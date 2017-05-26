Far Cry 5 trailer reveals doomsday cult, planes, bears & 2018 release date

Far Cry 5’s [official site] first full-length trailer is heavy on the plot, showing a cult that will bring people into its fold “by force if necessary” and all the grimness that entails, but it’s also packed full of colourful car-chases, wide open countryside, and there’s a bit where a man is being chased by a bear. Oh, and planes. There will be planes. The game will be out February 27th 2018 and you can see the trailer below.

You’ll play as the new junior deputy of Hope County, a fictional slice of Montana, and the game begins at the point when the doomsday cult (‘the Project at Eden’s Gate’) turn from quiet infiltration to violent takeover. Hope County is cut off from the rest of the world and under siege, and you’ll organise a resistance against Eden’s Gate, using planes to engage in dogfights, tracking down cult members and fighting on foot and in vehicles across “farmland, forests, mountains and rivers”.

For the first time in the series, you’ll create your character rather than using a built-in model, and the entire campaign can be played in co-op.

Ubi promise “iconic American muscle cars, big rigs, ATVs and boats” as well as the series-first planes.

I’m most excited about the Guns for Hire and Fangs for Hire. The former are human recruits to help in the fight and the latter are “specialised animals like bears and cougars”. I will form the mighty ursine resistance.

Here’s the official word from Ubisoft on that last part, as well as news of a map editor:

To take down the cult, players will need to utilise any and all weapons at their disposal, including ranged weapons such as guns and grenades and melee weapons like a sledgehammer or baseball bat. Additionally, players can recruit Guns for Hire from a large cast of characters, or even Fangs for Hire, specialised animals like bears and cougars to complement players’ playstyles whether they’re going in stealthily or forcefully. How players approach each situation and the chaos they create in Far Cry 5 is up to them. Far Cry 5 will also see the return of the map editor, giving players the opportunity to create and play an infinite amount of new playgrounds. The map editor will include new features that add a new dimension to the content created by fans, with more details coming soon.

And here’s some of that in video form:

It all sounds very Far Cry, which is no bad thing in my book, but I’ll be interested to see how the setting is used. Big Sky Country is looking gorgeous in that trailer, but I’m in the camp that reckons less story makes for more fun when it comes to Far Cry, and the cult already seem like a Big Presence. Give me bears chasing muscle cars; I want hijinks, not high concept storytelling or commentary.

If you are interested in the characters in Hope Country, you can learn a little more about them here.

Gotta say, I’m liking some of the music in these videos if nothing else. Once it kicks in, I mean. Not the melancholy stuff.