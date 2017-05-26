LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 shows off its supermen

Kam! Zonk! Wappo! Seeing as Marvel’s own crossovers are usually over-serious affairs, both on paper and the silver screen, I’m glad that LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 [official site] is coming to smoosh supermen together in silly ways. The sequel to the game John called “bloody brilliant” will jump across space and time, visiting places and characters from Sakaar to Spider-Man 2099. Also it’ll have your regular plain old Avengers and seed babies and rubbish burglars and all that rabble. The game is due on November 14th/17th but now, a week after its announcement, here’s a new trailer showing a load of supermen:

This trailer leaked a few days ago but Warner Bros. have been knocking on the door of everyone who uploaded it and telling their cyberdad. If you’ve already seen it, you should know that you’re very naughty indeed.

Publishers Warner Bros explain what’s going on in that trailer:

“This original branching storyline, co-written by comic book veteran Kurt Busiek, transports players into a cosmic battle across a myriad of Marvel locations ripped from time and space into the incredible open hub world of Chronopolis. Packed with signature LEGO humour for fans of all ages, gamers will go head-to-head with the time-travelling Kang the Conqueror through Ancient Egypt, The Old West, Sakaar, New York City in 2099 and many other Marvel settings.”

So you’re saying I’ll get to hit plastic men until they explode into showers of LEGO bits? Good-o!