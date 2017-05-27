What are we all playing this weekend?

Britain has a holiday on Monday so we’ll be back in full force on Tuesday, though we will trickle some odds and ends your way over the long weekend. And what a weekend it looks to be! Some might say discussing the weather is trite but mate, if you’re not excited by the unofficial start of the British summer giving us glorious sunshine transitioning into storms, I don’t want to talk to you.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam: Friday the 13th
– it works well as a competitive/cooperative hack/hide ’em up, but what I really like is that it genuinely feels like a slasher film simulator. All of Jason’s abilities make sense of his behaviour in a way that presents him as a terrifying unstoppable force that requires skill to utilise or evade. It’s impressive.
Alec:
There’s sunshine, actual sunshine, in Britain of all places. Come on, give me a break, clearly I’m going outside to enjoy hours of anxiety about whether my kid is wearing enough sunscreen, rather than stay indoors to play any videogames. Though Dead Cells
does call me…
Alice:
Okay, THIS weekend I’ll make a start on Endless Space 2, which still sounds great
. I’m quite keen to revisit Vanquish
after all these years too. Or maybe it’s a weekend to start on Plunkbat
. Ah, I don’t know. I’m also tempted to shirk my weekend news-editing responsibilities and hop on a train to the Highlands. By the time you read this, I could be in cold peaty water.
Brendan: [Brendan has vanished, leaving a note saying — genuinely — that he has “gone with the sloths”. Okay then.]
Graham: [Graham is ‘on holiday’ and surely not fired.]
John:
I’ll be playing precisely nothing because the sun is shining and I’ve no review hanging over me this weekend. NOTHING! NOTHING AT ALL!
Philippa:
This weekend the weather looks delightful! I feel like the seaside might be a strong choice for an activity but everyone will have thought of that so perhaps the SECRET SEASIDE which is called “the bit of the garden next to the pond” would be a better option. But with ice cream. And I’ll bring my own sand. Although I read that there was a sand shortage so perhaps it would be socially irresponsible to bring sand. But then what would I put in the sandcastle bucket? PERHAPS extra ice cream. In summary: This weekend I will be carrying a bucket of ice cream and bothering the frogs. WAIT I READ THE FORECAST WRONG. I will be guarding my ice cream and bothering frogs during a thunderstorm.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
27/05/2017 at 10:11 bills6693 says:
So many choices this weekend! I could go for a new game of Stellaris now the 1.6.1 patch is out and I have a bit of time. The Utopia expansion and the 1.6 additions are amazing and have expanded the game so much.
Or I could go for some Endless Space 2, which I have been waiting to come out of early access and am also enjoying, although don’t think I’m getting all the concepts yet or really know how I should be expanding (do I just grab every system or be more selective?)
Or the new Rimworld patch (alpha 17) just hit, which looks, once again, like a great improvement. But I know if I start a game of that, it’s all I’ll play for the next few weeks. The gameplay, challenge, stories it tells and creativity it allows are all so much fun!
Also got Dawn of War 2 because the release of 3 and the poor campaign reviews made me decide just to reinstall that for the great campaign and I’ve been plodding through, and Dungeon of the Endless has also caught my attention again with Amplitude’s new release. And after last weekend I had a blast with Multiwinia I might just go back to that with some friends…
27/05/2017 at 10:13 Lexx87 says:
I have just given up on Axiom Verge right at the end as the difficulty spike was annoying and life is too short. Great game overall though.
I will finally be playing No Man’s Sky for the first time, on the mode which gives you one life and wipes your save. I’ll play for however long my death occurs, then move on.
Also Thumper on the Switch which is really quite something. Mario Kart multiayer with mates on Monday.
Oh and the next case of Sherlock Consultant Detective with the Mrs tonight too!
27/05/2017 at 10:19 Talahar says:
Might play some Vampire: Bloodlines, or some GTA:Vice City or IV, definitely will play some Neverwinter, some Rebel Galaxy, and will definitely build some more D&D5 characters, because it’s fun.
27/05/2017 at 10:35 Tuberk says:
Playing week 6 of golfers’ elbow (I don’t golf). Luckily the weather is great and I’ve got a bunch of reading to do… to the park !
27/05/2017 at 10:38 Pravin Lal's Nuclear Arsenal says:
As much of Mirage: Arcane Warfare as it’s possible, what with the depressingly low player count.
I’ll also complete my Spring Backlog Cleanup by finishing Zeno Clash 2: man I was surprised at how much I remembered of the original story.
27/05/2017 at 10:39 thenightsubscriber says:
Fallout:New Vegas. And Dark Souls keeps calling me. Took me 2.5 hours just to get past the Undead Asylum, and I have been scared ever since. That was around Christmas time. Seems like this may be a good weekend to die some more…
27/05/2017 at 10:40 poliovaccine says:
What a coincidence! America has a holiday Monday too!
Both the most exciting prospects to me right now are directly due to RPS. First being Prey, which til their recent list of modern games to run on crumbum laptops, I didnt realize was an option to me… sooo after all the gushing praise and forlorn onlooking, that is some awesome news.
The other is Rising Storm, which I’ve seen recommended so much and so highly I’m happy to snag it free from the Humble thing. You can tell those guys the cross promotion officially just worked, for what I’m sure must be the first time ever.
27/05/2017 at 10:52 Chaoslord AJ says:
Minecraft again, progressing through Ars Magica 2.
Then possibly Prey, I was slaughtered while exploring and my weapons were useless, maybe I have to come back with better weapons?
Or Nier:Automata, they say it’s unoptimized but my low-mid tier Nvidia usually manages everything so I’ll see.
27/05/2017 at 11:22 Daymare says:
If you want some tips? Throw exploding red canisters at enemies. They take about 50% of a Phantom’s health even on Nightmare difficulty.
There’s pipelines on the walls in many rooms that you can shoot for a continuous fire hose.
For the shotgun to be effective you have to be absolutely HUGGING enemies (works well with that slow-mo skill).
If you have Leverage levelled, the bigger your furniture, the more damage it deals.
Oh and that burning Phantom right the first time you explore the Lobby? He’s a bitch to deal with. Yeah.
I generally quicksave a lot, and savescum a lot too. If I lose a ton of health in some random encounter, I reload and try again.
27/05/2017 at 13:56 Chaoslord AJ says:
I’m on the second story back in neuromod division right after the first? space walk plot mission exploring off the main path. I guess it’s optional at that point so I come back with more firepower.
For the fire phantom I used the turrets, foam and combat slowmo plus some shotgun I got even without pre-order.
27/05/2017 at 11:10 keefybabe says:
What I like to call “backlog dogging”. I’ll be looking through stuff I haven’t played, trying to recognise what it is and why the hell I bought it then give it a try.
27/05/2017 at 11:20 particlese says:
I will be shaking a fist at the grass for so rudely filling the air with its gametes. At least until the fexofenadine kicks in – then I’ll be gardening and going out and about walking off a hike until it’s time to walk around Vvardenfell and see if anyone joins me. (ESO, 8pm CEST/2pm EST, US server Saturday, EU server Sunday.)
Also Devil Daggers, because it’s Devil Daggers. Oh! And Superhot VR is finally out on Vive now, so there might be some of that.
27/05/2017 at 11:31 Pich says:
Finally finished Persona 5 this tuesday, great game thos the 2nd to last duneon is is about 2/5ths too long. Now i’m getting angry at overwatch to get loot boxes and maybe i’ll dip into that Black Desert Online sale.
27/05/2017 at 11:37 ButteringSundays says:
Well I really wanted to play Cold Waters after Tim’s great write up but it doesn’t exist yet so I can’t!!
So I might try and play Sub Commander (the free roguelike one, not the one on Steam).
Also BallisticNG – I’m still not clicking with Zen, so much wall hugging – spectre seems to be my jam.
27/05/2017 at 11:38 Daymare says:
Austria had its holiday on Thursday, then my school had an autonomous holiday yesterday so I’m spending this long weekend just sleeping almost 12 hours a day, meeting friends and playing Bloodborne till late at night. Currently facing Orphan of Kos, still with my trusty Saw Cleaver +10. Its relatively high damage, speed and low Stamina usage keep me from switching to anything else on my Strength-ish build.
I wanted to use other weapons, but Blood Chunks are rare enough that I can’t just +9 whatever I want to try it out, which sucks. I’ve got an Amygdalan Arm +9 but it’s not dealing that much damage, and way slower. Everything slow I feel like I can’t use at all.
I’m also levelling my Arcane stat to effectively use those sweet Hunter Tools and make all Arc-scaling weapons more useful.
27/05/2017 at 11:43 Minglefingler says:
After finishing Prey last weekend I had a hankering for exploring space stations so I’ve installed Alien Isolation again and am remembering why I found it so stressful last time around, this time though I intend to finish it. I bounced off Endless Space 2 pretty hard after buying it on release day but it did make me want to play a space 4x so I’ve been mucking around in Stellaris for the first time in months. I was given the victory acheivement last night despite being notified that an ai federation had won the game a few days ago, I’m assuming that it was because I landed the final blows on the Unbidden. I think I’m done with that game now so I’ll need something else to play when Alien becomes too much.
27/05/2017 at 12:00 hughie522 says:
StarCrawlers, as it’s 25% off to celebrate its departure from Early Access. It’s basically Legend of Grimrock but in a sci-fi setting and with 2D sprites. You explore derelict spacecraft and corporate offices, completing objectives for megacorps and anti-megacorp / free citizen groups.
27/05/2017 at 14:06 Pravin Lal's Nuclear Arsenal says:
Oh yeah, StarCrawlers. I wishlisted it years ago, back when Marsh Davies did his premature evaluation. I’ve seen it’s out but haven’t bought it yet. Is it any good?
27/05/2017 at 14:24 hughie522 says:
Yeah, I’ve been waiting for it to be out of Early Access. I’ve only played about 3 hours (the 2 main story missions, plus a couple of randomly generated side missions) and it’s alright. I ran into a bug where I’d used the only lockpicking device available in this one scenario and couldn’t get through a door to complete the objective. Oops. For US$15 though, I’m not complaining.
27/05/2017 at 12:03 Ghostwise says:
Enjoying more Grim Dawn than I probably should, but then there’s currently a heat wave so I wasn’t going to be super-productive anyway.
27/05/2017 at 12:22 fiendling says:
I, unfortunately, have to work a big chunk of the weekend.
I’ll be squeezing in some Mass Effect Andromeda multiplayer, I unlocked the Krogan Vanguard last night and he makes for a seriously fun addition to my character lineup.
27/05/2017 at 12:25 Stellar Duck says:
Same thing as I’ve been playing the last month or so: Steel Division.
That game got its hooks in me bad.
27/05/2017 at 12:48 Vandelay says:
I started doing a SL1 run in Dark Souls for the first time. Managed to defeat the Gargoyles and now banging my head against the Capra Demon. Honestly, that fight is just shitty and it normally requires an element of luck, even without the added difficulty of being ridiculously low on stamina (I quickly realised that this was the biggest challenge of an SL1 run, as opposed to the low health.) Still, it feels very doable, so not too long until I am facing the Gaping Dragon (shouldn’t be too difficult, I don’t think,) followed by Blight Town (already anticipating that to be hellish.)
Also still have large amounts of Prey. I believe I am probably around about the halfway mark, having about 12 hours play time and reached Deep Storage. Still loving the game, although I do find the evolved Phantoms a bit of a pain. Mimics and their Greater variety are entertaining to fight now that I have their peculiar movement down, but the electric, fire and other phantom are just meh to take on. Weirdly, EMPs seem to have no effect on the electric chaps and they all just seem to be a case of spamming shotgun shots until they fall over. Similarly, although I thought the Nightmare was a nice idea when I first encountered it, my second encounter just ended up being sitting in a corner that he didn’t seem to be able to follow me to for 3 minutes until the timer ran out. I expect when I become more and more powerful, gaining capabilities to actually take him on, that will become more interesting, but early on it is a bit of a let down.
Everything else is great though. Talos 1 is a really brilliantly realised location and it is great to explore all of it. I particularly enjoyed following the audio clips of the D&D loving friends, making the place really become alive and feel lived in.
27/05/2017 at 12:48 Avioto says:
Steel Division, Shadow of Mordor, Trackmania 2 Lagoon (that game is wonderfully broken right now), Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and maybe some Overwatch. I might try the Arms beta on the Switch if that’s still available.
27/05/2017 at 12:49 romfordpele8 says:
I’ve finally, finally got into a game of CK2 without being scared off by the fact that I don’t know what I’m doing.
It’s great! Plan B is the new Rimworld alpha.
27/05/2017 at 12:52 NetharSpinos says:
I will be continuing my adventure(s) through Stellaris; instead of manning up and dealing with the Prethoryn Scourge I have skillfully avoided the issue by playing with my Slaver Moths instead. I’ve just bought the Plantoid species pack too, and as a result have finally created my plantoid devouring swarm hivemind. Diplomacy will be tricky, but I will persevere.
Also on the list are Hammerwatch, Fallout 4, maybe Atlas Reactor…oh, and Everspace. I’ve been eyeing Tides of Numenera now that the new companion has been released, but that will probably have to wait for a slightly quieter time of the year.
27/05/2017 at 13:21 TheAngriestHobo says:
Hearthstone, in which I need to build a new deck to get past rank 15. Looks like I’ll need to start playing the meta, which I’ve managed to avoid up until now. My wallet is going to hate me.
Also frisbee, because it’s finally nice and the park isn’t underwater anymore (global warming FTL, amirite?).
27/05/2017 at 13:31 nitwit says:
I just tried out the Keystone closed alpha yesterday, and I was pretty impressed. The movement is a little clunky, but the deck building aspect seems really good. It’s like building a hearthstone deck and then fighting it out in real time, FPS style, in an 80s retro sci-fi movie, blasters, phasers, jet packs, … anyway I recommend it. I’ll probably be playing more of Keystone this weekend.
27/05/2017 at 13:53 Mi-24 says:
Sadly I will be revising for an exam I have on tuesday (God I hate whoever invented ML). Mostly. Maybe a teeny bit of rimworld will sneak in. whilst the weather looks lovely, I can’t really stand the heat so will probably cower indoors for most of the day and drink fanta, and grumble at all the happy people who think it’s acceptable to wear shorts. Because it’s not.
27/05/2017 at 13:59 Leland Davis says:
I am trying to get back up to speed with Company of Heroes 2, because I want to finally jump into the Ardennes Assault campaign, which I heard was awesome and bought on a Steam sale sometime last year. I played the game a bunch at release, and got disgusted with how they had decided to treat the T-34, and lost all skill at the game — and it’s a hard game to play well, just like all RTS. So, that.
Oh, and Renowned Explorers, on the side here and there, and Space Run Galaxy, and my ongoing Twilight Struggle PBEM games.
Oh, and I am jumping into Warmachine. My first models are on the way, and I get to see how my painting experience from 25 years ago holds up.