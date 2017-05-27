What are we all playing this weekend?

Britain has a holiday on Monday so we’ll be back in full force on Tuesday, though we will trickle some odds and ends your way over the long weekend. And what a weekend it looks to be! Some might say discussing the weather is trite but mate, if you’re not excited by the unofficial start of the British summer giving us glorious sunshine transitioning into storms, I don’t want to talk to you.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: Friday the 13th – it works well as a competitive/cooperative hack/hide ’em up, but what I really like is that it genuinely feels like a slasher film simulator. All of Jason’s abilities make sense of his behaviour in a way that presents him as a terrifying unstoppable force that requires skill to utilise or evade. It’s impressive.

Alec: There's sunshine, actual sunshine, in Britain of all places. Come on, give me a break, clearly I'm going outside to enjoy hours of anxiety about whether my kid is wearing enough sunscreen, rather than stay indoors to play any videogames. Though Dead Cells does call me…

Alice: Okay, THIS weekend I'll make a start on Endless Space 2, which still sounds great. I'm quite keen to revisit Vanquish after all these years too. Or maybe it's a weekend to start on Plunkbat. Ah, I don't know. I'm also tempted to shirk my weekend news-editing responsibilities and hop on a train to the Highlands. By the time you read this, I could be in cold peaty water.

Brendan: [Brendan has vanished, leaving a note saying — genuinely — that he has "gone with the sloths". Okay then.]

Graham: [Graham is 'on holiday' and surely not fired.]

John: I'll be playing precisely nothing because the sun is shining and I've no review hanging over me this weekend. NOTHING! NOTHING AT ALL!

Philippa: This weekend the weather looks delightful! I feel like the seaside might be a strong choice for an activity but everyone will have thought of that so perhaps the SECRET SEASIDE which is called "the bit of the garden next to the pond" would be a better option. But with ice cream. And I'll bring my own sand. Although I read that there was a sand shortage so perhaps it would be socially irresponsible to bring sand. But then what would I put in the sandcastle bucket? PERHAPS extra ice cream. In summary: This weekend I will be carrying a bucket of ice cream and bothering the frogs. WAIT I READ THE FORECAST WRONG. I will be guarding my ice cream and bothering frogs during a thunderstorm.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?