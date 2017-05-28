IO sale might not spell the end of Hitman

In the downward spiral of bad news coming out of Hitman [official site] developer IO Interactive – first that it was being sold by Square Enix, and then that it was laying off staff – there’s finally something vaguely positive. It seems that the developer may get to keep making Hitman games after all.
The news emerged from a newly-published transcript of a financial briefing from May 11, the day Squeenix announced the IO sale. It says that the publisher is “negotiating with prospective external investors capable of ensuring” that Agent 47 survives.
That’s good news, because for all we knew Squeenix might have simply held on to the rights and allowed the series to sit dormant. A rumour circulating earlier this month said IO would continue to make season 2 of Hitman but this belated transcript makes that possibility official.
Here’s what Squeenix president Yosuke Matsuda said in full:
“Our decision to withdraw from the IO Interactive business was the result of a review of our portfolio that we conducted as part of our effort to concentrate our resources in order to strengthen our development capabilities.
“Because the firm is engaged in the development of Hitman and other renowned titles, we are negotiating with prospective external investors capable of ensuring that these titles carry on.”
So not only does that mean that Hitman could survive, but other games that IO is working on, including the Kane & Lynch series, could carry on as well.
In a follow-up Q&A, Matsuda was asked about the rationale behind the sale. He responded:
“Given the nature of the competitive landscape in the western markets as well as other considerations, we decided we needed to concentrate our development resources. The decision to withdraw from that business was the result of a review of our Group’s allocation of both financial and human resources.”
To be clear, this information comes from 11 May, and things could’ve changed by then. It doesn’t 100% mean that Hitman is surviving, but at least we know it’s a distinct possibility.
That would be good news indeed, because the latest iteration of the series was pretty darn good. Alec said that it was one of the games that showed PC gaming is in a “golden age”.
Hat tip to Gamespot for pointing this out.
28/05/2017 at 17:22 heretic says:
Let’s hope they continue, been following IO for a long time and although not all their games hit the mark they have achieved a lot.
Kane & Lynch 2 was simply amazing with its art and design and Hitman Blood Money and 2016 are real highlights of their portfolio.
28/05/2017 at 18:44 poliovaccine says:
Glad I’m not the only one who appreciates the art and world building of Kane and Lynch 2… I picked it up not because I love the movies or third person cover shooters, but because I love IO, and was curious to see how they handled a faster-paced, more action-oriented game instead of their usual slow, thinky simulation-stealth. K&L2 pretty much opened my eyes to just what a keen and exceptional team of artists IO have got, since it also had some gorgeous, impressive environments for its levels, but I already damn well knew they had some ace-high level designers.
28/05/2017 at 17:46 Hoot says:
I was half-tempted to do a Let’s Play of the new Hitman for my channel but I am so meticulous when I play that game it would probably have taken me a thousand years.
Instead I just stick to stuff like this :- link to youtu.be
28/05/2017 at 19:20 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
With a little luck maybe they’ll sell Eidos and Deus Ex as a package too…
28/05/2017 at 22:20 Cross says:
The former Eidos London HQ, now Squeenix Europe, seems to be the source of all these problems. So no, that’d be terrible.
28/05/2017 at 20:50 Dreggsao says:
“That’s good news, because for all we knew Squeenix might have simply held on to the rights and allowed the series to sit dormant.”
Except that the Hitman IP was never owned by Squeenix but by IO. So it should always have been clear that as long as IO survives Hitman will too.
28/05/2017 at 21:56 RichUncleSkeleton says:
If Square owns IO and IO owns Hitman, then absent some remarkably shifty contractual legalese specifying otherwise, Square owns Hitman.
28/05/2017 at 22:05 RichUncleSkeleton says:
This was apparent with a little deductive reasoning right from the moment Square Enix announced it was selling off IO, because Hitman is literally the only reason any prospective new owner would even consider buying a mid-tier studio in an expensive market like Denmark. A developer without commercially-proven IP is just a liability. Unless you’re a heavy hitter like Rockstar North, id, or Bungie, studio branding isn’t worth squat. If Square intended to part out IO’s IP’s separately, they would have just shut down IO without any pretense of trying to sell something nobody would buy.
28/05/2017 at 22:35 Hyena Grin says:
Definitely good news. I was looking forward to getting the second season of Hitman, and I was disappointed at the news of them getting shut down.
Really hoping for a minor miracle here, and they end up with a good company that will give them the resources and attention they need.