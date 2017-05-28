Major control fix lands in Impact Winter

Nip over to Steam review page for third-person survival RPG Impact Winter [official site] and you’ll notice a storm of red arrows, all saying roughly the same thing. It’s got potential but the controls are broken, rendering it virtually unplayable.

There were a number of issues on release: no mouse support on menus, for example (bizarre), clunky key bindings, and inconsistent controller support. Developers Mojo Bones promised a patch earlier this week, and now it’s here to (hopefully) fix some of the issues players were having.

Mouse support has been added to menus, controllers should work as soon as you plug them in, and there’s a new set of clear, simple bindings so that everyone can figure out what they’re supposed to be doing. Read the announcement for the full list of fixes.

Mojo Bones have promised to listen to feedback and make more changes as well. Next week, there will be a patch that further refines the controls and “cuts loading times by half” (another big complaint from players), and a patch due in 3 or 4 weeks will add custom key bindings.

In an attempt to reassure players, they said:

“Mojo Bones and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe teams are working around the clock to make sure we’ll stick to this plan. Obviously, we’ll also continue to fix remaining bugs and improve different areas of the game as a long term support for this game. We’ll also continue to take into account your feedback at the best of our capacity. “Be assured that we’ll keep you posted about the content of patches regularly and about our updated plans. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to bring you a smooth Impact Winter experience as soon as possible.”

I really hope the issues are fixed, because Impact Winter does look like it could be an atmospheric survival game. An asteroid has struck the Earth and it’s up to you and a robot friend to survive 30 days in a freezing winter. There’s a party camped out in a church that can help you out and share their stories, and you can boost your rescue signal by completing tasks. Here’s the launch trailer:

It would be great to get some feedback on the changes from you guys. Is it all hunky-dory now?