Super Mega Baseball 2 shows off more-realistic art style

Pretty much everyone I mention my love of baseball to in the UK says “but it’s just rounders with bigger bats!”, which is a bit like saying football is just a giant game of balloon keepie uppie.
We’re not exactly overrun with good baseball games on PC, but Super Mega Baseball is about the best. It’s a cartoon representation of America’s pastime with a surprisingly complex physics system, satisfying mechanics, and addictive gameplay that keeps me coming back for one more swing.
So I’m super mega excited for the sequel, Super Mega Baseball 2 [official site], which has just got a new video detailing a more-realistic art style as well as a release window of September.
The pre-beta build footage looks cracking. The stadium’s are bigger and more colourful, the animations are sharper, and the chins are smaller. But don’t worry: this is still the goofy series we know and love, with over-the top presentation and sparks flying from your bat. I’m hopeful that the final release will knock it out of the park.
Here’s the video in full, with Scott from developer Metalhead Software talking through the changes:
If you fancy stepping up to the plate in the original, it’s £14.99 on Steam.
29/05/2017 at 18:49 smisk says:
I got the first game in a recent Humble Bundle, and have barely played anything since! This is looking even better, definitely a day one buy for me.
29/05/2017 at 19:25 draglikepull says:
I bought the first one on a whim when I saw it on sale for $5 and subsequently convinced all my friends it was worth buying at full price. Such a fun game.
29/05/2017 at 19:33 Merry says:
Why the preemptive strike? I assure you that everyone in the UK is no more stupid than everyone in the US.
29/05/2017 at 19:44 Viral Frog says:
I got the first in a Humble Bundle recently. Had it installed, but decided (purely because of the graphics design) that it probably wasn’t going to be that great. So I uninstalled it. I really shouldn’t judge books by their covers. If it’s as good as this article implies, then I can’t pass it up. I’ve remotely installed and will be giving it a whack (lol!) as soon as I’m home for the day.
29/05/2017 at 20:21 Canadave says:
Super Mega Baseball is basically the long-lost sequel to the classic RBI Baseball series so far as I’m concerned, and no matter what the MLB tells you. Despite the goofy look, it really captures the feel of baseball extremely well, and I really like the way pitching and batting works. The way you can tweak the difficultly for each facet of the game individually is pretty cool, too.
So yeah, I’m really looking forwards to the sequel. Hopefully the season mode becomes just a little more robust, fiddling with the coaches and staff wasn’t much fun, so it’d be nice to have a more intuitive way of improving your team.