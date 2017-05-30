Far Cry 5’s story isn’t going to destroy/save anything

There have been some strange old murmurings around the glacial reveal of Far Cry 5 [official site], people worrying about it in all sorts of strange ways. And as the final reveal appeared at the end of last week, and we learned that – sigh – yes it is about a doomsday cult and your efforts to thwart them, I’m left wondering at what it could have been.
Gosh, there were some odd reactions. Just the word “Montana”, before we’d even seen the first teaser trailer, was enough to trigger some of the more delicate denizens of the internet to erupt in rage certain it was to be the final oppression of white people they’d so long predicted. Others have proclaimed it’s clearly a game about defeating the rise of white supremacy, at last a voice speaking out against such Western extremists. But to me it sounds like what everyone’s forgetting is: it’s a Far Cry game. It’s far more likely to be a crass mess of stereotypes as a buzzing background irritant to a lovely, silly playground.
The thing is, watching the trailers and bits and bobs revealed Friday afternoon, I find myself imagining a far more interesting approach to the same set-up.
Far Cry is, I think history has rather firmly established, not the place for Swiftian satirical interrogation of modern cultural mores. I would venture that Far Cry has proven itself disastrous at such attempts, and the idea that this fifth installment should suddenly be the game to strike a killing blow against freedom-loving patriotic Americans, or indeed be the mouthpiece that finally sees the alt-right’s rise collapse like a souffle on a landmine, is perhaps a touch optimistic. It’s much more likely going to be a goofy string of far-too-long cutscenes, each of which interrupts the opportunities to have lots of fun.
There is certainly an argument to be made that picking on poor, struggling American people in ‘flyover’ states like Montana is unhelpful in an era that has seen such down-nosed attitudes inflame the disenfranchisement that allows a monstrosity like Trump to attain power. And if Far Cry 5 were to be that, it’d likely be problematic in all sorts of ways. But Far Cry 5 isn’t that. It’s going to be a game in which exactly those good-old-boys-and-girls of Montana fight back against the distinct otherness of a cult that steps on liberties and freedoms. It isn’t going to be a game that’s anti-gun ownership, because it’s going to be a game in which you win by firing lots of guns. If the history of the series is to be repeated, it’ll think it’s being far cleverer than it is, which we will all ignore in order to have fun driving cars into petrol stations.
There’s no doubt the trailers suggest the game is going to be replete with stereotypes. In a way that really shouldn’t be any surprise when you look at the emotional sophistication of the average shooter, let alone a Far Cry game. They’ll have bases dotted all about the nearby counties, and you’ll have to take them over in the name of, I dunno, not a cult. Maybe it’ll ramp up the insensitivity to a headline-grabbing point of emulating a Waco-like siege. Maybe it’ll be offensive? Probably it’ll be offensive to some. Boy were the previous Far Cry games offensive to some.
But if it were me, and especially if I were revealing a game in the drip-drip method Ubi used this week, I’d be revealing something that would have surprised and confused the hell out of everyone who was lining up to complain.
Would the world be a better place if developers like the various Ubisoft studios were to rise above stereotypes, and to think beyond the predictability of responding to their own awkward past by role-reversing? Goodness me, yes it would. Imagine if – and it won’t be this but let’s imagine – Far Cry 5 had you playing as a member of the cult! A sincere, believing member, whose only desire is to see loved ones protected from the impending government-led uprising she so desperately fears. Imagine, perhaps, that maybe she was right! That in fact this is a cult that does not discriminate by race or gender or sexuality, but instead rightly recognises that in this fiction the American government is in cahoots with a despotic corporation, whose intent is to end the Montanan way of life such that its citizens are enslaved to work as drones. And you, bravely, fight to reclaim Montana for all its peoples, regardless of background or birth.
Imagine how that would turn the tables on everyone’s expectations. How you’d flummox those who see it as an attack on their incredibly specific way of life, and those who see such ways of life as an attack on them. It wouldn’t endorse the true horror of real cults, it wouldn’t be a statement in favour of the unsettling rise in American militias. It’d be a statement against both them and those who dismiss the realities of America’s terrible rise of jobless, hopeless small towns forgotten in the back-and-forth of Washington. Hell, you could use it as the most spectacular way to satirise the deceit of a rich manbaby who inherited his millions from his daddy who pretends to give a shit about such people while enacting laws that will only further devastate their lives. It could, so easily, have been a game about both speaking out for these people while simultaneously condemning the rise in racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric that’s cynically used to stoke the flames of forgotten counties.
It’s not, most likely. If it matches what’s come before it, it’ll be a bloody brilliant fun game with a stupid story you wish would shut up so you can get on with having a good time. And it’s entirely possible that some characters and cutscenes will hit the mark, either as satire or serious business, while others will miss so badly they’ll disappoint or cause offense. But you’ll be fighting alongside the bears! You’ll be screaming in rage because this is a game about a county that’s closed off from the outside world despite your having an aeroplane and it’ll most likely say, “YOU’RE LEAVING THE MISSION AREA” when you fly too far. Anyone seeing it as a threat, and anyone who sees it as a potential saviour, is being ludicrously pessimistic/optimistic.
But the game I’d have made – that’d have been something.
30/05/2017 at 21:12 tslog says:
Couldn’t agree more.
Now if Ubisoft intent was to exploit the predictive silliness among the impatient doubtless wonders – then mussion successful.
Doesn’t that help in part explain the lack of gameplay reveal? To not risk early so to bring all those hopes crashing down by what far cry 5 actually plays like, and very probably really is.
Glad there’s a J Walker around.
31/05/2017 at 01:39 bunionbell says:
White-on-white violence in a Far Cry game? Sweet! Too bad this game will likely reinforce the idea that the Americans being satirized in this game would even give a shit about some nutcase cult that is itself predominantly white. Not how it works here.
30/05/2017 at 21:21 RobinOttens says:
You’re just describing the plot of something like assassin’s creed or mirror’s edge or something. With a small murder-cult of extreme lefties fighting the big evil corporation/government that’s trying to take power and turn people into slaves. Sort of. Obviously none of those games have the depth or ambitions you’re looking for.
Good article though! I’m expecting this game to be every bit as crass and dull story-wise as the last few. Regardless, it is nice that Ubisoft seem to keep striving for original and unexpected settings to put their games in.
30/05/2017 at 21:52 darkath says:
That was my reaction too. I was like “didn’t he just describe Assassin’s creed ?”, too bad ubisoft realized they made a smart plot and decided to bring aliens to ruin it entirely.
The one game that succeeds in that exercise is Deus Ex the first. That moment you realize you’re actually working for the bad guys and you were killing the “good guys” all along.
30/05/2017 at 21:58 J.C. says:
You don’t have to be a so called “leftie” to be against big corruption/corporate megalomania government in reality or fiction. That seems more like generalizing more than a little bit.
31/05/2017 at 01:11 jonahcutter says:
Indeed you don’t.
We’re seeing a rising of populist sentiment across the political spectrum. As a leftist, I, and many others, welcome the right wing peeps who recognize the real fight we’re facing is not left vs right, but bottom vs top. And the top is well in control of the political apparatuses of both parties in the U.S.
30/05/2017 at 22:26 msd23 says:
wasn’t that intended?
30/05/2017 at 22:38 Anti-Skub says:
I feel like what Ubisoft is really striving for is new ways to disguise the fact that they haven’t had an original thought since about 2009. Slapping an off the wall setting onto that one game they’ve been making for a decade now…I don’t get why people are expecting anything more than another Ubisoft game.
31/05/2017 at 01:53 Shadow says:
It is the standard Far Cry template, in itself a subtemplate of the Ubisoft Game.
In Far Cry’s case, you have this picturesque locale besieged by the Big Bad and his gang. The hero is a random yet uncommonly capable guy caught in the crossfire, whose job is to follow the hopelessly linear story, clearing the evenly distributed, cookie cutter gang camps while exterminating the local wildlife to craft pouches and bags and what have you.
Add a light stereotyped culture coat of paint, regenerate the actors’ names and all, and you’ve got yourself the next Far Cry installment.
On another note, it’s a bit of a shame they haven’t applied this doomsday redneck cult lens to the entire US and not just Montana. They missed the opportunity to grossly misjudge an entire country, like they did with Ghost Recon Wildlands. I suppose misjudging an entire state is acceptably crass enough when you’re dealing with something that’s completely known. After all, it’s not like it’s some remote, unexplored South American country.
30/05/2017 at 21:26 wombat191 says:
i have simple desires with this game.. to chase right wing rednecks with a bear
30/05/2017 at 21:29 Cyphran says:
Yessir, that would be pretty fun.
30/05/2017 at 21:46 Grizzly says:
Let me know if you ever want to play co-op :-P
30/05/2017 at 21:49 Nauallis says:
Same thing, but I’m hoping I can do that while riding a bear.
And maybe instead of elephants we’ll be able to flag down idle truckers and use our mad skills to direct them around the map in a 14-18-wheeled rampaging off-road madhouse of hydrocarbon-burning, low-gas-mileage destruction. Which can also serve to satisfy fantasies of causing other American consumers to not get the stuff they ordered on time (the real doomsday), really sticking it to The Man and Big Consumerism. Because we need to get back to shopping local, y’all.
Although riding elephants around rural Montana would really be keeping with the absurdist gameplay that is Far Cry.
30/05/2017 at 21:30 Danley says:
Without getting too much into the controversy, Waco wasn’t a white supremacist cult but included people from multiple countries and multiple ethnicities. Montana is less diverse as a whole and has notable nationalist/sovereign incidents from the Freeman, the Unabomber and the presence of the KKK in the town of Superior (a historical ‘sundown town’) to this day. But it’s a shame if the outside world thinks of us that way.
Montana is also the home of Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who famously voted against both war resolutions for the two World Wars. It’s got environmental protections built into its constitution (Missoula had a clean air act before there was a national one), it’s governed by a former attorney general who resisted the infamous Citizens United/SpeechNOW decisions that gave corporations political standing because of our history with political corruption during the age of copper mining. (It’s estimated that Montana copper may circumnavigate the earth multiple times and still exists in modern electronics.) This is also where lawmakers and lobbyists gathered to construct the Affordable Healthcare Act (“Obamacare”). In many ways Montana is incredibly progressive. We just have only a million people across a geographic area the size of Germany and prioritize wilderness over development whenever possible so that we probably won’t shake the ‘rural’ tag for a long time. (I could also mention that this is where Star Trek writers chose to put the invention of warp travel, though it might just be because of all our nuclear missiles.)
All of this is to say that if the Far Cry writers are indeed using stereotypes derived from radical libertarians then I hope they chose the setting of Montana for its landscape and not any reputation the state has for that sort of philosophy. We’re tolerant of it, but only so far as it coincides with American values and the open-minded history of the state. People should visit and make their own conclusions. Vegas/LA/Pheonix/San Fran to Missoula is the cheapest way to go.
30/05/2017 at 21:39 udat says:
That was an interesting post, but Montana did also just elect Greg Gianforte, who seems to be the opposite of progressive. :)
30/05/2017 at 22:02 Danley says:
In an 85-day special election where Gianforte’s opponent refused corporate support and managed to catch up 13% of the deficit from the 2016 election. But you’re right, Montana is probably a conservative state overall. I’m just saying we have exceptionally progressive policies and record for being a conservative state.
30/05/2017 at 22:17 J.C. says:
All I can say is I’ve been to Montana, only a small part though along the Yellowstone.
30/05/2017 at 21:36 udat says:
I think people are reading a lot into the setting, while forgetting that the game was probably designed before Trump even announced he was running, never mind won the election.
I’m sure they’ve crowbarred some more topical content since then, but the core setting would be fixed about 3 years ago, no?
30/05/2017 at 21:42 Grizzly says:
Right, but I do remember that three or so years ago, anti-government militias were quite a big thing in the US and they always have been, and if anything they are slightly less a thing now because of Trump catering to those people. I remember seeing the Waco Siege on discovery channel when I was rather young:
link to en.wikipedia.org
And last year there was a rather peculiar incident with a bunch of militias trying to take over a wildlife park. It’s a rather terrifying thing, unique to the US in many ways.
30/05/2017 at 21:39 ninjadad says:
Listen, I think people are entitled to their opinion, but do we really need to go this far. “IT’S A GAME”, not a life style, not a religion, it is just a game. The truth is there are many cults in the world, yes, even in America. This game is not an attack on anyone or anyone’s way of life. It is for entertainment, just like a TV series or a movie. The fact that the group who is complaining suggest they change the main villain to a Islamic extremist, isn’t that making it a bout religion? Folks all I’m saying is this games are for entertainment. If something in a game offends you, don’t play it. at this rate Nintendo will be scrutinized for assuming Mario and Luigi are “Italian Plumbers” #getoverit
30/05/2017 at 21:53 John Walker says:
That you don’t think cultural artefacts can be attacks on people’s ways of life seems, well, pretty terrifying.
30/05/2017 at 22:08 Ralsto says:
Meanwhile, every time someone tells Walker when one of his articles is too deliberately provocative and openly insulting towards fans of certain genres, he’s more than happy to play the free speech/”it’s just an opinion, bro!” card.
30/05/2017 at 22:31 John Walker says:
a) I’ve never replied to such a comment saying that in my life.
b) I absolutely do not deny the rights to free speech, and your imagining that I was is very peculiar.
c) My not liking a game you like is perhaps not quite as likely to start a revolution as a well written book.
30/05/2017 at 23:43 modzero says:
Judging by the last few years, I wouldn’t be entirely sure about the last point, tbh.
30/05/2017 at 22:29 australopithecus says:
Nobody’s denying “it’s a game”. But to think that because something is designed for entertainment it won’t have an impact on society, or that that societal impact shouldn’t be discussed, is naive or disingenuous.
Uncle Tom’s Cabin and Oliver Twist were just novels, and Birth of a Nation and Philadelphia were just movies.
30/05/2017 at 21:39 latedave says:
It’s an enjoyable article to read but I find it odd that Far Cry gets particularly highlighted as having a story that needs changing based only on a trailer. It’s always been a sandbox type game which in fairness also hasn’t been afraid to have a fair bit weirdness going on. I can think of many games that have far more boring plots and some of the characters have actually been pretty good. The main issue for me has been the obsessive meed to put fetch quests, collectibles and as the author rightly says, arbitrary fail missions but I’m not sure the plots have been that terrible in comparison to other games so ill give them the benefit of the doubt until it comes out. Witcher 3 and it’s like are very rare exceptions, anyone for instance remember the Skyrim quests outside of the brotherhood?
31/05/2017 at 02:05 pepperfez says:
The difference with this Far Cry is that its plot casts white people in the developed world as bad guys, so it has an extra obligation to make sure this historically marginalized group are depicted sympathetically.
30/05/2017 at 21:49 Grizzly says:
Is this article secretly a pitch to Jim Rossignol for the next Big Robot game?
30/05/2017 at 21:52 JRHaggs says:
What I see is an attempt to make a slippery slope argument about, or analogy of, American, right-wing Christianity and, yep, you guessed it, ISIS. Black flag with white graphic and everything. Just a guess. Could be fun.
That’s my guess anyway, heavy-handed morality being what it is in the franchise.
30/05/2017 at 21:57 lancelot says:
A despotic corporation, yes, that’d have been something. Let’s make it a pharmaceutical corporation, that would be super original. The corporation is planning to inject human genes into the genome of a bacterium to start mass-producing human hormones. The cultist girl is the only one who realizes they have to be stopped. How about that.
30/05/2017 at 22:33 John Walker says:
I didn’t claim originality in such broad terms. Nor indeed did I claim originality at all.
What I suggested was subverting the expectations of what one might assume of a media portrayal of a Montanan cult.
30/05/2017 at 22:03 Blackcompany says:
Still havent had enough of insulting the American Right, I see.
First, Alt Right is a term the LEFT created. Its a pure insult, designed to belittle, heckle and demean hard working Americans fed up with the establishment politics that have plagued this nation for a century or more.
We tried it your way. We tried voting for so called progressive liberals. After all, they promised to end poverty, improves the lives of minorities, decrease the cost of both healthcare and education and make work life more fair for everyone. Heck, even as a right Leaning Libertarian, I can get behind that.
Except that isnt what the Left actually DOES when they gain power. At least, not in America. Instead, they run up massive debts, pass paper tiger legislation that only works in ideal worlds where greed and profit margins dont exist, and which drives America further from the prosperity ALL people seek.
Obamacare is collapsing. Solyndra already has. The economy effectively shrank the eight years Obama held power. Hillary lied to us all about what happened in Benghazi, which shouldnt be a surprise, since Wiki Leaks went on to tell us what most on the Right already knew: Lying is what the Clintons do, and their personal news network along with them.
Look, I’d love to vote for the Leftist politicians you all THINK run for office in this country. I really would. People who actually have a plan to bring about the altruistic words of people like Sanders and Obama. But the truth is, the Left – again, at least in America – has a literal, vested interest in keeping poor people poor, American workers oppressed and poverty levels high. Without those things, the AMERICAN LEFT wouldnt have any victims they could promise to lift from poverty every couple of years.
If you think the American Left is doing so great, ask people in the Inner Cities of Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, etc how voting Left has worked for them. Because from where I’m sitting, every progressive stronghold in this nation has some basic things in common: High levels of crime and poverty, poor graduation rates relative to the rest of the free world and city and township coffers that are mostly empty despite a complete lack of results either socially or economically.
So keep touting the Left all you like. Texas doesnt vote that way for a reason, and looking at their economy, I wish my state would take a clue from them.
30/05/2017 at 22:17 SigmaCAT says:
Erm I’m pretty confident the author is british
30/05/2017 at 22:21 Grizzly says:
At the risk of being pedantic, I would like to point out that the term alternative right was first coined by a mister Gottfried, a paleoconservative. I’m not entirely sure where a geological term for really old things combined with conservative ranks in the US left/right scale, but I do think it’s right wing. If anything, the alt right is a far more polite term for something that is normally described as fascism.
31/05/2017 at 01:10 pepperfez says:
And it was lifted by bigoted tweed punching-bag Richard Spencer to describe–positively!–straight-up white supremacists.
30/05/2017 at 22:36 John Walker says:
You know the article that went to great pains to talk about the disenfranchised American rural poor who are ignored by Washington that you commented underneath?
You might want to give it another read.
30/05/2017 at 22:36 lasikbear says:
glad to see people are still mad about solyndra
30/05/2017 at 22:41 Person of Interest says:
Thank you for backfilling some of the cult’s story. The teaser trailers didn’t capture it quite as well as you do.
30/05/2017 at 23:43 GunnerMcCaffrey says:
Um but here’s the thing: the left has never had political power in the US. Only maybe a brief toehold during the Carter or FDR administrations.
The Democratic party is not a leftist party, they’re a tepidly right-wing party with deep investment in convincing people to confuse (vague, half-hearted) social liberalism with actual socialist policy, and a vested interest in keeping any actual lefties marginalized, because their only real, concrete selling point and principle of unity is “We’re technically to the left of the Republicans.” (It’s all further confused by the fact that economic liberalism is, despite its name, on the rightward side of the spectrum.)
America has never “tried it the left’s way,” so your justification for pushing even further to the right is… a bit odd, and feels like an answer in search of a question.
31/05/2017 at 01:53 pepperfez says:
The Democrats are clearly not socialists, but it’s silly to claim they’re right-wing. The ACA is, in addition to a Rube-Goldbergian muddle, the very prototype of center-left legislation: achieving universal access to medical care (and a dramatic downward redistribution of wealth) by tinkering with the market. That’s not something a right-wing party would ever bother with, because universal anything is anathema to them and giving money to the poor even more so.
31/05/2017 at 01:55 pepperfez says:
I should add that I agree with all the stuff you said around that.
30/05/2017 at 23:45 Kolbex says:
Democrats are not “the left”. There is no significant, organized “left” in America today, nor for the past couple of decades at least.
31/05/2017 at 00:26 sisozmalor says:
America’s inner cities are actually doing much better than their rural heavily red counterparts. Even right wing sources like WSJ acknowledge that: link to wsj.com
30/05/2017 at 22:25 trashbat says:
I genuinely have no idea what is and isn’t satire when it comes to this game. The petition just has to be a very deadpan parody, right? This article, I’m not sure.
30/05/2017 at 22:39 cpt_freakout says:
That’s the thing: remember when for Far Cry 3 the story author basically stylized himself as a master of satire that no one but the ultra-sophisticated French understood? Everything about the Far Cry games’ attempts at satire is idiotic, but while 3 and 4 didn’t matter that much because the settings basically affirmed a bunch of ugliness contained in ‘Western’ people’s views of other places of the world, 5 has created a relatively significant uproar because it’s doing exactly what it’s been doing for years, except now it’s someplace in the ‘West’, and that pins it much more closely to ‘our’ sensibilities. Far Cry constantly thinks it’s quite smart (and it wants you to think you’re smart for playing it), which is perhaps a huge part of why it’s so unbelievably stupid.
30/05/2017 at 22:31 something says:
No it couldn’t, because it would still have been made the makers of Far Cries two through four. It needs less politics, not more. They’re a drug cartel run amok, I’m the undercover narc who’s gonna take ’em down. That should be enough.
30/05/2017 at 22:37 Person of Interest says:
I’ll be mostly satisfied if the enemy barks contain such immortalized phrases as “I’m sick and tired of you guys!” and “Get the hell out of here!”
And maybe a death rattle prefixed by “The last guy did the same thing!”
31/05/2017 at 00:46 E_FD says:
“So much for the tolerant left!”
31/05/2017 at 01:01 pepperfez says:
“Actually, it was about ethics–“
31/05/2017 at 01:56 pepperfez says:
“But her emails!”
30/05/2017 at 23:20 ravenshrike says:
” It’s far more likely to be a crass mess of stereotypes as a buzzing background irritant to a lovely, silly playground.”
So 50% of the ‘cultists’ are going to be federal agents of varying stripes? Quite simply, setting it in America is moronic. The other places were small and self-contained enough that it made at least a modicum of sense. Montana, being in the middle of America, would have so many people coming to stop the cult it wouldn’t be funny. Let’s go through the list shall we?
Far Cry – Small archipelago in unknown location.
Far Cry 2 – African nation during the middle of a civil war.
Far Cry 3 – Series of islands in somewhere around the Indian/Pacific oceans.
Far Cry 4 – Set in totally not a landlocked version of Burma at the height of its violence.
Far Cry 5 – Set in Montana, in an area where the total population would be less then 5000, in the middle of summer with no major upheaval in the US.
One of these settings is not remotely like the others. There’s a reason that Jim Jones didn’t set up within the borders of the US.
31/05/2017 at 00:37 April March says:
Are we sure there’s no upeheaval in the US? Some commenters in past threads suggested it might happen at the same time as a natural disaster or something else that drew resources away from internal security, which would be a good enough excuse for me, at least. But I admit that with Ubi even ‘a good enough excuse’ is cause for jubilation.
31/05/2017 at 01:02 sisozmalor says:
The US actually has quite a history of localized upheavals. Usually along racial lines as the police and feds have been generally inconsistent about coming to the aid of minority populations and occasionally arrive only to actively target them making the situation worse. If anyone wants more detail look up sundown towns. Those extrapolated to an entire state (which is actually what places like oregon were founded as) are not far off from the typical far cry premise, at least if you happen to be black.
31/05/2017 at 01:34 ravenshrike says:
And if this were set in the 1930’s to 40’s you might have a shot at making that work. With modern technology, no.
31/05/2017 at 01:49 sisozmalor says:
This kind of thing kept happening long after the 40s with one of the most recent examples being in the aftermath of hurricane katrina.
31/05/2017 at 02:02 pepperfez says:
places like oregon
Also the place where an armed mob occupied federal property, filmed themselves vandalizing it, broadcast threats against public officials, and were acquitted by a jury. If a drug cartel can control the entirety of Bolivia, then violent white people can take over a US state.
31/05/2017 at 01:32 ravenshrike says:
What US disaster that wouldn’t be a scenario infinitely more interesting than the one posited by FC5 would draw the attention and vast majority of the Montana Nat Guard, the BATFE, the US Marshals, and the entirety of the FBI, and the entirety of any major law enforcement in Montana or neighboring states exactly?
30/05/2017 at 23:24 Laurentius says:
I think Ubisoft is the worst AAA producer now. Their games sucks but theur PR and marketing campagins are just awful. And 8, 9 years ago I was Ubifan I as excited with new reveal. As for FC5 story and setting, it’s cheap and bad as all Far Cry games but it’s ok, it’s just video games. But when I hear these producers speak nonsense and se these aful marketing coghls I want to scream my head off like with awful EA Battlefield1. FFS Ubisoft if you want to make money out of controversial games at least make them. Set your Far Cry game in modern day Syria or Donbas. This is just cheap PR spin with really pathetic image reference (I really whish gaming press would dig out who is this sorry individual that is responsible for this). So some idiots will cry because of Montana, white-power militia and pseudo christian cult and there will be controversies as ther were with Division and Wildlands and etc. All while the single truth is that Ubisoft’s games are made with no creativity, template knock-off of their own brands.
31/05/2017 at 00:38 April March says:
*standing ovation dot gif*
31/05/2017 at 00:35 Solidstate89 says:
No, it absolutely won’t result in any changes of anything. It’s not a social commentary, etc. But the amount of nearly endless asspain coming from the alt-right and “gamer” communities since the reveal has been *chef’s finger kiss* just fucking delicious.
31/05/2017 at 00:59 April March says:
Pretty much right.
I feel sorry for Ubi sometimes. They are the only AAA dev, I think, that realizes that the AAA game-making model is going the way of the dodo. And so they try to change. They try to make games that are different, and challenging, and smart. They try to make games that are not just power fantasies for priviledged white guys. They try to make a bedrock so that, when the AAA industry collapses, they’ll have cultural touchstones that allow them to move into the new zietgest.
And they fail. Boy, do they fail hard. It’s embarassing how little they know about the stuff they pretend their games are about. I don’t know if it’s because of executive meddling, because they want to have their cake of AAA power fantasies and eat their thoughtful deep stories too, or even if they just have a bunch of Yosalems in there who think they know what they’re doing when they don’t, possibly because only a Yosalem-type writer would subject themselves to what’s expected of AAA game’s writer; probably a bit of all these. But it’s embarassing.
And then one says, well, the stories might be offensive and hurtful and ridiculous, and we’ll have a talk about them and frown but then keep playing because the game’s so good. And that’s true and fine. But that’s what we do about Battlefield and Call of Duty and all the others, and they don’t try to be anything like that. Battlefield doesn’t create a story about Russia invading the US because they think it’s interesting or innovative or thought-provoking, they do it because they don’t know what story they want so their military advisors had full rein. And they’re in the exact same spot as Far Cry! Ubi are like that part in Alice in Wonderland, they run and run and run and end up in the same spot as EA and Activision, who didn’t run at all.
That said. As many people said above, John’s idea of a counter-game isn’t very revolutionary. It’s Assassin’s Creed. It’s Red Faction Guerilla. With a little twisting, it’s Homefront: Revolution. Do you want to hear about an idea for a new entry in a series that would have been, well, polemic? I sometimes like to think where I would take a series if I were given free reign with it after it tanked. I thought about it after the first Homefront game. How to salvage it? Well, remember that the original idea would be to show a broken and fragilized America, and it ended up doing the exact opposite. So first I’d pull a Bioshock: Homefront games don’t take place all in the same continuity, they’re just connected by similar themes, namely, about a foreign, militarily powerful aggressor taking over a familiar, well known location. And they I’d announce that in my new game, the foreign military aggressor would be the US. The game would basically be a Battlefield style game, documenting how the world defended itself when its most powerful military force went rogue and basically started taking on all of its allies, and how the US eventually fails and folds on itself. I’m pretty sure that game would have been almost universally hated in the US, and almost universally loved almost everywhere else. (And as a bonus, it would play just like a Battlefield or Call of Duty game. There are many levels in many well-known world locations ravaged by war, you kill a bunch of bad guys that pop up in front of you. In a way, a slight lower quality CoD-style game is also part of what the Homefront brand meant back then.)
31/05/2017 at 01:56 racccoon says:
I love the extreme work gone into this game and i am looking forward to it greatly.
The name calling is the wrong thing to do.
It should bongtanna, treetanna, houchtanna, shinetanna or hightanna! etc etc, not the real the name.
I have noticed over the years game devs seem to be making this wrong announcement, giving real name towns and cities now. This should be cut out, as it does create a huge offensive outcry from the people who actually live there & they have a right to up in arms about it.
Don’t they?
We are playing a game.
There is no need to say where you took the textures & ideas from.
If you do, you are then making yourself known that’s where you’ve taken the textures & ideas from and are therefore obligated to give compensation to those people by law. It is defamation or something of that nature that occurs, I believe. that maybe over stretching the mark but it is a fact that needs to looked at.
So do not call your game after real town, city or country, or bring up the assumption of it presence of place, as its only game, think of something else, period.
Gaming = Fantasy, Fantasy = imagination.