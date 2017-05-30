Rising Storm 2: Vietnam surges out

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam [official site] is now out, taking the serious shooting of the Red Orchestra spin-off into a new era and a new (old) war. From the jungle to city streets, players can recreate the dreadful invasion. Along with 64-player asymmetric action in the traditional Red Orchestra territory control mode, Rising Storm brings big battles with choppers and tunnels in ‘Supremacy’ mode and a smaller 16-player ‘Skirmish’ mode. Observe the war through moving pictures in the launch trailer:
Dreadful war; great tunes.
As in the real war, the two sides are quite different. The US Army and Marine Corps get fancy weapons and attack helicopters, while the Vietnamese get sturdy guns and traps and whatnot.
Pleasingly, and unlike many modern multiplayer shooters, Rising Storm 2 has no weapons and things to unlock. Instead, unlocks are more about cosmetic options: hats, glasses, tattoos, and stuff.
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam has launched on Steam with a 10% launch discount making it £17.09/20,69€/$22.49 until June 6th. It’s made by Antimatter Games, who made the first Rising Storm too, and published by Red Orchestra mob Tripwire Interactive.
I missed Rising Storm 2’s recent open beta weekend myself so do tell me, gang: what’s it like?
30/05/2017 at 19:08 Nauallis says:
This is 100% PvP?
30/05/2017 at 19:18 Dorga says:
I believe so, yes. Red Orchestra 2 had a singleplayer feature but we don’t talk about that.
30/05/2017 at 19:10 Dorga says:
I said it before and I’m going’to say it again, cool game is cool. Well worth your money if you enjoy the series or if you want a more involved man killing game.
30/05/2017 at 19:17 Giftmacher says:
It’s weird how originally there was a Pacific Theater addon and a Vietnam addon developing simultaneously for RO2, with the implicit idea that they’d come out around the same time. Several years later, the Rising Storm team has put out their Pacific Theater game plus their OWN Vietnam game, and the original Vietnam addon still hasn’t come out.
30/05/2017 at 20:00 wengart says:
Rising Storm was originally that pacific mod. The modders were apparently doing well enough that Tripwire hired them on as Antimatter games. They then fixed up the Pacific mod into a full release as Rising Storm. (this is all iirc info of course)
Some folks in the community were unhappy about that, but comparing RS to Heroes of the West and you can definitely see the stark quality difference regardless of the effort put into West.
The Vietnam mod went standalone sometime in 2014 but I think they’ve gone totally dark since then.z
My personal thoughts on the modding scene is that folks go too big too often and to succeed at that scale you need some sort of backing. So you either see mods go standalone/get picked up or be abandoned as people realize that making an entire game (even when its based off an existing one) is really hard.
30/05/2017 at 20:13 vingt-2 says:
I was part of the dev team of that vietnam mod. We had cool ideas, good ambitions, but little manpower and help from TWI. I went dark in 2011 to focus on my studies, by that time, very little was being worked on. In the meantime I got a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Engineering.
It’s all about getting real traction and setting reasonable expectations.
30/05/2017 at 19:58 shitflap says:
Is there no wot I think?
30/05/2017 at 20:03 Scare Tactics says:
What I totally didn’t get is the arrow-to-the-knee marketing move of handing out Rising Storm 1 for free one week before the release of RS2. The game, while from 2013, has aged quite well, has been enhanced, bugfixed and balanced by numerous patches and most importantly: still had an active playerbase (which obviously exploded once the game went freebie).
I can imagine quite a few people comparing both games and sticking to the one they got for free, since it’s..well..free – and basically the same concept, just prettier and with automatic instead of bolt action rifles as the default class.
I bought RS2 because I like that and to support Tripwire. But I had second thoughts too. Was a completely bonkers move imo.
31/05/2017 at 01:45 cannedpeaches says:
I dunno. Think of it this way: there might have been a few hundred concurrent players combined across RO2/RS1 at any given moment. Tiny community. If we accept that maybe 30% of those players would actually purchase RS2 in the first month after release, and 5% of the general gaming public (being VERY generous), that’s a pittance. They’re predicating this on the idea that active RO2/RS1 players are much more likely to purchase RS2, and that the serious RO2/RS1 players are going to migrate to RS2. So if 15% of all the PC gamers out there download RS2, love it, and then realize the community is migrating away to a newer version… they may follow. Especially at the laughably low price point of $22.
30/05/2017 at 22:48 klops says:
PseuDoors
31/05/2017 at 01:57 CancerousCanis says:
Honestly I think I prefer Rising Storm 1/ Red Orchestra 2 to this game. The movement in this game is very clunky and it’s a lot more run and gun then the other 2 games I mentioned.