Sonic Mania is due out this August

The ageing blue hedgehog who simply will not die was due to be back on all our machines by now in the retro-styled Sonic Mania [official site] but got delayed after, I don’t know, his shoes fell apart because he can’t afford new ones or something like that. It’s too late in the day to come up with a “Sonic is not being very fast” joke. Anyway, he’s been re-scheduled for an August 15 release date, according to a fresh pre-order trailer.



Sonic Mania will be “reimagining iconic Zones and Acts from Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles, and adding in completely new Zones with all-new Acts, and bosses into the mix” Sega has said. They’ve also got the two fellows who remastered the first two original Sonic games, Christian Whitehead and Simon Thomley, working on this revamp.

From the footage we’ve seen so far it sure looks like the Sonic you remember. That is, if your confused memory is mixing up all the different bits of the levels and inventing things that weren’t really there. That could be good though – fresh bits! But I’m not sure if it’s enough to entice me back to the spikey fold. A part of me will always respect the Blue One’s place in history. On the other hand, I played Sonic 4.

NeVeR fOrGeT.

(Thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer)