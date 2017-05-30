Star Trek: Bridge Crew drops out of hyperspace

Virtual reality Kessel Run ’em up Star Trek: Bridge Crew [official site] has dropped out of hyperspace and into cybergoggles. It lets players pop on their goggs to serve as crew aboard an Empire starship, each taking control of one specific bridge station and hopefully not totally botching it. It’s a bit like Artemis but less serious or Spaceteam but less silly. You can also play on your lonesome with AI crewmates, if you’d like. Star Trek: Bridge Crew is out now for Rift and Vive cybergoggles.
So there you are, in space, taking orders from a captain (or playing as the captain) and hoping you don’t all explode. Press that button! Toggle that doodad! Do the thingy! Turn us around! Here, you can see how this works in Eurogamer’s videos from a recent preview event where our Pip played with some of our spacepals:
Along with a scripted story campaign about helping our Vulcan chums, Bridge Crew has an ‘Ongoing Missions’ mode that’ll keep popping out procedurally-generated shenanigans. The story stars a new spaceship, the USS Aegis, while Ongoing Missions has the option to fly ye olde USS Enterprise NCC-1701 from Star Trek: A New Hope.
Star Trek: Bridge Crew is £39.99/49,99€/$49.99 on Steam and the Ubi store. It’s made by Red Storm Entertainment and published by their spacedads at Ubisoft.
30/05/2017 at 19:19 AutonomyLost says:
For any interested in potentially purchasing this game, check out ACG’s review of it on YouTube. Fantastic. I have zero plans to play the game, but still watched the review strictly because any video he does is nearly always enjoyable. And honest.
30/05/2017 at 19:27 Neurotic says:
It’s what I’ve dreamed of for most of my life, but will most likely never get to play it.
30/05/2017 at 19:48 Vandelay says:
Quite. I saw the Eurogamer vids a couple of weeks ago and it genuinely made me more eager to get a VR headset than anything else I had seen.
But, to play this game you would need to have another three incredibly geeky friends, all who have VR headsets on the same platform and able to dedicate the time.
So, right back to waiting until big price drops or a second version that improves all the niggles of the current gen.
30/05/2017 at 20:50 TheGreatBaldOne says:
No, it doesn’t need to be on the same platform.
It’s cross platform play, you can play with anyone on Vive, Rift or PSVR.
30/05/2017 at 21:05 utzel says:
Currently crossplay only works for public games, so you can play with anyone on the 3 platforms.
What doesn’t work currently is inviting a specific friend on steam when using the oculus or on oculus when playing on steam. Hopefully they fix this soon…
I heard it works if you have a third friend on PSVR who can invite both the steam and oculus user…
30/05/2017 at 21:54 NeoArmageddon says:
For reference and updates about this issue: link to forums.ubi.com
But the problem pretty much ruined my tuesday evening. I bought the game for steam any my only friend (that has VR) bought it on Occulus and thus we can’t play.
30/05/2017 at 21:46 Vandelay says:
I stand corrected, as I saw in the ACG video someone linked to.
Just the 3 other reasons why I (and I’m sure many others) won’t be getting this then.
Pity. Sounds like it might actually be a killer app for VR.
30/05/2017 at 20:21 Zhiroc says:
Same here. I very much doubt I would ever seriously consider a VR headset until it’s at least under $200, and that’s a stretch. More like $100-150, actually.
Plus, I’m pretty sure I’d get motion-sickness from playing VR, so not even sure then.
30/05/2017 at 19:49 JKing says:
So much baiting. Oh, Alice…
30/05/2017 at 20:01 LexW1 says:
Seriously, that article title is brutal, just brutal. Every Trekkie bone in my body urges me to “correct” it, but I must resist!
31/05/2017 at 02:11 April March says:
Star Trek: Bridge Crew Has Gone To Plaid
30/05/2017 at 21:33 Morcane says:
Quite probably the most fun I’ve had in a multiplayer game ever.
However, the shits and giggles groups do get a bit tiring after a while, if you’re after a group of people that simply wants to teamwork and breeze some missions. I’m the only one in my gaming group that has a VR headset, so I’m condemned to finding matches with randos.
30/05/2017 at 22:23 Someoldguy says:
Oh dear, video clips. Can someone at RPS please tell us Wot They Think in writing, please?
30/05/2017 at 23:11 Sakkura says:
You can save 20% with the ubisoft club points thing.
31/05/2017 at 02:12 April March says:
I’m not sure that game has the… er… gravitas I associate with Star Trek.
Also, is Eurogamer a race of giants, or is Pip just really tiny?