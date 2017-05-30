Podcast: The RPS Electronic Wireless Show returns! Listen to us talk Far Cry 5, Prey and Old Man’s Journey

Hark! It’s the sound of our sweet voices taking up an hour of your precious time. The RPS podcast of old, the Electronic Wireless Show, has returned in a fresh new body. We’ve got news, interviews and silly features, as well as some of the traditional idle chat.
This week, Pip, Adam and I are chatting about Far Cry 5‘s “Last Supper” image, the recent layoffs at Hitman developer IO Interactive, and enjoying a jaunt through melancholy puzzler Old Man’s Journey. There’s also some Quickfire Questions with the developers of survival puzzler Rain World, news from Paradox Con and lots more.
You can listen above on Soundcloud or download it for later. You can also find it very soon on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. There’s even music in it by Jack de Quidt. We spare no expense.
Links and info:
Layoffs at Hitman devs IO as Square Enix ditch studio
30/05/2017 at 21:40 corroonb says:
Are you going to do this regularly? Any chance of getting John or Alec involved?
I’d love to have a videogame podcast to listen to from this side of the Atlantic. The Eurogamer one isn’t very good and is highly irregular.
30/05/2017 at 21:53 Vandelay says:
I highly recommend the Crate and Crowbar. It even occasionally features Pip, although I would assume that might be less often if the Electronic Wireless Show actually does manage to get beyond its first episode or two (previous attempts have not fared well.)
Only problem with it is that it can be very long sometimes (a few episodes have pushed 3 hours, of late) so probably something to consume in a couple of sittings.
30/05/2017 at 21:56 Grizzly says:
Both the Crate and Crowbar podcast and the Daft Souls podcast (From the lads over at Cool Ghosts) are really good, in my opinion. C&C has had Philippa and Graham starring in it, and Daft Souls involves the lovely Matt Lees and another well known Smith.
Also, I too would love to see a more regular RPS pod!
30/05/2017 at 23:21 Graham Smith says:
Other people will cycle in to the pod, either as a fourth person for a particular conversation or to sit in when Pip, Brendan or Adam are unavailable.
And the idea is that this will be weekly. There should even be a second episode later this week, all being well.
30/05/2017 at 22:08 Tkrens says:
This is THE BEST. Please keep doing these! Sorry I don’t have any insightful commentary but I just want the RPS staff to know this is really appreciated. I love podcasts and I love RPS so this is like, well, THE BESTEST OF BESTS. Sorry, someone stole my thesaurus and this is the best I can do. (I can’t find the words to express how frustrated I am by this theft)
30/05/2017 at 23:28 Person of Interest says:
Are you able to resurrect any of the old RPS podcasts that were hosted on link to rps.libsyn.com (from the “podcast” link in the footer)?
31/05/2017 at 00:13 gwathdring says:
That was lovely. :D The intro and outro music was particularly lovely!