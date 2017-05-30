Wot I Think: The Long Journey Home

It’s not all that long, the journey, but it is very busy. About six hours might do the trick, but you’re likely to get distracted along the way. Part Star Trek Voyager and part The Odyssey, The Long Journey Home [official site] puts you in charge of a small crew who have been stranded far from Earth due to a tech malfunction, and must make their way home, making friends and enemies along the way. Though it’s clearly inspired by the likes of Star Control and Captain Blood, I’ve found myself thinking of No Man’s Sky as I play. Here’s wot I think.
TLJH is one of those games that feels like lots of mini-games stitched together. There’s some basic resource management, Thrust-like planetary landings, conversations with alien races, combat, and star system navigation. It’s a game that could easily end up being less than the sum of its parts, but the structure of the journey itself ties everything together and makes each decision and challenge important. Whether you’re figuring out if a diversion to save a plague-ridden planet is worthwhile or even a realistic possibility given how limited the essential resources needed to keep your ship running might be.
There are four things to consider. Your crew are a primary resource and as they pick up injuries, your journey becomes more perilous. Those injuries come from rough landings, risky flying, certain encounters and ship-to-ship combat. People are your most precious resource, and are irreplaceable, though they can be healed if you find the appropriate items.
The other three resources you’ll need to trek across the stars can all be picked up along the way and the core loop of the game involves ensuring you gather enough of each at each stop along the route.
First of all, you’ll need fuel to move within systems, and to send your single-seater lander craft down to the surface of planets. It’s planetside where you’ll find the gases, metals and minerals that are used for refuelling and repair, but you might also want to visit some planets as part of a quest chain, or on the off-chance there’ll be some mystery to uncover. But, yes, fuel is of vital importance, and you’ll use it to move between planets and find it on planets.
And then there’s a second kind of fuel that lets you jump between systems. The ingredients for that are found on planets as well, and you’ll always have a fairly good idea what you’re going to find once you settle into orbit. A scan tells you what kind of resources to expect, and what quantities they might be found in, and information about inhabitants, atmosphere, weather and overall threat level.
If a planet has firestorms, high winds and scarce supplies, it’s probably not worth risking your lander and crew. You can repair both your ship and lander, and that’s where the third resource, metal, comes into play.
On one level, that’s how The Long Journey Home works; you travel from place to place, gathering enough resources to ensure you can make the next jump, or survive the next tricky landing in order to get the fuel to make the jump. That’s where it reminds me of my hours with No Man’s Sky, a game in which I never cared for the journey so much as the destination. The lure of discovering new species and biomes was powerful, for a few days, and part of the attraction was knowing that everything I saw mine and mine alone. Discoveries born of code and procedural design.
There is randomisation in The Long Journey Home as well, but it affects the order of things rather than the things themselves. The systems you’ll pass through on your way back to our solar system are different each time, but the things within them are hand-crafted. There are several species to encounter, all with their own stories, dialogues and quest chains. Those quests range from delightfully silly interstellar quiz shows and tests of strength to genocide and flirtations with transcendental beings. What they all have in common is a sense of mischievous wit in the writing, which is courtesy of RPS columnist Richard Cobbett, a man who has forgotten more about RPGs and their tropes than most of us have ever known.
The combination of resource-gathering and wordy adventures is an odd one, but it’s mostly successful. At worst, the actual business of scooping up fuel and minerals becomes busywork, interrupting the flow of a quest, and the limited number of encounters means that you’ll start to see repetition after a few playthroughs. Thankfully, running into aliens you’ve already met on a previous journey doesn’t mean you’re in for an identical story – some encounters have fairly predictable outcomes, but some branch and twist, and there are even emergent qualities to some stories, which can be derailed or unexpectedly collide with one another.
There’s a lot to like in those encounters but it’s hard to escape from the feeling that the actual machinery driving the game is simpler than I’d like it to be. If you come for the stories, you still have to do the work in between them, as if visiting a library with a byzantine membership system that requires you to sign up again every time you want to borrow a book.
Take the lander sections: they’re beautiful and simple enough, rarely taking more than five minutes to complete, even if you actually explore the surface and have a mini text adventure rather than just scooping up resources before jetting away. But they’re also repetitive and a couple of mistakes can make the cost of landing heavier than rewards. I’d describe The Long Journey Home as a difficult game, given how hard it is to get home, but it’s an oddly pitched difficulty. I’m more likely to peter out than to explode in a blaze of glory or perish in a calamitous misadventure.
Simply put, getting home is hard work and even though there are loads of amazing adventures to be had along the way, you’ll also be carrying out a lot of maintenance. Think of this more as a warning than a condemnation because I’m still enjoying the game after thirty-five hours of playing. There’s something quite soothing about the repetition that puts Long Journey Home into my Podcast Pile – which is to say, the pile of games that I play while listening to podcasts. That’s not a bad pile to be in given how many podcasts I listen to every day.
And, yes, it still reminds me of No Man’s Sky, but with these discrete mini-games instead of the arduous walking and gathering and crafting and inventory juggling. It also feels like a successor to Digital Eel’s Weird Worlds: Return to Infinite Space, and a stronger one than the actual sequel. There’s not quite enough here to win me over completely, but there’s more than enough to make the numerous trips I’ve made worthwhile, and part of the charm is in never knowing if there’s anything left to discover. The stars are strange and home to many mysteries and it’s tempting to stick around until I’ve seen them all. But keep in mind that there’s lots of work to do along the way.
The Long Journey Home is available now for Windows, via Steam and GOG.
Disclosure: Richard Cobbett wrote the words and has a regular column on RPS that I edit most weeks. The fact that I have to look at so many of his words as part of my day-job and actually enjoyed playing a game that was stuffed with even more of them could probably be seen as a compliment.
30/05/2017 at 21:00 tikey says:
I’ve played a few hours. I really like it in spite of getting really anoyed by it sometimes. It’s very punishing on new players and it’s not a forgiving game. It really needs a better introduction as it’s fairly easy to miss stuff or to misunderstand how a mechanic works.
At times it feels like it’s a game that’s been balanced only by people that are extremely proficient at the game.
I think that it’s a game that will get better in a few weeks, after a bit of feedback.
It’s a credit to the game that I can’t wait to get back to it even though it really exasperates me at times.
30/05/2017 at 21:04 TheGamerDad says:
Damn. Considering that it’s from Daedalic, I was hoping that it would lean more towards their point-and-click games and be more story-focused. I didn’t expect it to have so much resource gathering or survival because I really don’t like those kinds of games. *sigh* I guess this one comes off the wish list.
30/05/2017 at 21:06 Minglefingler says:
I was going to buy this as soon as it was released, the idea trying to navigate through unknown areas of space, the sense of discovery and the fact that Richard Cobbet has written for it are all big draws.
But, it’s thirty quid currently, that’s with a launch discount. I’m not going to call it overpriced, I haven’t played it, although from reading Adam’s review I get the impression that it’s something I would expect to see priced a bit lower. Especially if you’re going to see repetition after a few playthroughs. Could be wrong though.
My concern is that it’s not going to find an audience, I usually think that if a game is good enough then it’s priced fairly and I often impulse buy games in the spirit of taking a chance on a relatively unknown quantity. So I wonder that if I’m hesitating to buy it does that bode ill for the game’s sales? Interestingly the No Man’s Sky comparison is relevant here as that was one of the few times I bought a game that I truly felt was overpriced. I hope I’m wrong and it does well. I know I will play it at some point, I just think a lot of people will be put off by the launch price.
30/05/2017 at 22:20 Riaktion says:
Funnily enough, your story there pretty much echoes my own.
30/05/2017 at 21:06 JustAPigeon says:
I was excited for this. Definitely sounds like my cup of tea but £34 seems way too much money for what it is. I think they’re a bit bonkers going for that price bracket.
30/05/2017 at 21:45 Drib says:
People are talking about the price. I agree it sounds way too high. This game has the look of cheap indie title and I don’t think that price point was the right way to go.
I still want to get it. It’s looked interesting during Mr. Cobbett’s references and explanations of it.
Have to admit I didn’t expect so much NMS/Minecraft resource collecting. But that can be fine too.
Here’s hoping it’ll go on sale and be reasonable sometime soon.
30/05/2017 at 22:14 poliovaccine says:
I, for one, am still super curious how the thing actually feels to play. The review tells me everything I would ask but I still have no clear sense really – never played NMS nor Captain Blood – but to me it sounds like a more adventure-styled Mass Effect… is ME such a wrong-headed comparison, in terms of structure, if not tone? Then again, some parts of the review’s description remind me of FTL. All flattering comparisons in my book, btw.
Review seems restrained, and indeed there’s no Recommended sticker, tho I feel that’s as much a concession to the site’s involvement w Richard Cobbett as anything (who should know he’s brilliant without a silly sticker). Still gonna pick it up, in American dollars no less. It is such a rare and welcome feeling to be genuinely in wonder at what a new game will be like – hasnt happened in a long time..!
30/05/2017 at 23:11 basilisk says:
Well, as the review says, most of the time you fly the ship, which requires some skill, sometimes the lander, which also requires some skill, and when you’re not doing either of those things, you click on stuff in a menu, either in a conversation window or on an inventory screen. That’s the gameplay loop in a nutshell.
Imagine, if you will, that you take FTL, reduce the number and complexity of combat encounters to about fifteen percent and fill the rest with equal parts of directly controlling a spaceship and doing RPG-style sidequests that are, yes, not entirely unlike Mass Effect’s. That’s more or less where TLJH is. A bit of a strange beast to describe.
But it’s fun and it’s packed full of content, so I honestly think the price is justified, even though I absolutely can see why people would be sceptical.
30/05/2017 at 22:22 tikey says:
As someone who didn’t have to pay for it I don’t think the price is that much of a strech. There might be a bit of repetition in further playthroughs but it’s randomized a lot too. You’ll never meet all the alien races in a single playthrough for example.
While it’s an indie title the production values are quite good.
Still, cost is subjective and it’s up to each one of us how much are we willing to spend.
31/05/2017 at 00:46 OmNomNom says:
Huge FTL fan so this was an insta-buy for me on release today. Enjoying it so far. I think just like FTL it’ll take practive and some tactics to make the most of and just like FTL, people will grate on it a little before they get over the difficulty curve – which is a little higher than default than most are used to or comfortable with.
31/05/2017 at 01:05 April March says:
I think I’ll like it anyway, but I appreciate the warning about the repetitive bits. I might end up finding it jarring but everything else in the game I find alluring enough that I’ll risk it.
Frankly, if the review was only “It’s Weird Worlds except it’s harder and lasts a few hours” it’d be an instabuy, and that’s whithout even mentioning Cobbett.