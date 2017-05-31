Arma dev’s free FPS Argo deploying on June 22nd

Arma creators Bohemia Interactive have announced that they’ll launch their free 5v5 tactical shooter spin-off Argo [official site] on June 22nd. They released a public prototype free in November 2016 under their ‘Bohemia Incubator’ label and have been tinkering and expanding it ever since. Argo’s an objective-driven game set on a remake of the original Operation Flashpoint’s island of Malden, and that new Malden is coming to Arma 3 on June 22nd too. Arma 3 will also borrow Argo’s cooperative mode, Combat Patrol. It’ll be a big day for serious simulated shooting.

Argo is a shooter with squads of mercenaries scrapping for scraps of a crashed space station. It’s the same serious shooting as Arma but built into game-y modes rather than simulated warfare. Three competitives modes will have the mercs fighting for control of capture points, racing to capture a series of points in order, or taking turns attacking and defending computers. It’s got a touch of co-op too.

“[Combat Patrol] mode enables up to 10 players to team up and fight against AI in an open-world setting,” Bohemia explain. “Due to its randomized objectives and procedural generation of enemy forces, combined with Malden’s 62 km² sandbox terrain, each session of Combat Patrol presents new challenges.”

Argo will also include a cut-down version of Arma 3’s scenario editor.

The game will be free. It won’t have microtransactions, though Arma will sell a $10 ‘Argo Supporter’s Pack’ offering exclusive victory animations, cosmetic kitbits, the ability to put vehicles in scenarios you make, access to Bohemia-run premium servers, and your name marked as special on the scoreboards.

If you’ve played the prototype of Argo, you might be interest in this dev blog post going over how Argo has changed since that launch.

Here, this new trailer looks at Link mode: