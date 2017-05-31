Have You Played… Retrovirus?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives and PC miscellany. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
There was a little resurgence of six-axis shooters a while back, seemingly all Kickstarter-funded, and no one seemed much to care. Which is a shame, because the process produced the very lovely Retrovirus [official site].
It’s so colourful!
I know that seems like a silly thing to focus on, but gosh, games aren’t colourful are they? This one is.
Also, you get to float around inside a weirdly realised computer tummy, shooting viruses and the like.
It was a weird evolution, originally appearing and being not very good, then some months went past and it reappeared as actually rather fun. All bad games should do that. That’s a new rule.
31/05/2017 at 15:57 kalirion says:
Ah, I tried playing that after getting it in a bundle, but my laptop’s Intel 4100MHD couldn’t handle it even at an itty bitty teeny weeny resolutiony. I really should give it a shot with my current, though about as old, Radeon 4850HD…
31/05/2017 at 16:20 nimbulan says:
I really wanted to enjoy this game. It had a great concept, but there were some really annoying bugs and the game is just so horrendously balanced. Maybe 1/4 of the way into the game I started running into rooms with enough enemies that I literally could not clear them, because they will continually re-infect enemies you’ve already “cleaned” at the same rate as you can do so. Unfortunately it didn’t sell well enough for Cadenza to ever fix any of that. Judging by the state of their website and social media accounts, it might’ve been enough to shutter them completely.