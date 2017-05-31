Have You Played… Retrovirus?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives and PC miscellany. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

There was a little resurgence of six-axis shooters a while back, seemingly all Kickstarter-funded, and no one seemed much to care. Which is a shame, because the process produced the very lovely Retrovirus [official site].

It’s so colourful!

I know that seems like a silly thing to focus on, but gosh, games aren’t colourful are they? This one is.

Also, you get to float around inside a weirdly realised computer tummy, shooting viruses and the like.

It was a weird evolution, originally appearing and being not very good, then some months went past and it reappeared as actually rather fun. All bad games should do that. That’s a new rule.