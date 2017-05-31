Payday co-creator names new co-op FPS: GTFO

Two years after leaving Overkill Software to form 10 Chambers Collective, the co-creator of heist game Payday is… still not quite ready to show off his new co-op FPS. But Ulf Andersson is now willing to state its name: GTFO [official site]. They call GTFO a “4-player hardcore co-op action horror FPS” and, going by a new trailer, it seems it’ll send us into some sort of ruined city hell. Dunno. Most of the game is secret for now, and now we have a new mystery: what does the acronym GTFO stand for? Gank That Flipping Owl? Gaga Twats Frank Ocean? Get That Floozy O’Connor? Mysteries.

Yup, that’s a trailer to announce a game’s name. What times we live in! I like the hole though. Good lift too.

The official blurb says:

“In GTFO, you and your friends will explore hostile and terrifying environments where, in an instant, you are thrown from edge-of-your-seat suspense to frantic action. It’s a large-scale experience, testing players in their ability to gear up and adapt to an endless string of unknown and ever-changing challenges.”

In today’s announcement, 10 Chambers member Simon Viklund said:

“Every expedition in GTFO is unique and the game lets you make informed decisions on what equipment and weapons to bring – but even then survival is not guaranteed. GTFO throws so many curveballs and unknown factors at you that you and your team always have to stay on your toes – and the atmosphere is suffocatingly tense.”

Ulf Andersson adds that “10 Chambers is completely self funded, meaning there is no board of directors that dictates our creative choices.” He continues, “We can go for a more niche audience – so GTFO goes out to the tight knit, die hard co-op teams of 2-4 people.”

I do like co-op FPSs, I do like Payday, and I do like lifts, so sure, cool, check back in with us when you actually have something to show. Your fancy ten-chambered cylinder logo had better mean that it’s a game with huge revolvers.