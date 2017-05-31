Rain World and Glittermitten Grove on sale for $cheap

Here’s some cheapo games because you like cheapo things and you’re a cheapo person. Don’t give me that look, I’m just being honest. The same folks that do this sort of thing all the time are Humbling Bundling survival platformer Rain World together with Glittermitten Grove, which is a fairy management sim and definitely not hiding any other amphibious videogames inside its slimy belly sac, if that’s what you’re thinking. This is all part of the Adult Swim bundle, which includes some other bits and bobs.



You’ll need to pay $12 or more for this pair of games but the extra fluff you get includes Western-themed revenge quest Westerado, filthy Metroidvania Headlander, and bizarro VHS puzzler Small Radios, Big Television, among others. All of which various staff here have deemed Not Bad.

Rain World and Glittermitten Grove are the headliners though. I have my reservations when it comes to the slugcat – it’s overly-punishing and features a slightly-too-weighty protagonist – but I also know from exploring that world that there’s tons to love (the terrifying beasts, for example) and lots to discover. For $12 bucks? Get munching, I say. As far as the fairies of Glittermitten Grove are concerned, I just don’t know what to make of them. But Alec has given it a thorough review.

You can find the bundle here. Adult Swim also pooped out sticky multiplayer lizzzard-em-up Gecko Ridimption earlier this week. It’s free, for those of you even more cheapo than I’d originally accused.