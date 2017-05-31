Rain World and Glittermitten Grove on sale for $cheap

Here’s some cheapo games because you like cheapo things and you’re a cheapo person. Don’t give me that look, I’m just being honest. The same folks that do this sort of thing all the time are Humbling Bundling survival platformer Rain World together with Glittermitten Grove, which is a fairy management sim and definitely not hiding any other amphibious videogames inside its slimy belly sac, if that’s what you’re thinking. This is all part of the Adult Swim bundle, which includes some other bits and bobs.
You’ll need to pay $12 or more for this pair of games but the extra fluff you get includes Western-themed revenge quest Westerado, filthy Metroidvania Headlander, and bizarro VHS puzzler Small Radios, Big Television, among others. All of which various staff here have deemed Not Bad.
Rain World and Glittermitten Grove are the headliners though. I have my reservations when it comes to the slugcat – it’s overly-punishing and features a slightly-too-weighty protagonist – but I also know from exploring that world that there’s tons to love (the terrifying beasts, for example) and lots to discover. For $12 bucks? Get munching, I say. As far as the fairies of Glittermitten Grove are concerned, I just don’t know what to make of them. But Alec has given it a thorough review.
You can find the bundle here. Adult Swim also pooped out sticky multiplayer lizzzard-em-up Gecko Ridimption earlier this week. It’s free, for those of you even more cheapo than I’d originally accused.
31/05/2017 at 22:00 MiniMatt says:
He’s right you know.
31/05/2017 at 23:52 Dezmiatu says:
Yeah . . . I’m everything wrong with the industry. Not pirate everything bad, but no Indie developer can earn a living wage for their hard work from me.
31/05/2017 at 22:09 TechnicalBen says:
Whait wat.?! You can get BOTH Frog Fractions 2 and Glitter Mitten Grove?
31/05/2017 at 22:17 TechnicalBen says:
PS, the GUI/site to Humble has changed a lot since I last used it… so I forgot/missed changing the sliders to what I prefer/find comfortable. :/
31/05/2017 at 22:40 phlogistic says:
Frog Fractions 2 shows up in the list of purchases, but if you try to get a key it just tells you it’s inside one of the other games.
31/05/2017 at 23:25 TechnicalBen says:
Aaaahhh… I was hoping they went even more meta than that. :(
31/05/2017 at 22:47 Chunkylord says:
No love for Duck Game? Definitely one of the best couch games ever. Up there with Samurai Gunn, Hidden in plain sight and Wand wars.
31/05/2017 at 23:10 phlogistic says:
I was about to say the same thing. Duck Game is easily my favorite multiplayer game released in the last few years.
01/06/2017 at 01:15 Shinard says:
Ah right? Might have to pay over the average then. Good couch games seem to be in short supply, and you can only play so many rounds of Towerfall (granted, that number is high. But still).