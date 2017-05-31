Offblast! Take-Two buy Kerbal Space Program

Take-Two Interactive Software, the owners of 2K Games and studios including Firaxis and Rockstar, have bought Kerbal Space Program [official site]. Unlike when Microsoft bought Minecraft gang Mojang, Take-Two are only buying the game and not the studio who make it, Squad. However, Squad will continue to work on the splendid spaceship-building sandbox game and its upcoming expansion. This acquisition is announced barely a week after Valve confirmed that several former KSP developers had joined them for something mysterious. Interesting times.
KSP should continue largely as before, Squad said today:
“The important thing to know is that this big news doesn’t change much for the KSP community. Squad and the current development team is still here and we’re hard at work on KSP and its future updates, but now we are fortunate enough to do so with the help of an experienced publisher like Take-Two, and we couldn’t be more excited and happy to see where our conjoint collaboration will take KSP forward.”
The promise of free DLC for folks who bought KSP early enough will stand, Squad say.
The rumour mill has whispered of problems at Squad for while. One former member complained about low wages and long hours in May 2016, while another didn’t seem best pleased about the crunch time either. Then in October, eight core members quit. According to rumour, they were the bulk of the dev team and they quit because of management issues and poor working conditions. All of this is a little hazy, so don’t take it as stone cold fact, but it might explain why Take-Two were only interested in buying Kerbal and not the studio working on it.
So what do Take-Two want from this? Business.
“We have been impressed with Kerbal Space Program since its launch, and we are committed to grow this unique experience while continuing to support its passionate community,” Michael Worosz, Take-Two’s head of corporate development and independent publishing, said in their own business-y announcement.
“We view Kerbal Space Program as a new, long-term franchise that adds a well-respected and beloved IP to Take-Two’s portfolio as we continue to explore opportunities across the independent development landscape.”
IPs for the IP god, portfolios for the portfolio throne.
31/05/2017 at 15:54 phuzz says:
IIRC Squad is/was originally a marketing company, not a developer, so maybe this will help give KSP the speciality management expertise it needs.
31/05/2017 at 16:14 TauPhraim says:
The problem is KSP (probably) has a big not-so-clean codebase. Even for “experts”, doing anything in there would cost a lot of time, I don’t see this happening.
But maybe KSP2 will be technically better !
31/05/2017 at 18:57 communisthamster says:
That won’t be hard, considering KSP is kludge upon kludge upon blutac upon papiermache. I love it, but I do wish it would get some clones and rivals like minecraft did.
31/05/2017 at 15:55 Drib says:
Cue the people calling this the end of KSP and the ruination of all that is good and holy. Also probably paid mods and expensive DLCs and the kicking of puppies.
I dunno how correct or incorrect this doomsaying would be.
31/05/2017 at 17:11 ButteringSundays says:
“Cue the people calling this the end of KSP”
Well that would be you wouldn’t it.
I don’t see how it could be the ‘end’ – the game has been around for years and has already been released.
Oh to be a developer in the age of the neverending development cycle, when a game is only finished when the developer has been driven insane.
31/05/2017 at 16:49 demicanadian says:
I doubt it will happen to KSP, but I guess if KSP2 ever happens, it’ll take 2 paid expansion packs and 5 dlc packs to get where KSP1 is now.
31/05/2017 at 16:50 Cross says:
Looking forward to “Kerbal Space Force”.
31/05/2017 at 16:55 Solidstate89 says:
I’m confused. How do you purchase a game but not the studio behind it, if the studio will still be working on the game? Do they own the publishing rights now, or do they own the IP/game and are paying Squad to continue working on the development?
31/05/2017 at 17:14 number2301 says:
It looks like they’ve bought the IP and are paying them to carry on working on it. Squad aren’t really a developer. They’re a marketing company who employ some devs.
31/05/2017 at 17:17 ButteringSundays says:
That does seem like an odd arrangement though – buy the rights to a game after everyone has bought it?
31/05/2017 at 17:55 Jason Lefkowitz says:
My assumption would be that they want to publish a Kerbal Space Program 2 (or similar related products) and actually market it under the KSP name, rather than having to build a whole new brand for it from scratch. Owning the KSP IP would let them do that. And Squad wouldn’t have to be involved; they can be fired/replaced if Take-Two decides they don’t like their work, and new projects could be created using the KSP name and farmed out to other studios without reference to Squad at all. Take-Two becomes the final arbiter of what is and what isn’t officially a KSP product.
In other words, if the arrangement really is as it’s described, Squad are now essentially contract developers working on KSP for hire. This doesn’t seem like a great outcome from Squad’s perspective, but given the other problems they’ve been having it may have been the least bad of a set of bad alternatives.
31/05/2017 at 17:50 thenevernow says:
Not just the IP, the code as well.
31/05/2017 at 17:15 ButteringSundays says:
Strange.
If someone wanted to make KSP2 there’s not much stopping them – and they could do it without all the futz and special indie touches.
I love KSP but it’s not for the little green people and the off-brand planet names.
31/05/2017 at 17:23 Unsheep says:
I think it’s a case of a studio getting rid of an IP before the shit hits the fan.
31/05/2017 at 17:50 thenevernow says:
It all goes nicely with their concerns about getting filthy rich in Mexico: link to reddit.com