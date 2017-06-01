Goth is dead: Gothic devs go sci-fi with Elex in October

Elex [official site] will launch on October 17th, publishers THQ Nordic announced today. Elex might sound like the name of of an app startup pitching itself with “It’s like Uber for laxatives” but Elex is, in fact, a post-apocalyptic open-world RPG from the creators of Gothic and Risen. German studio Piranha Bytes have sidled away from historical fantasy and gone a bit sci-fi fantasy (sci-fantasy?) for Elex, visiting a world where a meteor strike has trashed the planet and showered it with the magical element Elex. This can only lead to questing!

The official blurb says:

“Elex is a handcrafted action role-playing experience set in a post-apocalyptic science-fantasy universe, and puts players into a huge, seamless open world full of original characters, mutated creatures, deep moral choices and powerful action. From swords and axes to bows, crossbows and harpoons, Elex offers one of the widest selection of weaponry in the history of role-playing. Pick up a shotgun, power up a plasma rifle or unleash a flame thrower – there’s a weapon and combat style for every fighter out there. Then find a companion, choose a faction and influence the world; in Elex, every choice will forge the future of your game.”

And it has a jetpack.

As for how Elex looks, here’s a recent in-game trailer introducing one of the game’s factions, the Berserkers. They’ve found a way to convert Elex to Mana for magic, and are trying to make the world all pretty and green again.

I’m not that interested in Elex itself but I am glad to see Piranha Bytes still occupy that scrappy, quirky middle-ground between mega-budget blockbuster 3D RPGs and 2D doodads.

Oh, and if any angel investors are reading this: I’m willing to sell a 30% stake in my Elex app idea for £500,000.