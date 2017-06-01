Wipeout-inspired racer Formula Fusion released

Wipeout-inspired hovercars raced out today with the full launch of Formula Fusion [official site]. It’s anti-gravity fight-o-racing game with swish cars whipping around futurecities and blasting each other, with both a singleplayer campaign and ten-player online multiplayer. Formula Fusion hit Kickstarter in early 2015, smashed into early access in August 2015, and now is finally out in full. Watch these hovercars go fast:
So! It’s the future and driving fast is fun. Lots of cars decided that driving fast together was fun, so they started racing. Then I guess one got narked off and grew some guns. That’s where we come in. Formula Fusion packs futuristic fighty racing in five customisable futurecars on eight tracks (plus day/night/reverse variants) across six modes.
The singleplayer is about starting from the bottom, unlocking extra tracks and buying extra cars as you build up towards racing an opponent named The Beast.
R8 Games are lead by Andrew Walker, a chap who was on the art team of Wipeout 3, and they have also drafted the Wipeout style lords at The Designers Republic for “design and lore”.
Formula Fusion is £14.99/19,99€/$19.99 on Steam. I see some of the initial post-early access reviews are grumbling about poor performance, no tutorial, and a lack of polish – things I’d hope a long early access phase would iron out. Some other players seem to be having a ball, though.
The developers do plan to keep supporting Formula Fusion with updates and new content. R8 Games say their future plans include adding more languages, support for in-game voice chat, and free extra cars, tracks, and modes.
01/06/2017 FriendlyFire says:
As a backer, I have to say, the release felt like it came out of nowhere. The game was definitely finally shaping up a little better (earlier builds felt really rough), but I was expecting another six months before release. I can only guess that monetary problems are at play here, what with the KS only getting them 80k pounds.
I’m hoping they do post-release support for a bit because this could absolutely be a good Wipeout-style PC game, though I still think it pales in comparison to Wipeout HD Fury.
01/06/2017 LXM says:
Guess I’ll have to reinstall and give it another go. I picked it up in EA purely because of the wipeout pedigree but found the feel (and pretty much everything else outside of the visuals) to be disappointing. I chalked it up to being too early though some of the reviews make me wonder if it’s still not what I was hoping for.
01/06/2017 Herzog says:
So how does it compare to Redout? Should I update my wishlist or just keep it as it is?
01/06/2017 ran93r says:
I backed this day one and it has been a long road to get to this point but I still feel like Redout feels much better to play.
I’m thankful Wipeout Omega comes out next week (on PS4)
01/06/2017 Vagrant says:
Now I wait for VR support so my childhood wipeout dreams would be 100% realized.
01/06/2017 syndrome says:
now that would be a vomit comet
01/06/2017 Sakkura says:
Redout has VR support. It’s quite good.
01/06/2017 Sp4rkR4t says:
Tried it, got a refund. It is trying and given another year in the oven perhaps it could have got there but if it feels like any wipeout game it Fusion unfortunately.
I wonder if Sony realises how many people would be willing to pay for their back catalogue on Steam.
01/06/2017 Turkey says:
I can’t believe they finally made a sequel to Star Wars – Episode 1 – Racer.
01/06/2017 Kasjer says:
Yup, this release is completely unexpected. I hesitated to buy this as the game was (and still is) very light on content and I’m preffering playing the full fat experience at my own pace, instead of smaller chunks with long waiting period between updates…
Still have Redout to finish and there’s always my trusty PS3 with HD/Fury on hdd, along with 2048 on Vita. So as a fan of the genre, I will buy FF – but not now. I don’t actualy care about the price, would be glad to wait additional year for it to get finished and pay twice the amount for a game that offers more.