Google’s cute cricket game marks ICC Champions Trophy

EEEEE! The Google Doodle celebrating the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy [link] is such an adorable little cricket game! You control a pair of little crickets who have ventured out to bat while the fielders are all snails!
The game itself is very simple – you click to swing the bat and everything else is automated. You’re trying to avoid getting bowled out while you rack up runs. Sometimes the bowled ball takes an unexpected route simulating spin or whatnot which keeps you on your toes and I love the balloons which appear when you score runs!
It’s very much in the online Flash game vein of things so repetitive and simple but engaging. Also I love the crickets as they run! Over coffee I scored 63 and I feel like I could easily better that but apparently I have “work” to do. I might play one more game just to fact check this article.
In case you are not into cricket, the ICC Champions Trophy is a One Day International tournament running from today (1 June) until 18 June at various venues in England and Wales. The first group stage match is England v Bangladesh at The Oval today but the fixtures can be found here. It has been a long time since I watched any cricket so I’m doing that thing of looking at rosters and realising that the names I know have aged into coaching positions. NO. MUST HIT BALLS AS A TINY ADORABLE CRICKET AND IGNORE THE INEVITABLE PASSAGE OF TIME.
01/06/2017 at 10:25 aircool says:
Has there ever actually been a decent cricket game? Brian Lara was ok, but as far as I’m aware, there hasn’t been any cricket game (except manager type games) for a long while.
If you’re not into cricket, I suggest you still have it showing in your second monitor, as there’s nothing quite so relaxing as having the cricket commentary in the background on a sunny day.
01/06/2017 at 10:30 FurryLippedSquid says:
Don Bradman Cricket 2014 is pretty decent, more so than later iterations. Requires a controller, though, you can’t even navigate the menus without one!
01/06/2017 at 10:34 Shiloh says:
I’ve often wondered how the complexities of cricket can be translated to a PC game. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy Cricket Captain 2016 as much as the next man, but it’s much more a TV-style experience than it is a representation of actually playing the game with ball (or bat) in hand.
Anyway, England have put Bangladesh in to bat, it’s a beautiful day at the Oval, TMS is on the radio, all is well with the world.
01/06/2017 at 11:00 phuzz says:
Wasn’t Brian Lara Cricket an update of an older game?
Ah yes, wikipedia confirms my flagging memory, before Mr Lara there was Graham Gooch World Class Cricket. Ah yes, I seem to remember playing the demo (from a disk on the front of a magazine, as was the custom back then), but my mate had the full version for his A500.
I don’t remember being any good at it.
01/06/2017 at 11:33 Addie says:
Me and my brother used to spend long hours playing Super International Cricket on the SNES, so it’s certainly not impossible to create a decent arcade cricket game. That came out in 1994 though, so it could have voted in the last general election.
01/06/2017 at 12:13 aircool says:
Controller is fine. Sports games just feel better with a controller, except maybe golf.
01/06/2017 at 12:42 simontifik says:
I played a lot of EA Cricket 96 on PC. I got it free in a box of cereal in around 1998.
01/06/2017 at 11:07 FurryLippedSquid says:
89 with two fours and a six!
01/06/2017 at 11:12 zinzan says:
93 with 3 6’s OUT going for another 6!! Been miserable ever since :( Typical …. thanks for spotting a great productivity destroyer :)
01/06/2017 at 12:14 aircool says:
Nudge the ball short to square leg and you can get three runs :)