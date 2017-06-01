Obsidian’s Pathfinder card game coming to PC

Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of Alpha Protocol and Pillars of Eternity, have announced they’re bringing Pathfinder Adventures [official site] to PC on June 15th. Pathfinder Adventures is a card-driven RPG they released for pocket telephones in 2016, which is an adaptation of the physical Pathfinder Adventure Card Game, which is itself based on the Pathfinder pen & paper RPG. In short: Pathfinder Adventures has cards and dice and you get to fight goblins. Paths are being found all over these days, as both an MMO and a singleplayer RPG are in development too.
Pathfinder Adventures is a deck-building RPG, with gear and spells on whatnot being cards you build into a deck. Then off you trot out on adventures, rolling a few dice on the way. For a more technical look at it all, here, this vid shows Obsidian folks playing through the tutorial of the pocket telephone version:
“I’ve always loved the way Pathfinder Adventure has brought what I enjoy in tabletop RPGs to card games, and I am very proud of how we have captured the depth of the game, while adding in options to expand upon the experience for both newcomers and lovers of the tabletop game alike,” Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart said in yesterday’s announcement.
Hey you, pocketeers, is it any good?
Pathfinder Adventures is coming to Windows and mac via Steam, GOG, and the Mackenzie store on June 15th.
01/06/2017 at 11:40 Faldrath says:
Played the hell out of this on mobile, even paid full price to unlock the whole thing (first time I ever paid more than $10 on a mobile game).
It’s an amazing game, very very clever. I just hope they release new things soon, the mobile version is getting a bit old and it has been a while since it was updated.
(yes, I’ll buy this for PC too!)
01/06/2017 at 11:43 Eight Rooks says:
The mobile version – and presumably the PC version when it arrives? – is due a bunch of goblin-themed content. “As announced during PaizoCon 2017, Pathfinder Adventures is getting 5 new scenarios inspired by We Be Goblins/Season of the Goblins, 2 new playable characters Ranzal and Poog, new asymmetrical goblin dice, and more”, according to TouchArcade’s news post.
01/06/2017 at 11:42 Eight Rooks says:
It is good! Arguably kind of simplistic, though. A lot of it does seem to come down to how many bonus dice you can stock up on for your combat rolls. If Warhammer Quest didn’t meet a warm welcome on Steam then I suspect this is also going to get more than a few disgruntled reviews (it’s a mobile port ergo it should be $1, it’s not as complicated as Dwarf Fortress ergo it’s not worthy to be on PC, it’s too dependent on luck etc., etc.). But I enjoyed what I played of it on iPad.
01/06/2017 at 11:48 Diziet Sma says:
Oh excellent news. I own the complete set of cards for the first release of PACG, and just last Christmas bought my nephews the newest one to play. Most of my play is solo, and it’s up there with some of the most satisfying solo games, .e.g Mage Knight, Shadowrun Crossfire. Due to the nature of the game some of the stories that emerge from the gameplay itself make little sense and other solo playable card games do a better job. Warhammer Quest and Arkham Horror I believe do, though I’ve not played them; but have heard many good reports from a lot of friends who do own them. Mostly in my circle of weekly netrunner.
It’s a lot of fun, not as brutal as Shadowrun, and far far quicker than Mage Knight. I once owned the kitchen table in the house for about 5 days with one solo game of Mage Knight playing in the evenings after work.
If this is a port of the iPad version it should be pretty good.
I’d currently say, waiting on Gloom of Kilforth, that mechanically Mistfall is my favourite solo card game, then Shadowrun (except I find it bastard hard), then PACG. However PACG is the one I play the most, by far. I’d love to play Mistfall more than solo though.
01/06/2017 at 11:55 Diziet Sma says:
I’d also like to give a quick shout out to Robert Florence for his review of Netrunner and another more casual article on here that mentioned playing it socially which I can’t seem to google. As it encouraged me to buy a set, and get out there and socialise when I really wasn’t doing much of the sort. It’s a fantastic game and one of the few things that I commit to every week. Thank you RPS for covering stuff like this; my wallet on the other hand…. ;-)