Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show talks Friday the 13th, Gwent, CrossCells and preparations for E3

The RPS podcast of yesteryear, the Electronic Wireless Show, is now the RPS podcast of presentyear after a triumphant return. In this episode (two in one week!) we chat about our E3 expectations, the asymmetrical multiplayer slasher Friday the 13th, Witchery card game Gwent, and maths-em-up CrossCells.

Also featuring listener’s questions and Patch Adam, in which we jumble fake patch notes into a pile of real ones and ask Adam to guess which are true and which are false. This week: Crusader Kings II!



You can listen above on Soundcloud or download it for later. You can also get the RSS feed here or find it very soon on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Jaunty theme music is by Jack de Quidt.

Friday the 13th review

CrossCells review

Gwent preview

The new Ubisoft ice cream swirl

Crusader Kings II patch notes