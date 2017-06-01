Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show talks Friday the 13th, Gwent, CrossCells and preparations for E3

The RPS podcast of yesteryear, the Electronic Wireless Show, is now the RPS podcast of presentyear after a triumphant return. In this episode (two in one week!) we chat about our E3 expectations, the asymmetrical multiplayer slasher Friday the 13th, Witchery card game Gwent, and maths-em-up CrossCells.
Also featuring listener’s questions and Patch Adam, in which we jumble fake patch notes into a pile of real ones and ask Adam to guess which are true and which are false. This week: Crusader Kings II!
You can listen above on Soundcloud or download it for later. You can also get the RSS feed here or find it very soon on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.
01/06/2017 at 22:18 Ditocoaf says:
I was overjoyed two days ago to see the podcast come back, that was the main thing I was hoping to see out of The Changes. But I don’t think I can keep up with a twice-a-week pace!
It’s just like my fears about you guys expanding in general: More articles isn’t better, because my time remains limited, so it just forces me to spend more effort filtering and choosing! I always read you guys because you were a smaller games site with a focus that fit well with my own tastes, I could skim all articles and read most of them and feel that was a good use of time.
01/06/2017 at 22:32 Brendan Caldwell says:
Don’t worry, it’s only this week that you get a two-for-one special!
01/06/2017 at 22:47 Ditocoaf says:
Cool cool. Making up for lost time.
01/06/2017 at 22:37 Wulfram says:
Nantes doesn’t have two syllables, its pronounced Nont
01/06/2017 at 22:42 TillEulenspiegel says:
Foreign pronunciations are always tricky. Good rule: stick to the accepted English pronunciation when there is one (eg, Paris or Napoleon), but go all out when there isn’t. Deviating from this simple rule in either direction is extremely dangerous.
01/06/2017 at 23:29 caff says:
Very happy to see this become a regular thing! Crate and Crowbar is a regular part of my life and so will this be now.