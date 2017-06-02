Best PC gaming deals of the week

I don’t know about you but I’ve spent the past week falling down a pretty serious rogue-lite hole, obsessively playing ‘just one more round’ of Dead Cells over and over, so much that it’s absolutely derailed my progress into Prey. I guess saving the universe will have to wait just a little bit longer. Speaking of saving the universe, we’re back with another roundup of the best PC gaming deals from the past seven or so days, so let’s take a look at what’s been on offer, shall we?

We’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places.

UK & US Deals

Brand new Humble Bundle time again! This time around, it’s the Humble ‘Adult Swim’ Bundle, which gathers together some of the publisher’s best titles of recent years. Not the least of which, you’ll notice, is Frog Fractions 2 if you fancy it. Westerado: Double Barreled and Volgarr The Viking are also definitely worth a look. If you put the cash down for the top tier, you’ll even get a real physical Duck Game plush, too.

Pay what you want:

Small Radios, Big Televisions

WASTED

Westerado: Double Barreled

Volgarr The Viking

Pay more than the average:

Duck Game

Rise & Shine

Headlander

Pay $12 (£9.32) or more:

Glittermitten Grove

Rain World

Frog Fractions 2

Pay $25 (£19.42) or more:

Duck Game White Duck Plush (Physical)

Pay what you want for the Humble Adult Swim Bundle

As it has done every week of the year so far, GOG’s change its sale offerings once more. This time, focusing on some of the more obscure adventure titles, including Syberia, Syberia 2 and Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders.

Some highlights from the range:

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders for £3.29 / $4.07 / €3.89

Syberia for 79p / 99¢ / 99¢

Syberia 2 for 79p / 99¢ / 99¢

Dracula Trilogy for £1.69 / $1.99 / €1.89

Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition for £2.09 / $2.49 / €2.39

Still Life for £1.69 / $1.99 / €1.89

Still life 2 for £1.69 / $1.99 / €1.89

Weekly Sale from GOG.com

In some of my favourite news this week, GOG not only announced rather proudly that it is now able to offer a whole slew of classic NeoGeo titles for sale, but also that you can pick up the whole lot of them with 75% off right now.

Metal Slug Bundle – up to 75% off

Metal Slug for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Metal Slug 2 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Metal Slug 3 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Metal Slug X for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Metal Slug Bundle from GOG.com

Fighting Classics Bundle – up to 75% off

Fatal Fury Special for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Samurai Shodown II for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Samurai Shodown V Special for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

The King of Fighters 2000 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

The King of Fighters 2002 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

The Last Blade for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Fighting Classics Bundle from GOG.com

Arcade Games Bundle – up to 75% off

Blazing Star for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Baseball Stars 2 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Shock Troopers for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Twinkle Star Sprites for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

King of the Monsters for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

Arcade Games Bundle from GOG.com

This week’s brand new release of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam sees the Red Orchestra series move into new territory. The game features 64-player online matches and for the week of launch, the Digital Deluxe is currently seeing a 10% discount, bringing the price down to £20.69 / $26.99 / €25.19 for the next few days. Time to get the Creedance Clearwater Revival out.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Digital Deluxe on PC (Steam) for £20.69 / $26.99 / €25.19 from Humble Store

One more into the Humble breach, my friends. This time, to take a look at the just-updated range of Sonic The Hedghog titles that are all up to 75% off for a limited time. This includes the superb original Sonic games for chump change as well as some of the more questionable titles in the franchise. Also, for no apparent reason, the original two ToeJam & Earl games are thrown in for 99p / $1.24 / €1.12 each, although I’m certainly not going to complain about another excuse to visit Funkotron.

Some of what’s on offer:

Sonic the Hedgehog for 99p / $1.24 / €1.12

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for 99p / $1.24 / €1.12

Sonic 3 and Knuckles for 99p / $1.24 / €1.12

Sonic Generations for £3.74 / $4.99 / €4.99

Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing Transformed for £3.74 / $4.99 / €4.99

Sonic Mania for £13.49 / $17.99 / €17.99

Up to 75% off Sonic games from Humble Store

UK Deals

It’s not every day that a decent PC monitor gets a £50 discount, so it’s worth noting that over at Ebuyer, you can pick up this 27-inch Asus IPS frameless 1080p monitor for £149.98, which coincidentally is the lowest price it’s been available for so far.

Asus VC279H 27-inch IPS frameless monitor for £149.98 from Ebuyer

US Deals

If you’re planning on building a new gaming PC or just happen to have a big ol’ stack of cash hanging around, you could throw it directly at a brand new graphics card, if you like. At NewEgg’s eBay outlet, you can pick up the monstrously powerful GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB graphics card with $65 off at the moment. That still means it’ll run you a mean $634.99 but hey, at least the delivery is free.

GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB graphics card for $634.99 from NewEgg via eBay

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

