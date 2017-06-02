Tekken 7 finally brings the fight to PC

Slam a body down and kick it all around: Tekken 7 [official site] is now out on PC – and on the same day as its console release. Yes, that console holdout fighting game series could no longer resist coming over to give us a swifting kicking. Tekken, I’ll explain for those who missed its console and arcade instalments, is a fighting game which looks like it’s set on a 2D plane but uses advanced ‘three-dimensional’ technology to let players move sideways. It’s also flipping ludicrous, with a cast including bears, an anime android, a Bruce Lee knock-off, cyborgs, a vampire, a ninja, a popstar. Smashing!
Tekken started way back in 1994 but 7 is the first to come to PC. We have seen some of its characters Street Fighterified in Street Fighter X Tekken but that’s not the same. And I suppose some of ’em have appeared in Mugen and other unofficial games – also not the same. No, this here is actual, proper Tekken.
Along with a singleplayer story mode, Tekken 7’s solo offerings include arcade scraps, a practice mode, fights to win more costume pieces, and “special battles” with altered rules. It’s also got local multiplayer, and online multiplayer with modes including ranked play and an eight-player Tournament mode. Here, this trailer gives a run-down of features:
Heck yes you can dress your fighters up.
Tekken 7 is £39.99/49,99€/$49.99 on Steam. Looking at player reviews, it seems a sturdy PC version. Bandai Namco are also selling a season pass for £19.99/24,99€/$24.99 with the promise of two extra characters, an extra mode, and oodles of dress-up bits.
02/06/2017 at 11:53 JiminyJickers says:
My little bro used to beat us to pieces on the PS versions of these games. Good to see it is on PC and at the same time as the consoles!? What devilry is this?
Maybe it is time to invest and get my sweet revenge!
02/06/2017 at 12:49 GameCat says:
Wasn’t Tekken 7 made for PC and console versions are ports?
I think I’ve heard about it somewhere.
02/06/2017 at 13:06 skyturnedred says:
Technically they’re all ports of the arcade version.
02/06/2017 at 12:05 Stone_Crow says:
Alas there are no cross platform matches.
02/06/2017 at 12:41 Uncle Fass says:
Can someone confirm if the arcade mode gives you cutscenes as a reward for beating it with each character as in previous installments? Or have they gone the SFV route and effectively replaced it with the story mode?
02/06/2017 at 13:54 welverin says:
The bit labeled ‘Arcade’ is something like five fights (the last two are set) and there is no cut scene.
So it would seem they just crammed it all into the story mode. Of course other than a couple runs through the arcade mode, I mostly stuck to treasure battle for what time I played last night.
02/06/2017 at 13:04 Shazbut says:
When I saw that first screenshot I thought it was of a lady looking very intently at some slugs crawling up the inside of a glass tank.
02/06/2017 at 13:18 haldolium says:
wow.
I really can’t play Tekken with an Xbox controller… it feels so wrong :D
Surprisingly great game though. Sticks to the known Tekken formular very well, has no issues. Fast and good combat. The interface design (all that blue text stuff) is horrible from an aesthetic point of view but that would be my only critique so far. Okay and it’s damn hard apparently, but every Tekken seem to become a bit more challenging. If you play 1 or 2 today, you might go to sleep while fighting :>
02/06/2017 at 13:40 Marclev says:
£39.99 for a beat-em-up??
Guess that fancy ‘3D technology’ must be what makes it so expensive…
02/06/2017 at 13:57 welverin says:
Fighting games have always been priced the same as any other so-called AAA game, so I’m a bit confused you seem surprised by this.