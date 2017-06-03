What are we all playing this weekend?

We’re in that weird pre-E3 phase where video game news can gush forth in mighty torrents then cease just as suddenly. It’s an unnerving time to be a cybercowboy on the wild frontier. Are the horses just restless or do they feel the rumble of news? Given that E3 unofficially starts earlier every year, perhaps it’ll be in full swing by the time I finish this sentence.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: I’m playing I’m playing Endless Space 2 and probably nothing but Endless Space 2, even though Dead Cells , Friday the 13th and Caveblazers call to me. I’m currently trying to decide whether I go full weird with the space vampires, the Vodyani, or stick with the more conventional Imperial sorts.

Alec: [Where Alec goes, only the wind knows.]

Alice: I had thought about hopping on a sleeper train and heading to Feral Vector but, on reflection, if I stay at home I can sleep forever. Then wake up and play Plunkbat

Brendan: It's Gwent for me. I'm stuck on one particular singleplayer challenge, with a horrible monster that spawns endless fog and has ludicrously powerful cards. All the other challenges have been simple, but this one is repeatedly slapping me down like I'm a pestering little brother. Maybe I'll just give up and go back to my latest Viking run in Crusader Kings II. I've just killed my twin.

Graham: I'll be playing Caveblazers for a bit and then Dead Cells. Maybe persevere with Flinthook for a bit and then Dead Cells. I'll probably keep going with my first Endless Space 2 campaign, when not playing Dead Cells. Or maybe I'll just play Dead Cells. All games bow before it, it turns out.

John: After some rubbish news, my little family has decided to stuff some socks into a suitcase and run away for the weekend. There will be castles! There will be steam trains! There will be seaside! There will not, other than on my phone, be games.

Philippa: This weekend I will be at the UK Games Expo playing cardboard things instead of digital. I usually find a bunch of nice small games I've never heard of and I'm DETERMINED to hit the Bring and Buy sale earlier than normal so I can actually pick up some of the gems instead of seeing other people clutching them!

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?