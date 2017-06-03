What are we all playing this weekend?

We’re in that weird pre-E3 phase where video game news can gush forth in mighty torrents then cease just as suddenly. It’s an unnerving time to be a cybercowboy on the wild frontier. Are the horses just restless or do they feel the rumble of news? Given that E3 unofficially starts earlier every year, perhaps it’ll be in full swing by the time I finish this sentence.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
I’m playing Endless Space 2
and probably nothing but Endless Space 2, even though Dead Cells
, Friday the 13th and Caveblazers
call to me. I’m currently trying to decide whether I go full weird with the space vampires, the Vodyani, or stick with the more conventional Imperial sorts.
Alec:
[Where Alec goes, only the wind knows.]
Alice:
I had thought about hopping on a sleeper train and heading to Feral Vector
but, on reflection, if I stay at home I can sleep forever. Then wake up and play Plunkbat
.
Brendan:
It’s Gwent
for me. I’m stuck on one particular singleplayer challenge, with a horrible monster that spawns endless fog and has ludicrously powerful cards. All the other challenges have been simple, but this one is repeatedly slapping me down like I’m a pestering little brother. Maybe I’ll just give up and go back to my latest Viking run in Crusader Kings II. I’ve just killed my twin.
Graham:
I’ll be playing Caveblazers for a bit and then Dead Cells. Maybe persevere with Flinthook for a bit and then Dead Cells. I’ll probably keep going with my first Endless Space 2 campaign, when not playing Dead Cells. Or maybe I’ll just play Dead Cells. All games bow before it, it turns out.
John:
After some rubbish news, my little family has decided to stuff some socks into a suitcase and run away for the weekend. There will be castles! There will be steam trains! There will be seaside! There will not, other than on my phone, be games.
Philippa:
This weekend I will be at the UK Games Expo playing cardboard things instead of digital. I usually find a bunch of nice small games I’ve never heard of and I’m DETERMINED to hit the Bring and Buy sale earlier than normal so I can actually pick up some of the gems instead of seeing other people clutching them!
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
03/06/2017 at 10:09 Agnosticus says:
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam! Great stuff! Like RO2/RS in a vietnam setting with a bit more polish and asynchronicity. No season pass, no DLC, no “rich get richer” situation, unlockable cosmetics only, dedicated servers, unbeatable price, …
<3 Tripwire Int. + Antimatter Games <3
03/06/2017 at 10:18 Konservenknilch says:
I finally picked up Pillars of Eternity in the recent GOG sale. Not really sure why I waited so long, probably a mix of not wanting to pay full price and hearing that it’s very combat focussed.
To my surprise, I’m having a blast with it. The world, characters, art style, everything. Even the combat just “clicks” with me. It probably helps that I started with all the patches. I do however, ignore all the backer characters, life is too short for that.
03/06/2017 at 10:30 richlamp says:
I bounced off Endless Space 2 pretty hard. Which shouldn’t be a total surprise because I couldn’t really get into Endless Legend all that much either, but did end up spending some time with it.
I just found myself without much to do in ES2, pressing End Turn a lot. Maybe that’s me being bad at the game, maybe it’s the game not communicating with me about what I should be doing. I ended up playing for just less than 2 hours and got a refund.
I decided to pick up Stellaris instead and have a go with that and ended up playing for almost 8 hours straight. I had a blast.
03/06/2017 at 10:46 godunow says:
Exactly what I fear – and so ES2 leaves my wishlist for now…
03/06/2017 at 10:53 Thirith says:
A heady mix of things: a quick test of Arma 3 with Task Force Radio, some Satellite Reign coop with friends, possibly some Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl, and definitely some more Full Throttle (which I missed when it originally came out). Oh, and some Horizon Zero Dawn.
03/06/2017 at 11:00 Don Reba says:
I’m too cheap to buy an Oculus, so I’ll have to go mountain climbing for real. 😞
03/06/2017 at 11:01 turth says:
Far Cry 2 and Hitman
03/06/2017 at 11:01 Ninja Dodo says:
I’m playing Uncharted 4 on PS4… mainly to see what they did with the interactive animation (which is up there with The Last Guardian as best of 2016).
I’ve only ever played the second one in the series so I’ve never been super invested in the story or the characters. The quips are fun but it’s hard to reconcile shooting a thousand dudes with the affable everyman (not an original thought, I know, but it’s still true). As someone who cares about history, Drake’s idea of archeology by blowing shit up and breaking everything in sight just to get some loot is pretty grating. Even Lara Croft would be shocked by the lack of respect for ancient artifacts and architecture…
I do like some of the playful framing like the diving for cargo fakeout, the nerf gun combat practice and that whole scene with playing Crash Bandicoot on the couch.
The combat and stealth is pretty fun, and my favourite parts have always been the quiet moments when you get to just explore some stunningly realized ancient ruins or exotic landscape. The puzzles can be pretty neat but you get hit over the head with so many hints through diary, dialogue and visual signposting that there’s not much to do there (with a few exceptions). Same for navigation… when climbing especially the paths are so blindingly obvious that it’s a bit of a rote going from A to B thing. Can’t argue with the game’s set-pieces though, and to be fair they do have sections that are a bit more open for exploration.
Overall though it’s an enjoyable game and I really like what they are doing with the animation.
03/06/2017 at 11:11 Vandelay says:
Went back to Watch Dogs 2 yesterday. I got it free with my gfx card and only played for a couple of hours originally, although I enjoyed what I saw. It has been a while since I’ve really played a GTA-like open world game, and this actually appeals far more than GTA5. It is also gorgeous to look at.
Far Cry 5 news also made me want to go back to evaluate the second game in the series. I’ve installed a couple of mods (a graphics one and a “realism” one that mainly seems to make combat more lethal,) and having a blast. There are a few bugs I’ve encountered (most annoying being the NPCs jittering about the place and repeating dialogue, not letting me proceed,) showing signs of a game that was trying to do a lot and not going overboard on polish, in contrast to later games. It also has moments that still look stunning. There was a sun rise that had me hammering the screen shot button.
03/06/2017 at 11:12 thenightsubscriber says:
Prey. My brother got it for me for my birthday and I’m really excited. I’m pretty sure it will live up to expectations for me. Will probably end up wishing it was another 3 day weekend.
03/06/2017 at 11:39 Mister eX says:
Prey-ing a lot these days. :) DOOM has been my “friday night game” the past few weeks, but Prey have taken its place yesterday. I can really hit that elusive “flow” experience in it, where I just go on and on exploring, collecting stuff, crafting (which I mostly hate in games), upgrading “myself”, shooting things in the face, and thinking (!), all the while forgetting about the outside world and the passage of time. Actually, now that I think about it, DOOM gives me that flow thingie too, in different but equally fun ways. So I guess I’m going to play that today, but since I have a long weekend ahead of me, I’m sure I’ll advance a lot in Prey too. :)
Edith Finch is still unplayed however, but constantly calling to me. :) So we’ll see…
03/06/2017 at 11:55 Crackmac says:
Birthday parties in the sunshine and the champions league final will be taking up most of my spare time I think – if I’m lucky I might get get a bit of Caveblazers in – Adam’s review got me very hot under the collar I must say…
03/06/2017 at 12:06 Avioto says:
PES 2017, Rising Storm 2, TEKKEN 7. And I’m gonna try to finish The Vanishing of Ethan Carter in one go, no idea if that’s possible.
03/06/2017 at 12:09 TheAngriestHobo says:
Injustice (the first one), and dreaming wistfully of the day when the sequel will get ported over to PC.
03/06/2017 at 12:12 Rainshine says:
I finally picked up Stardew Valley last week on Humble sale. While I’m not particularly fond of the artwork or many of the townspeople… It is pretty fun. Engaging without being tense; overall delightfully relaxing, which was what I was hoping for. Just started fall of my first year.
It would have been nice if I wouldn’t have had to find out about artifact things from the wiki though. And the whole right and left click thing are super annoying. I can’t count the number of times I’ve destroyed my plants when trying to pick them, or given gifts away when trying to talk.
03/06/2017 at 12:15 Hoot says:
Continuing my Let’s Play of Darkest Dungeon (before the expansion hits) and getting slowly addicted to Dead Cells AND re-addicted to Enter the Gungeon.
If anyone cares to join me while I try and not die painfully while sounding like Davos Seaworth, check out the channel.
link to youtube.com
03/06/2017 at 12:30 DasBilligeAlien says:
Continue my quest to play all my steam games at least 30 mins. Hampered by my super slow internet. Speaking of super. Go Superhot through Humble Monthly. Internet be faster!
Otherwise i will play some Tabletop Wargames. Mostly Saga. Need to win a campaign with my Welsh:D
03/06/2017 at 12:50 KieranFurie says:
I’m continuing a trawl through all my unplayed games on Steam this weekend.
Just finished Wolfenstein: The New Order which was great fun.
Installed Rage afterwards for something in a similar vein but it hasn’t really grabbed me. Still popping in for little bites of it.
Installed Divinity Original Sin last night though and I think I’m already hooked. Going to restart after some lunch to change my party set up.
03/06/2017 at 13:08 Pravin Lal's Nuclear Arsenal says:
A bit more of Mirage: Arcane Warfare, which I’m still enjoying an awful lot.
I also want to check out the re-release of Brigador: that thing never left my hard drive for a year now and I’m fairly excited about the “Up-Armored Edition”. Not because of the new content (although that helps) but because I’m hoping that second time is the charm and that the word of mouth since last year will give it the legs it deserves. Speaking of which, I’ll subtly imply that YOU BUY BRIGADOR NOW. OBEY.
PS: Reading my comment again, I realized I seem to like a lot of underdogs…
03/06/2017 at 13:37 skeletortoise says:
Unpacking boxes which never seem to end, picking up furniture I saw on craigslist, bits of Breath of the Wild, and hopefully talking myself into running for the first time in a long time in swamp level heat and humidity. Can’t wait to see how crap that goes.
03/06/2017 at 13:38 poliovaccine says:
Finally got to try Metal Gear Solid 5! I know I’m deeply late to that party but whatever, I couldnt run it at release, I’m just glad I can now.
Between that and Prey I’m spoiled for stealth games. Oh, and I’ve been dusting off Invisible, Inc lately, just cus I truly do love hide and seek with guns.
03/06/2017 at 13:49 NetharSpinos says:
Brigador! Very fun game. So much choice of vehicles & weapons, and a lot more tactical than it lets on from the screenshots. Also Superhot (definitely) and Ashes of the Singularity (maybe). The Humble Bundle harvest was rather bountiful this month, and I am reaping the rewards.
Still faffing about on Stellaris; I’ve gone back to my first game and am attempting to clear out the Prethoryn Scourge, but several times I’ve reduced their infested planets to 0 (what I understood to be the goal to defeating them) and the grubby buggers are still going strong. I’m unsure whether this is a bug (har har) or whether I’ve missed some vital detail and will instead have to spend the next several hundred years meticulously mopping up all traces of them, ludicrously strong armadas included.
03/06/2017 at 14:04 Carra says:
Playing a game of pressing F5/F8. In other words: shadow tactics.
03/06/2017 at 14:18 fish99 says:
Picked up an Xbox One S this week (kinda rude not to at £200 with 3 games and 2 controllers) so in addition to Witcher 3 on PC I’m also playing Forza Horizon 3 and Gears of War 3 (so I can get to Gears 4) on Xbox. FH3 is pretty addictive, the open world is fun to explore, but the physics are a little off. The cars steer very slowly and have a tendancy to veer off the round if you try to adjust them in a slide.
Really need to get back to Witcher 3 though since I didn’t play it last week.