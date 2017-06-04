Brigador: Up-Armored Edition ‘relaunches’ the mech combat game

Stellar Jockeys have released Brigador: Up-Armored Edition [official site], a “re-launch” of their excellent isometric mech combat game bringing a new campaign, a rebalancing, and graphical upgrades including better explosions. Don’t mind the name: the Up-Armored Edition comes as a free update, not a separate release.
Stellar Jockeys have also promised further updates throughout the month to add lots of new vehicles, which are explained in the following trailer:
The new campaign is an introductory story to help “better ease in players and introduce them to the world”, while the default controls have also been tweaked to make them more accessible.
As a reminder, Brigador is a tough-as-nails mech game that plays a bit like a twin-stick shooter. Crowd controlling enemies and managing your abilities, health, and ammo is key, and there’s lots of explosions and destructible environments. Here’s what Alec had to say in his review:
“Brigador is glorious to behold – sweeping, detailed cityscapes clad in neon-flecked night, ordered and peaceful when a level begins, shattered and smoking by the time it ends. On the one hand it looks lo-fi, but on other the tide of destruction and intricate units make me feel as though I’m playing a tabletop game come to explosive, carefully-lit life.
“A carefully-deployed explosive can create a chain reaction of tumbling buildings, and, of course a well-timed stomp can dispatch a horde of enemies simultaneously. It’s a very specific power fantasy, recreated with clear love, prizing scale and effect well above anything like simulation. Not what the die-hard Mechwarrior fan craves, no, but the broader category of mech-lovers will be in hog heaven.
Personally, I’ve never picked it up, but this update is tempting. There’s 30% off for the next five days, so it will set you back £9.79 on Steam, itch.io and GOG.
In addition, there’s a new curated music album to go alongside the game, called the Up-Armored EP, which will be free to anyone who already owns the Deluxe Edition of the game.
What do you reckon?
04/06/2017 at 21:04 G-Lord says:
I finally gave the game a chance and have no regrets. Already completed half of the missions and I am having a blast.
04/06/2017 at 21:09 haldolium says:
I remember having some issues with controls back when the first version launched and this update sounds good to try it again.
04/06/2017 at 22:17 A Perfect Urkel says:
I’m gonna gush like crazy here: I F’ing love Brigador. I recall early complaints being the Relative ‘tank’ controls and seemingly shallow gameplay (really, it had a poor introduction of some of the deeper gameplay concepts like noise, line of sight, mouse-holing, etc). But ‘Screen Absolute’ controls were added and made the default, making it feel much closer to a twin-stick game (though a BIT slower paced…it’s steering, not really instant-change-in-direction if that makes sense?), and the campaign expanded to include intro missions that actually show the skills to survive beyond pure face tanking in a heavy mech. Learning how to disengage, hide, ambush, etc. is just as important as learning which weapons work well together to survive beyond the first few hours.
The Freelance “dungeon” mode, where you choose your outfitting and go on single-life runs through ‘Operations’ of between 2 and 20 individual districts/maps, is the meat of the game but the campaign of pre-set runs is fun and has a good difficulty curve – though the first 15 or so missions go very quickly and are meant as an intro to the real chaos that shows up later. I really can’t recommend it enough, it deserves to be played. I still prefer the KB+M with Relative controls, but I’ve been playing this time around with a Steam Controller and ‘Screen Absolute’ instead and have been loving it. Big ups to Brigador.
04/06/2017 at 22:40 KDR_11k says:
It’s the tough-as-nails bit that’s keeping me away, I have enough difficulty with regular games.
04/06/2017 at 23:23 ButteringSundays says:
Got it with Humble Monthly – have only poked at the first couple of missions but I can already tell it’s something special.