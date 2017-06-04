Kingdom Come: Deliverance gets a new trailer

Ever since I read Edwin’s early thoughts on medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance [official site], in which he slung turds at a man who was singing a song he didn’t like, I’ve been intrigued.

Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver have now put up a new trailer featuring a lot of good-looking environments and townsfolk going about their daily routines (as well as teasing a bit of non-specific news for next Friday).

The hallmark feature of the open-world game is its detailed melee combat but, as Edwin said, the game might end up shining as an AI sandbox. Here’s what he thought after playing a bit of it:

“Almost every character in the game, from sweaty labourers to haughty princelings, has a routine, a vocation and preferences that can be preyed upon to varying effect. Deny somebody a seat at the pub, and they may choose to drink elsewhere tomorrow. Ransack a forge and the owner may lack the means to create metal products, causing prices to rise.”

It also counts bloody Brian Blessed among its voice actors, which can only be a good thing. The big man said that “it’s well-written and it is written in English in rather a classical style, because of history”. That’s pretty much the only endorsement you need, right?

You can watch Blesso talk about his role as Lord Konrad Kyeser, a famous German military engineer who lived in 15th century, here: