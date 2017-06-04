’90s RPG Silver slashes its way onto Steam

Sweet, sweet nostalgia. I only have vague memories of playing the RPG Silver [Steam page] as a ten-year-old (I’m wondering now what the age rating was…) but I remember really liking it. Its swordplay was its standout feature, and the direction of your strikes depended on which way you moved your mouse. It seems rudimentary now, but at the time it blew my little mind.
Anyway, now I — and anybody else who’s interested — gets to relive the action all over again because the game has plopped onto Steam, courtesy of THQ Nordic.
From first glance, it looks exactly like the 1999 original but with more resolution options. Expect your party of 3D characters to run across various colourful 2D backdrops and live out the story of David, a young knight who’s trying to save his captured wife from the evil sorcerer Jarrah, and in doing so save the realm.
I’d say, from what I can remember (and from reading what others have said about it), that the story is decent and that the characters you meet have some excellent dialogue.
I’m not sure the prospect of playing it through for the first time will appeal to that many people, but for those who want to jump back into a world they loved it will be welcome news. Plus, it’s only £3.99, which includes a 20% launch discount.
The early reviews look positive, with barely a bug in sight. If you’ve bought it, tell me: is it as good as I remember?
04/06/2017 at 15:18 Prah says:
This game has already been on GOG for a while link to gog.com
04/06/2017 at 15:24 Saarlaender39 says:
Just logged in to say the same as Prah above, and to find I’ve been ninja’d, of course ;)
It has been available on GOG.com for five (?) years now.
04/06/2017 at 15:46 MacPoedel says:
I was 11 when this game came out. I didn’t have the money to buy games (maybe 1 a year), and I don’t think it was available in our local store. But I played the demo to death even if it was really short.
I don’t remember where exactly I got that demo, it was either a demo disc sold in a store (now that I think about it, that wasn’t a very ethical practice) or it came with the gaming magazine I read at the time.
For me it was one of my first cRPG’s, looking back on it, really odd that I never played Baldur’s Gate 2 or Fallout 2 at that time. Perhaps they didn’t have demos? :)
Anyway, as those before me have posted, this has been available for years on GoG, so that explains the lack of bugs.
04/06/2017 at 17:29 Sleepy Will says:
10? 11? How old do I feel now, that game is recent for me!
04/06/2017 at 16:16 Horg says:
I will buy this, for no other reason than to stick it to Fuge one more time. Some antagonists just deserve a good arse kicking every decade or so.
04/06/2017 at 16:19 HigoChumbo says:
Probably one of the most underrated and incomprehensibly unknown games I’ve ever played, alongside Shiny’s Sacrifice.
It was really atmospheric and the combat/magic system was rather cool back then, though I recall both the voice-acting and the last boss fight being awful. Still, I’ve got pretty fond memories of this game.
04/06/2017 at 16:33 geisler says:
This wasn’t / isn’t some unknown game lol (neither was anything released from Shiny). It was a major release and as far as i can remember was covered by every major gaming magazine / outlet. Ask anyone above 30 years old and they’ll remember this game.
04/06/2017 at 16:47 FredSaberhagen says:
Completed this on dreamcast! The magic effects were so cool looking (lots of projectiles) and the elements made sense. 9/10
04/06/2017 at 17:06 cpt_freakout says:
I also think it has one of the best late 90’s RPG soundtracks, a pretty good copy of which is included with the GOG version (I didn’t see it in the Steam version).
04/06/2017 at 17:07 Vedharta says:
Played this to death on the Dreamcast and yes i definitely remember this fondly, not obscure at all! :-)