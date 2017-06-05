Have You Played… Assassin’s Creed?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
The first Assassin’s Creed, with its underwhelming and repetitive missions, seems destined to be judged as Ubi’s half-decent prototype for the much better AssCreeds to follow. But as much as the sequels added some much-needed character and features, the series also lost something. Most people will probably be happy it’s no longer a part of the game, but I really liked it when you had a long, final chat with the people you killed.
Later games reserved these spaced-out “deathbed discussions” only for the most major of characters, if they included the sequence at all. By Brotherhood, all we got was a couple of sentences or a brief “requiescat en pace”, making you wonder why Ubisoft continues to bother with this confessional sequence at all.
But the original embraced a weird notion that, upon assassinating someone, you were obligated to listen to them talk about themselves for a while, as they spat some blood. It was so strange, the both of you surrounded by the dull light of the Animus, chatting about utilitarianism with the fellow you’d just stabbed in the throat. Often, you’d get an insight into the way they thought, the reasons they did what they did, or they’d highlight your own confused reasons for killing. A doctor asks you where his patients will go now, now that he’s dead. A templar will say he didn’t fight for Christianity, but to free the holy land from toxic faith full stop.
All right, it was a little bit “we are not so different you and I” but it did show more thought than simply accepting your targets as targets without motive. “Bad guys don’t think they are the bad guys,” is common advice to anyone writing an antagonist. For all its flaws, the first AssCreed came closest of all games in the series to following that rule.
05/06/2017 at 15:38 iainl says:
The original AssCreed was really good, I thought. Possibly because I didn’t spend hours rinsing it in a few sittings, though. The argument against it is that the missions aren’t varied, and everything you do in the game is basically the same five things over and over in different locations. But the thing about the first game is that all of those five things are GOOD things to do.
I like climbing the buildings. I like infiltrating a location, stabbing a guy in the back and legging it. I like freeing someone from a group of guards by trying to kill that group, without letting things escalate until you’re just legging it through the whole level, and so on.
Come the sequels, Ubisoft had the budget and manpower to add a whole lot of variety to the games, sure. But that variety included a bunch of things like bizarre tower defence nonsense, instafail stealth sequences and far too much flag collecting. No longer could I turn the game on for 30 minutes, do a handful of side missions and feel that I’d both progressed and enjoyed myself the whole time.
05/06/2017 at 17:25 N'Al says:
Those five things are GOOD things, you say? Are you sure?
One of them involved nothing but sitting on a bench, after all… ;-)
05/06/2017 at 15:41 Thirith says:
Nice write-up, especially since RPS has a tendency to be glibly dismissive of the Assassin’s Creed games, which also tends to ignore their more interesting aspects. I miss the weird, surreal ‘deathbed discussions’ – I miss the way they hinted at something more stylised and less straightforward than the games’ often rather po-faced fiction.
05/06/2017 at 15:56 Pilgore says:
The only Assassin’s game that was actually about the quasi-historical Assassin sect. The first Assassin’s Creed had a real historical weight to it that even it’s much praised (mechanically better) sequel lost.
You were an assassin, with a list and orders to kill. No personal goals, just…go kill these men. A single hidden blade, a sword and a dagger. It’s all you needed to get the job done.
05/06/2017 at 15:56 CowboyCurtis says:
This is the only one in the series I ever finished (not that it’s the best one mind, it was just a lean year for me games-wise, as I recall).
One hilariously irksome thing I remember (other than the utterly pointless flag collecting) was all the barnyard sounds of goats and chickens, etc. but nary an animal to be seen. Great “immersion” there, Ubisoft.
05/06/2017 at 17:13 Ninja Dodo says:
Actually that WAS great immersion, ditto sounds of smithing despite there being zero smith NPCs. They very cleverly used sound to create the *illusion* of the world being more complex and varied than what their budget and time allowed them to actually create… That’s just smart game development: pick your battles, put your energy where it counts the most and fake or cut the rest.
05/06/2017 at 17:47 poliovaccine says:
Old MacDonald had schizophrenia, e-i-e-i-o
05/06/2017 at 16:03 GallonOfAlan says:
I played about half the second one. Haven’t felt the urge to revisit any of them to be honest.
05/06/2017 at 16:08 alh_p says:
I liked the settings of the first two a lot and the rooftop perspectives. The animus was a bad idea from the get go, creating some rubbish RL character to supposedly help you identify with the story fell very flat with me. Maybe it would have been different had I played it at a more impressionable age.
05/06/2017 at 16:09 wombat191 says:
ohh assassins creed i remember being really excited for this.. loading up the game, discovering really shitty mouse and keyboard controls and giving up in bored frustration when i reached the first city
05/06/2017 at 16:32 Vedharta says:
(I’m ‘Middle eastern’..) -> I really thought it was awesome to play a AAA action game in which the cool guys where suddenly Hashashins and there was rime and reason to it and all.
Great, a story line about non-white dudes being awesome and all……….and then….ALIENS.
I never played any of the other games after that, because screw that.
05/06/2017 at 16:47 poliovaccine says:
I was actually just spouting off about this in the comments section of the most recent “what are we playing this weekend” – specifically, I was saying how I thought it’s actually fairly underrated as a stealth game.
I played ACIV and Rogue and a few later ones before I ever got around to the original (well, the Directors Cut version, idk what’s the difference). Basically, I had filed it away in my head as being a series about parkour and swordfights and action… there were always stealth elements, sure, but only the first game ever really felt to me like it was *encouraging* of and *designed around* stealth. I mean, Black Flag had stealth, but everyone knows that one is about naval combat and sea shanties. Syndicate had stealth, but it also had fuggin *car chases,* even though cars werent invented yet (so, horse and buggy chases). Even ACII felt like it was dipping more into parkour than stealth, though that one is still pretty solid as a sneaky game.
But yeah, I definitely think the first one’s a little underrated, and it’s more for its narrative and stylistic faux-pas than anything so deeply wrong with the gameplay (like yeah, missions are repetitive/samey, but when we say that, are we speaking relatively to the other games in the series? Because if so, uhh… which ones *arent?*).
05/06/2017 at 16:49 Merus says:
I too played Assassin’s Creed a chapter at a time, and it works well that way. The thing I ended up missing the most from the later games was the big set-piece assassinations – they’d have maybe two or three and the assassination itself wasn’t that spectacular. But in the first game! Because this was the chance to give your target some character, each assassination had an event going on that kept you a little off-balance. I don’t think any of the later games ever equalled the assassination where your target is throwing a party, and it becomes clear the host has poisoned the wine, so people – the crowd you were using for cover – start dropping like flies around you.
I think the mission structure was salvageable – if they turned it away from collecting ‘progress points’ to gathering specific pieces of information, it’d give them room to make the particular conversations and mechanics less generic while still keeping you in the world. But they went for a mission structure instead, and boy howdy am I over a game about picking your own goals in the moment except when it locks you into a minigame for ten minutes while it tells story at you.
05/06/2017 at 17:03 wonboodoo says:
Played AC1 and AC2. I much preferred AC1 as guards chasing would not give up until you were able to scramble to a legitimate hiding place, which was usually a cart full of straw. As you passed more guards they’d all pile on until there were a dozen or so chasing. Fun. AC2 I remember them just giving up if you got significantly ahead of them, regardless of whether you found a hiding place. Easy and boring.
05/06/2017 at 17:09 jeremyalexander says:
The only game series I can think of where I’m not doing the same 5, or less, things over and over is Grand Theft Auto, and for some reason that makes me sad. It’s funny to see this article now as I am an Assassin’s Creed virgin, but I own every game up until Unity, thanks steam sales, and I’m about to start a Let’s Play series where I play every game start to finish and buy the later ones as I get closer to them. Somehow I’ve never been spoiled about this series so it will all be fresh, but I’ve messed around with the first enough to know I hate the controls, so wish me luck.
05/06/2017 at 17:25 Samudaya says:
Homophobia is what I think of first. The massively obese, acne-ridden, stereotypically gay merchant is one of the more offensive sissy villains. All others assassination targets have weapons and will fight back. He however is unarmed. So he runs away from you like a coward by default. He fondles his male bodyguard in a cutscene. He uses poison to kill people. A way of killing deemed by society as preferred choice for women. He is most disgusting by design and implied homosexuality serves to make him even more vile. A dev actually said the team called him their ‘little shemale’ on record. The series hasn’t improved one bit since then. Jacob Frye is meant to be bisexual according to the game’s writer. However this is never even so much as hinted at in the game. Meanwhile Jacob has to kill a very clearly gay villain.
05/06/2017 at 17:39 Faldrath says:
It’s also the game you just couldn’t quit:
link to youtube.com
I played a bit of it. Never touched the series again.
05/06/2017 at 17:47 Xiyng says:
It’s still the most memorable one for me, and not just for being my first AC game. It has a much more serious tone than the others, accompanied by more stealth-focused gameplay than its sequels. It sure has a ton of flaws that were fixed in later games, but none of the later games I’ve played matches the first one in atmosphere and stealth. It’s mostly the atmosphere and tone I love though. The sequels can’t be taken seriously due to all the ridiculous and ‘funny’ stuff they have.