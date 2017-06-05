The RPG Scrollbars: Language Of Uncommon Tongues

The sign of a truly hardcore world is that it has its own languages. Klingon. Dothraki. Elvish. The term for these is ‘Conlangs’ – aka ‘constructed languages’ – and whether you see them as a vital part of world-building or a joke-in-waiting on The Big Bang Theory (they’re due a third one one of these days), there’s more to them than just slapping together some uncommon syllables and hoping it sounds alien. Well, actually, that’s exactly how Klingon started, but never mind. Done right, paying attention to language offers more than just another DVD extra. Or at least, it can do…
My plan for this week was to talk about a few gaming conlangs and how they affected their world. The catch is that in practice, there aren’t that many, and those that exist tend to be simpler than they appear on the surface. The supposed Al Bhed language in Final Fantasy X for instance, while a little more complicated in Japanese than it is in English, is a simple substitution cypher. B means P. Q means X. In Japan, the text is written in katakana to both feel more foreign and allow for easier substitutions. However, the basic gimmick is the same. You collect ‘primers’ on the language, each of which translates one letter for you (shown in a different colour for clarity), and over time you ‘learn’ the language not by gathering words or learning grammar, but by collecting the assorted substitutions until the printed dialogue makes sense.
(This would be a lot more tolerable if you weren’t generally accompanied by a character called Rikku, who is Al-Bhed and speaks the bloody language fluently. No campfire lessons or offering to act as a translator? No? Okay then. Continue being mostly useless!)
This kind of substitution cypher is however generally a substitution in itself – we’re not meant to believe that Al Bhed or whatever is really just English or Japanese after a run through a tumble drier, but a complicated language with its own history and culture and meaning. The average player has no interest in actually learning a new language, and so short-cuts are typically made. World of Warcraft, for instance, enforces a language barrier between Horde and Alliance, with cross-talk being forbidden.
The rules don’t usually make any sense, from Undead and Death Knights somehow forgetting to speak previous languages, to the amnesia of switching sides… but never mind. The gimmick is that if you type anything other players will see you said something, but it’ll come across as complete gibberish. What’s actually going on is that the game takes the word, pulls from a lexicon of words that sound suitable and have the same letter count, and then spits it out on the other side as gibberish words.
Not to be beaten so quickly though, players immediately began creating their own pseudo-language around the translator to do basic conversation – the most infamous being the discovery that ‘LOL’, as in ‘laugh out loud’, became BUR or KEK. There’s not a vast amount that can be said, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t given it a go.
(Making this more interesting, the lexicons for the different languages – mostly used in game for individual battle cries, mottos and NPC greetings rather than extended conversations and the like – at least do try to keep each language sounding unique where relevant, or similar to others in its family. Variations of the Elvish tongues for instance sounding a little like the guttural languages of the common Horde member. After all, one would hate to mix a good “Lok’tar!” with a civilised “Anu belore dela’na…”)
There are games that dive deeper, of course. Myst for example has the D’ni (dunny) tongue, which is quite spectacularly thought out considering that that it was accidentally named after a toilet. You can get a primer here, starting with rules like words typically being made up with a definitive article, so that ‘the master’ is ‘rehnahvah’. What’s interesting about D’ni from a non-linguistical point of view though is that much of it had to be learned by players rather than simply read up on – decoding their base-25 number system, for instance, being one of the puzzles in Riven, done in the suitable context of exploring a schoolhouse. Further exploration reveals that they even have two different forms of writing, one for everyday use, and one for creating or otherwise accessing a magical island full of incredibly boring logic puzzles.
Now, love or hate the terribleness that is Myst, you can’t say its birth wasn’t a labour of love. RPGs don’t typically have the development time or resources to devote to that kind of thing though, unless based on an existing property. Bioware’s Jade Empire is one of the few that attempted it with the creation of ‘Tho Fan’, the ‘Old Tongue’, which was intended to sound similar to both Chinese and Japanese while being its own unique thing. Despite canonically being the second language of the setting though, pretty much the entire game is in English, the language was only around 2,500 words, and even its creator admitted “I don’t know if anyone can tell the difference between this and gibberish.” As far as I can tell, there’s no information about it anywhere online, save for a few forum comments saying that it wasn’t the greatest attempt at a fake language on a technical or cultural level, or added anything much to the fake alien chatter previously used in Knights of the Old Republic.
Still, the creator was brought back to work on Dragon Age. BioWare typically keeps their use of fictional languages to short bursts and phrases that are tonally consistent within a tongue, versus presenting something like Qunari as something that you can actually learn and speak.
(By the way, if you just went “It’s called Qunlat!”, you are a hyper-geek.)
While that might sound a little unimpressive, it’s often enough to do the trick. The Qunari of Dragon Age – which is to say, followers of the Qun, rather than the Kossith/Tal-Vashoth giants synonymous with it – make their linguistics count, most notably with the cultural idea that a person’s job is their identity. The party member known as “Sten” for instance is essentially called Warrior, while “Tallis” translates as “she who is geek-bait”.
Whether making up words or not, Dragon Age also treats each race and culture as linguistically distinct, from the obvious fantasy tropes of elves vs dwarves, to city elves vs Dalish elves, the different human countries, with the possible exception of the terrible ‘Orlesian’ accents early on, and slang and bursts of native speech that fit accordingly, even though again, everyone speaks English as their primary tongue. We’re not necessary talkin’ Tolkein here, but there’s just enough to feel foreign while still controlling a character who lives and breathes this world.
It’s also interestingly inconsistent much of the time, in the way of real language. “Ser” for instance is a gender-neutral title for knight, as is “Bann” for a low level governor, while at the higher echelons we see feminised forms of titles like Arlessa and Teyrna. This might not seem like that big a deal, but like a lot of language it does actually speak to some deeper elements of the Dragon Age setting – the rough equality of the sexes within it, and certainly there being no surprise that a woman can be a mighty knight or authority figure, even though in Ferelden it does in practice seem something of a boy’s club in the middle echelons. This isn’t the kind of thing that’s ever likely to be brought up by a character in the way of, say, The Iron Bull’s discussion of Crem in Inquisition, but it does act as a lingering tell about the setting and its politics, just as simply knowing a few things about the Qunari tells us something about them.
Eevn if RPGs don’t create their own languages outright much of the time, it does tend to be something they’re good at. Skyrim, for instance, rarely has characters speak in its dragon language, Dovahzul, but that doesn’t mean it’s not carefully thought out. The structure of it features individual runes representing concepts that can be combined into complex sentences – not a million miles from the long-departed Tabula Rasa. The memetic ‘Fus Ro Dah!’ for instance is actually FORCE, BALANCE, PUSH. You get this from what initially looks like a wall of glowing gibberish. However, even on that basic level, it has a few key tells that make it feel ‘right’, not least that every sigil is something that would be carved by claw and talon rather than drawn or painted. Likewise, the dragon characters will regularly use individual words to reinforce that no, it’s not just random guff. If you want to, you can even translate the rest – I’m trusting the wiki here, which I realise may be a rookie mistake. Still – in theory – that first one goes:
“HET NOK FaaL VahLOK
DeiNMaaR DO DOVahGOLZ
ahRK aaN FUS DO UNSLaaD
RahGOL ahRK VULOM”
aka
Here lies the guardian
Keeper of dragonstone
And a force of unending
Rage and darkness
Even when the language is considerably simpler, though, developers can do interesting things with it. Probably the most famous example of a game forcing players to get to grips with another language is the Ultima series, which loved to put runes on everything from maps to town signposts to magic spells. A little like Al Bhed, these are a substitution cypher. The series didn’t even invent its own runes – they’re called ‘Futhark’, from the ancient Viking term ‘fuck this for a lark, let’s use proper letters instead’. (In tribute to that, there were generally translator cheats available.)
Runes though were only one of several alphabets used throughout the series, including the Gargoyle script Gargish, and the Ophidian alphabet, which even the game admitted was a pain in the arse to read, with all of its snake-like lettering. One of the most interesting things about the runes though wasn’t where they were used, but where they weren’t. Specifically, I’m thinking of Ultima VII – take a shot. One of the big plot points of the game is that times are changing, represented mostly by the evil organisation known as the Fellowship, and one of the subtle details that separates them from the rest of the world is that they don’t use the runes.
Their leader Batlin openly calls them out as antiquated, leaving their assorted branches standing out as a shining, modern establishment in an increasingly clunky and old-fashioned world. Provided you a) aren’t using the ‘translate’ cheat, which 99.9% of players do, in tribute to those proud Vikings, and b) don’t mind it being a front for an interdimensional demon-god who acts very smug for a big Muppet.
Commercially speaking, of course, there’s one game I’ve not mentioned yet – Captain Blood from way back in the space year 1988. This is one of the few to really embrace the concept of language as a core mechanic, with its conversation system using over a hundred conceptual icons and a big challenge being to try and communicate with aliens in a form they can understand despite not sharing an actual language at all. On top of that, the game was originally written in French, allowing for even more cross-over fun. Much of the game involves not just learning to use these glyphs and their shaky translations, but exploring ways that they can be used, such as the repetition of an emotion translating as an escalation of it versus a simple statement of fact.
The system wasn’t easy to use and it’s not entirely surprising that its baton remains on the floor. Still, like many games from the 80s and early 90s, it’s a great example of mechanics that are still ready to be snatched up and tried again.
Even if it is more likely that the industry will continue of just waiting for Nolan North or Troy Baker to catch a cold and pretending its Orcish.
05/06/2017 at 18:10 dualestl says:
This is probably the only mention of Tabula Rasa I’ve seen in almost a decade.
I remember the servers shutting down shockingly fast after it got released and that it pretty much was the final nail in Richard Garriott’s career,but its like the game never existed to begin with.
05/06/2017 at 18:33 RedViv says:
It’s like the slates have been wiped clean. If only one could express that with a mere two words.
05/06/2017 at 22:58 ChiefOfBeef says:
I liked Tabula Rasa. The problem was the visuals looked dated even on release and if it had lasted it would have looked terrible as just a year, it also lacked focus. The most fun was in collaborative base defending against the AI invasions, something which I wouldn’t experience again until Rift.
But like Rift, the problem was a saturated market of WoW-clones. The only MMO that was actually growing was the one not trying to be WoW: EVE Online. No one seemed to want to be an EVE-clone, because a lot of people were looking for EVE but didn’t like the space setting. Such a shame.
05/06/2017 at 18:21 aircool says:
Just give them 20 Carbon and they’ll teach you a word of their language.
05/06/2017 at 18:48 MiniMatt says:
Captain Blood! I remember that! It was very….. French
So, question: Is every other RPG inventing their own “elvish” or are they nicking or licencing eachothers work? There are tonal similarities in every game’s idea of it – light and airy, lots of apostrophes.
Is there language middleware in the same way as for face gen / foliage generation etc?
05/06/2017 at 19:30 Wulfram says:
I’m pretty sure they’re all new, but they’re mostly designed to
evoke Tolkien’s languages
Though of course Tolkien knew what he was doing and didn’t sprinkle apostrophes about. He did have names like “Eärendil”, but there the dots are used to tell the reader to pronounce the A separately from the E.
Apostrophes in fantasy names seem to have been popularised by Anne Mccaffrey’s dragon riders, though even there they served a purpose – they showed where a rider’s name had been abbreviated
05/06/2017 at 20:40 MiniMatt says:
Oooh thanks, never read any Anne Mccaffrey – will have to add to the pile.
It is curious: faced with any unintelligible texts I bet we’d all successfully identify which is “elvish” and which “dwarvish” in much the same way we can identify between romance/germanic european languages.
05/06/2017 at 22:12 Excors says:
It seems Tolkien basically created the entire mythology of Middle-earth (and beyond) as an excuse to play with constructed languages, and wrote The Lord of the Rings to flesh out a small fragment of that mythology, so the languages are a fundamental part of it.
The history of the Elves is the main example. There are two major Elvish languages based on a common ancestor. If I remember correctly, the Elves originated on Middle-earth but were summoned by the gods to the Undying Lands across the sea. Some of them went, some started but turned back for various reasons, and some couldn’t be bothered to go at all.
Those that went and saw the holy light of the Two Trees developed the language Quenya, which was close to their original language but made even more beautiful, and is transliterated with lots of fancy diacritics. (“Ai! laurië lantar lassi súrinen, yéni únótimë ve rámar aldaron!”). Those that turned back developed the language Sindarin with more radical changes, including simpler vowels. (“A Elbereth Gilthoniel, silivren penna míriel o menel aglar elenath!”)
Eärendil is a Quenya name for a man from the hidden city of Gondolin (a Sindarin name; its original Quenya name was Ondolindë) in Middle-earth. The city was founded by elves who had fled the Undying Lands back to Middle-earth and brought Quenya with them, but they eventually adopted Sindarin (partly for practical reasons, partly for political reasons), and Quenya in Middle-earth was a dying language and a reminder of the lost glory across the sea. Eärendil’s son had the Sindarin name Elrond.
Little of that mythology is explicitly part of LOTR – you just get a few names and occasional poems that give glimpses of a coherent backstory, but I think that’s enough to make you sense there’s something substantial there, and the hidden depth is part of what makes LOTR such an influential work.
But dedicating decades of a scholar’s life to world-building is really quite impractical for a videogame, compared to spending a few weeks making up nice-sounding syllables and sticking them together arbitrarily into words (that are sometimes suspiciously similar to their English equivalents) until you’ve got something that’s superficially like a new language, so I guess we’re mostly stuck with that kind of zort.
05/06/2017 at 19:25 Jac says:
I found interactions with the Elcor from mass effect (giant gorilla slug things) were quite an interesting way of portraying a different language that couldn’t directly be translated into the queens English.
05/06/2017 at 19:36 Someoldguy says:
I haven’t paid much attention to language creation in RPGs, but having read a small mountain of fantasy and science fiction novels. I would definitely recommend that if you want to have your characters speaking in invented languages as more than window dressing, you get a genuine linguist to create them. The books where the author has that level of talent are so much better than the ones where they’ve been thrown together with enthusiasm but little skill.
05/06/2017 at 19:51 Sly-Lupin says:
No mention of the Hylian script in Zelda? It represents my favorite approach to a fictional language: everything is in English, even the individual letters, but they’re stylized to the point that they *appear* alien. This creates the illusion of an exotic foreign language that, ultimately, is very easy to learn.
05/06/2017 at 20:43 Big Dunc says:
I liked that the aliens in Outcast had their own language, even if it was a limited vocabulary and they spoke to you in English most of the time.
05/06/2017 at 22:05 Veles says:
Good read. Always been interested in fictional languages.
I had the impression that TES’s dragon language was a bit more developed. It looks like it’s just a word substitution which is pretty much the same as the Al Bhed substitution cypher.
It’s a shame that more thought doesn’t go in fictional languages beyond these simplistic substitution methods. I can understand why it doesn’t though.
I do like the way Dragon Age deals with it. Not played DAI but I thought the sequences talking to the Qunari were great. It brings across the alien way of life and, one thing I think is really important in fake linguistics, words or phrases that don’t translate well.
It also does that “I speak English so it doesn’t really matter if I don’t know any other languages” vibe.
…which is what I do because I’m really bad at languages…
05/06/2017 at 22:45 bee says:
Warframe has multiple languages. Orokin, Corpus, and Grineer. They’re mostly substitution based though like you mentioned many conlangs are.
05/06/2017 at 22:47 Sardonic says:
I remember Fez had some pretty interesting language stuff, complete with a literal quick fox jumping over a lazy dog.