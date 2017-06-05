Warning: Ubisoft’s servers are wonked today

If you’re planning to play a spot of For Honor tonight or perhaps a little Rainbow Six Siege, er, revise your plans. A lot of Ubisoft’s online servers and services are down today for reasons unknown, disrupting games and causing trouble. Ubisoft say they’re investigating and want everything shipshape but if your Monday date night involves ninja fights, you might want to formulate a backup plan.

Ubisoft say in this afternoon’s support notice:

“We are currently experiencing degradation on all Ubisoft Services. “​Players may have trouble connecting to the Ubisoft websites, the account management website, Uplay PC and online features of games. “We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience while this issue is being investigated.”

Personally, I experience degradation every time I play online.

Ooh I bet that flipping new swirl is behind it. Has a touch of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki about it, that new spiral. You can imagine NuSpiral slowly twisting everything around it, curling and corrupting. I’m sure Ubisoft have dispatched a team of crack stylists armed with straighteners and crimpers to untangle this mess.