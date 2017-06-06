The Top Best Bestest Games Of 2017 So Far

2017 has already been an extraordinary year for PC games, from both big-name AAA successes to no-name surprise indie smashes. Keeping up with so much that’s worth playing is a tough job, but we’ve got your back. Here is a collection of the games that have rocked the RPS Treehouse so far this year.
We’ve all picked our favourites, and present them here in alphabetical order so as not to start any fights. You’re bound to have a game you’d have wanted to see on the list, so please do add it to the comments below.
Click the teeny red arrow to begin or use your keyboard’s left and right arrow keys to move back and forth.
06/06/2017 at 17:20 gwop_the_derailer says:
Hitman?
06/06/2017 at 17:22 Ghostwise says:
More like Sunkman, apparently.
06/06/2017 at 17:29 gwop_the_derailer says:
Never mind, it was released in 2016. How time flies!
But yes, it’s been on my mind lately. Hope IO survives.
06/06/2017 at 17:23 ANtY says:
Have you seen this upcoming hack n slash game? link to store.steampowered.com
06/06/2017 at 17:36 fencenswitchen says:
Battle Brothers. Period. Such a great small wonderful game.
Leading your mercenary gang in a low-fantasy, living world with somewhat chess-like simple figurines travelling around the beautiful map, which is always newly generated with every playthrough. Permadeath does not make the brutal hard tactical fights any easier, which remind me a little bit of XCOM and Heroes of Might & Magic as well. But actually it is a managment game too, a bloody business – you are running a company. (sorry, could not resist.)
You guys haven’t even had a final review of it yet, which you should change sooner rather than later :)
link to battlebrothersgame.com
06/06/2017 at 18:50 Avioto says:
This! The most underrated gem this year (so far). I really hope they’ll make a second one with better animations and more diversity in characters.
06/06/2017 at 17:38 Joriath says:
I’ve managed to miss all of those. Go me!
06/06/2017 at 17:49 Ghostwise says:
Same here, but I know I’ll be buying many of those on deep discount in 3 years or so – when I can afford them.
I hope NieR will not do that thing where many Japanese games never go past 50% in sales.
06/06/2017 at 17:44 Minglefingler says:
Good choices, I agree with all the ones I’ve played except Nier which I liked rather than loved (didn’t enjoy the second playthrough and it glitched at the end boss so I lost a few hours of progress and any desire to continue) and Bayonetta. I don’t seem to be able to click with Platinum’s games for some reason. I would have put Golden Krone Hotel in there too and if you can have Deadly Premonition then surely I can have Brigador Up-Armoured Edition? I’ll chance my arm further by throwing Stellaris: Utopia in there as well, although to be fair I hadn’t played a game with any of the dlc previously so I got lots of new stuff at once.
06/06/2017 at 19:22 Guvornator says:
My experience of Platinum Games is largely of an amazing combat system that the game spends a lot of time preventing from using because it just has to tell it’s bloody tedious story. Bayonetta is very guilty of this, which is why I would chose Vanquish as my PG PC pick.
06/06/2017 at 17:53 Laurentius says:
I only really played two gams of that list: Endless Space 2 which I didn’t like which should be obvious as I am not a fan of Amplitude’s spreadsheet take on strategy games and something that apparently reviewers of 4X dig immensely. Also played Tides of Numenera and I really had good time with it, better then with Wasteland2 and far better then with Pillars of Eternity, it’s too compact though, when it comes to locations and interaction between party memebers.
06/06/2017 at 18:23 This banana says:
Jeez! So many interesting things here!
Thank you so much for all these lovely recommendations, so conveniently packed in one list! I guess my wishlist will increase tenfold now, but I’ll try to get through (most of) them in given time. Thanks RPS!
06/06/2017 at 18:28 Someoldguy says:
An interesting collection, but I’m surprised that in a list of entries over 40 long that some of the RPS recommended games are missing without any explanation for their absence.
06/06/2017 at 18:46 Kefren says:
The worst one is the left and right arrows game. They jump up and down, sometimes hidden by the screenshot. Each new page load threatens to move them. 7/10.
06/06/2017 at 19:18 UncleLou says:
Pro tip: this game works much better with the keyboard than the mouse. Use the cursor keys.
06/06/2017 at 19:53 hernique says:
You want me to use the keyboard? As if I was a peasant? Nonsense. (and seriously you just need to standardize the images’s size)
06/06/2017 at 18:49 subdog says:
Thimbleweed Park absolutely deserved to make this list. Harrumph.
06/06/2017 at 19:27 EwokThisWay says:
All these “i couldn’t care less about the plot/story but i absolutely loved it” makes me really freaking sad and pessimistic about the future of video games…
Am i the only person who still thinks a good video game is simply a perfect balance of a good story, a good environnement and a good gameplay ?
06/06/2017 at 19:30 sillythings says:
I know John didn’t like it, but Hollow Knight deserves to be on this list. Incredible game with an enormous amount of content and polish.