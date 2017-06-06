Devolver announce action-RPG The Swords Of Ditto

Devolver Digital today announced The Swords Of Ditto [official site], a cute-lookin’ action-RPG adventuring across cartoon lands fighting silly monsters. Ditto will offer local co-op too, which is always grand. It’s made by Onebitbeyond, the studio founded by former Curve Digital chap Jonathan Biddle – who most notably masterminded the Stealth Bastard games. The Swords Of Ditto isn’t due out until next year so, for now, have a peek in the announcement trailer:

There’s not too much of the game to see there but I dig what I see and Devolver have a good (though not perfect) record of picking gooduns to publish.

Devolver’s announcement blurb explains a bit about the game:

“The Swords of Ditto is a compact action RPG that creates a unique adventure for each new hero of legend in the relentless fight against the evil Mormo. Explore a delightful but dangerous overworld, brave menacing dungeons, and improve your hero in a charming village, during your quest to overcome the evil that plagues the island. Unleash the mystical Sword of Ditto and grab a co-op friend for an unforgettable adventure filled with delightful characters, extraordinary loot, and heroic battles!”

Devolver also say that players will be able to tackle the game’s quests as they please, adventuring through side quests or, if they’re super-bold, going straight to fighting the evil overlord.

The Swords of Ditto is coming to Steam and GOG in “early 2018”. Devolver will show more of the game during their E3 livestream at 5pm Pacific on Tuesday, June 3rd (which is 1am on the 4th for us here in the UK).