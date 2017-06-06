Have You Played… Dead Space?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game recommendations. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
Nostalgia is supposed to be about the things of our early years, but recently I’ve been feeling nostalgic about games released much more recently than my usual rose-tinted diet of Ultima and Daggerfall. I’ve only gone and started missing Dead Space like it was a childhood friend.
I’m not a person of particularly sophisticated desires. Sure, I have a bookshelf dedicated to Umberto Eco, more books of medieval history and literature than is strictly necessary, and excruciatingly pretentious cinematic tastes, but strip all of that away and I basically want to play games about people fighting monsters. If they have a back-of-the-box feature called strategic dismemberment, all the better.
Dead Space is a very good game about people fighting monsters. The monsters used to be people, you see, so they have that body horror thing going on and remind me of John Carpenter’s The Thing. You’re on a spaceship and it’s a very good spaceship. Not quite as believable a space place as the Nostromo – what is? – but it’s a great setting for steadily increasing tension, shocks and scares. And of course, eventually you’re going to feel overpowered and start punching back harder and harder, but that’s part of the fun, isn’t it?
I think Dead Space 2 might actually be my favourite, but the best Dead Space game would probably contain the best bits from all three. Which is to say, the first two-thirds of Dead Space 1, all the creepy bits and the more varied environments of the second, and the ship graveyard in the third. And then nothing else from the third ever again.
06/06/2017 at 15:43 Kefren says:
If they ever release Dead Space 2 on GOG I’ll definitely buy it. I replayed the first one recently – not a perfect game, but enjoyable for more than one playthrough.
06/06/2017 at 15:49 CAMN says:
I never expected to like Dead Space as much as I did. Back then, it seemed like it was too good to be true, yet it was true.
I still remember how hard it was to adjust my mental process of shooting everything in the head, to aim for the limbs. It was weird at the beginning, it made total sense about an hour later, and I never again questioned the reasoning behind it.
Also, what the hell are you talking about? There are only two games in the Dead Space franchise. There is no such thing as Dead Space 3, and there never will.
06/06/2017 at 15:49 ToomuchFluffy says:
Hmm, I have been wanting to give that one another try for a while. I played through most of it a few years back, but lost motivation somewhere towards the end. And since I bought Dead Space 2 a while back, that just serves as additional motivation.
06/06/2017 at 15:56 CAMN says:
Don’t delete your saves from the first one, you get extra goodies in the second one if it detects those saves.
06/06/2017 at 16:25 Sunjammer says:
I can’t be the only one who actively hates this kind of thing in games? I want a pure experience when I boot up a new game, not a shower of fawning thank yous that I played the last one. It’s artificial, immersion-breaking and feels like cheating to me.
06/06/2017 at 17:00 CAMN says:
I usually don’t like it either, but this time around the goodies were mostly “harmless”, in the sense that they didn’t break anything gameplay-wise. It was just a throwback to the original game, by giving you an attachment that made your Plasma Cutter gun look like the one in the first game.
Also, it wasn’t even a good gun to begin with, I ditched it mid-way through the game.
Either way, anyone can just download a save game for the first game from the internet, just put it in the right folder and that is it. You won’t be missing much either way.
06/06/2017 at 15:50 Sleepery says:
I’ve just started playing it again, never finished it originally. It still looks really well with everything cranked up. I made the mistake however of setting it to easy, because at this stage I just want to get through the story, but it’s too easy. The necromorphs just need a single limb hit to kill on easy, and it’s ruined the tension completely.
06/06/2017 at 17:07 Unclepauly says:
I’ve always subscribed to the idea that normal is the true easy, and that easy was baby mode. I think most devs design their games that way.
I guess it could be subjective
06/06/2017 at 15:55 JKing says:
I was considering buying Dead Space on GOG. Now I think I will.
06/06/2017 at 15:59 Viral Frog says:
I haven’t actually been able to enjoy any newer horror games since I finished Dead Space and Dead Space 2. They were quite literally everything I could ever have possibly wanted from horror games. I haven’t played the third, but I will eventually, even if it is terrible and disappointing.
Ever since DS, it seems like horror has been trending in the “make the player useless because running and hiding is fun, derp” direction. Games like Amnesia, Outlast… terrible. I haven’t yet played Alien: Isolation, but I’ve heard that you can at least fight back in that one. I may have to boot that up and see if it gives me back some of that warm, fuzzy, and terrified feeling that the DS games gave me.
06/06/2017 at 16:48 DuncUK says:
Alien Isolation is a game of two halves… one part is dealing with the Alien, which is more about being aware of its current position at all times, hiding from it alot and if necessary using distraction to sent it away from where you want to be. Later on you get a flamethrower with limited ammo that you can use to make it retreat temporarily. You can’t ever kill it.
The other part is dealing with killer androids… admittedly not as fun as the Alien, but there are often more than one of them and they can be killed although generally you don’t have anywhere near enough ammo to kill all of them. The Alien is usually absent in these sections and the very rare circumstances it isn’t is seems to completely ignore them. They are creepy as fuck though.
Actually, there is the third aspect where you occasionally meet hostile humans. These sequences are pretty rare, you can absolutely kill all of them if you need to but generally it’s more fun to get the Alien to do the work for you if it’s around.
Basically, get this game if you love the Alien franchise, especially the first two movies. It’s wonderful fanservice.
06/06/2017 at 17:14 Unclepauly says:
“I don’t like it, therefore it’s terrible”
yuck
06/06/2017 at 18:27 DarkFenix says:
Not even close to what he said. Did you read it at all or did you just randomly feel like being a judgemental arse?
06/06/2017 at 17:20 OmNomNom says:
I agree! Amnesia and Outlast etc literally just did nothing for me. Once you’ve passed the first 5 minutes its mostly the same rinse and repeat and the lack of combat gets quite dull.
06/06/2017 at 16:02 Zaxwerks says:
I absolutely loved Dead Space 1 and 2. However I loathed Dead Space 3 and uninstalled it half way through, I’m trying to wrack my brains as to why this was as it was so long ago. I think it was the repetitive nature of the alien spawns, no matter where you were the aliens would predictably spawn in, you’d kill them and it would just repeat like this over and over. The charm wore thin until it was a boring grind.
06/06/2017 at 18:30 DarkFenix says:
Dead Space 3 was ruined in the name of needlessly shoehorned features like coop, crafting and microtransactions. The game pretty much played like a guide to just how out of touch megacorporations like EA really are.
06/06/2017 at 16:12 Talahar says:
I was way too much of a scaredy-cat to play more than about half an hour of the first Dead Space, but I was intrigued enough to watch let’s plays of both 1 & 2. Great atmosphere, interesting story, good jumpscares. Was fun to watch.
06/06/2017 at 16:14 Dudeist says:
This is my first third person game I played, I’m fps only guy. Ok not mention GTA :D I love Dead Space and whole game universe.
06/06/2017 at 16:16 Kingseeker Camargo says:
I discarded it right away when it came out because pfff, horror my ass, this is just a shooter with monsters and dim lights, gimme my Amnesia/Silent Hill atmospheric psychological horror blah blah blah…
BUT THEN! About a year ago I kinda grew tired of hiding in closets and/or reflecting on the terrible feelings that lurk deep within the human mind or whatever; and I just felt like blowing shit up under flickering lights. Only then I came to appreciate Dead Space for the pretty fine thing it actually is.
Also The Evil Within.
06/06/2017 at 16:23 Sunjammer says:
The Evil Within is fantastic
06/06/2017 at 18:49 eqzitara says:
Evil Within is fantastic but man did they make a lot of frustrating/bad decisions.
06/06/2017 at 16:19 Sunjammer says:
DS3 had some excellent parts to it. The ship graveyard could have supported an entire game (and probably should), but I actually really liked the alien ruins/tombs near the end. The sound design and lighting in those areas was incredibly oppressive.
The attempts to make Isaac a voiced protagonist have failed since the first moment they put words in his mouth. The plot and characters in 3, and the ridiculous boob-lady damsel they tried to turn Ellie Langford into, was just disgraceful. They’re on an arctic world so cold it kills you, and they made her wear a deep cut shortsleeve. Ridiculous.
06/06/2017 at 17:23 Unclepauly says:
Isn’t it crazy how that’s the girl they choose to cosplay from the whole Dead Space series? They choose the pandering character from the worst of the three games. Humans are weird.
06/06/2017 at 16:53 kalirion says:
I started on Hard and was having surviving, until I noticed the game switched my saved file difficulty to Normal. Seems it was a bug that remained unfixed for many years. Dropped it at that point.
06/06/2017 at 17:18 OmNomNom says:
Dead Space 2 is one of my top games of all time, nothing does jump scares like this game! Play on the hardest setting for maximum brown pants mode.
DS3 was pretty disappointing for me, didn’t find a moment of it scary and it was trivial even on the hardest setting.
06/06/2017 at 17:23 Danda says:
The first Dead Space is a true classic. The third one is terrible.
I played a bit of the second one. It had great stuff… and not so great (a different Isaac).
06/06/2017 at 18:00 Sardonic says:
I returned to dead space a while back and was blown away by how good it looked on a high refresh rate monitor with gsync. It’s a game that really benefits from it, interestingly enough.
06/06/2017 at 19:59 kwyjibo says:
Dead Space is a game with 2 hours worth of ideas spread out across what, 8+ hours? I don’t know, I got bored.
Hours into the game, when it has totally run out of ideas. You board another ship, and on this ship, zombies are fast. And that’s the point I stopped playing, when I realised its best fucking idea left was “zombies wot run fast”?