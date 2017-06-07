Be a struggling artist in painting sim Passpartout

Bad artist simulator Passpartout: The Starving Artist [official site] came out yesterday, letting you fill the tattered shoes of a French painter trying to survive on the proceeds of whatever rubbish MS Paint creations you can come up with. We first spotted its blues and brushstrokes one hundred years ago in a free games roundup, but developers Flamebait have been quietly touching it up ever since, adding fancy new galleries, esoteric studios and discerning customers. You can see what it looks like in the trailer below.
I liked the free version of yester-yester-year. And I remember spending much more time than I should have perfecting paintings only to be faced with critics who voiced nothing but disgust for my masterpieces, while at the same time gobbling up all the most rushed and crappy things I made just because they were cheap. Including one painting which was simply a blank background with the hastily scrawled words: “Please Buy More Things From Me”.
But I also remember it was strangely relaxing. Like any good sim it gives you an excuse to be creative, even in the process of naming your paintings. My popular landscape of a tornado entitled “This Took Me Three Days” also sold for a modest amount.
It’s currently on Steam for £6.99/$9.99 and if you think that is too much a price then you are just as bad as the art buyers who turn their noses up at the garden scene I spent a week creating because I priced it over 30 quid. You philistine.
07/06/2017 at 19:41 Papageno says:
I hate to be that guy, but shouldn’t it be Passepartout with an e in there? I hardly think that there will be problems with the estate of Jules Verne.
07/06/2017 at 20:02 Nelyeth says:
It’s avant-garde art, you obviously don’t understand the name’s brilliance and profound meaning, you primitive ape.
07/06/2017 at 20:27 Papageno says:
Apparemment pas!
07/06/2017 at 20:29 cloudnein says:
needs VR!
07/06/2017 at 20:37 JQHY says:
This came to mind the moment I watched the trailer. Certainly a great opportunity to integrate VR, if not for the painting then to watch the customers’ reactions up close!
07/06/2017 at 20:39 Drib says:
How does it figure what people like and don’t like? I mean, there’s no point putting effort in if it’s just effectively random.
07/06/2017 at 20:49 subactuality says:
I think you’ve just discovered a deep truth about art… this game’s more accurate than I thought.