GOG launches summer sale (in spring)

Those wild rebels of GOG have once again denied the majesty of the astronomical calendar, launching their big summer sale while it’s still spring. Over one thousand games are discounted, and buying anything will also get you a free copy of Rebel Galaxy – a spaceship shooter our Brendan liked enough for it to be a fair freebie. If you don’t know where to start with such a huge sale, hey, check out the picks we put together for GOG.

GOG have also once again launched GOG Connect for a bit, letting people get DRM-free GOG copies of certain games they own on Steam.

If you hit GOG’s home page, you’ll noticed it’s covered in deals. Loads of ’em! A great many good games.

Our list of picks has some okay games, I guess, but my own personal top tip is, as in every big sale, Deadly Premonition for £1.99. When it is good, it is very very good – but when it is bad it is horrid. For £2, it’s worth a pop to discover if you love or loathe it.

If you buy anything at all in the sale or in the open beta of Gwent, you’ll get Rebel Galaxy for free. Our Brendy lost interest in Rebel Galaxy but Richie Shoemaker later declared it one of the best space games, so I suppose we’ll need to get them to fight to settle this.

The sale will end on Tuesday, June 20th, at 2pm.

If you fancy GOGifying your Steam games, swing on by GOG Connect. This latest round lets people redeem GOG copies of 40 games on Steam, including AI War, Amnesia, Defcon, Downwell, Dropsy, La-Mulana, Reigns, and Stacking. You’ll need to connect your GOG and Steam accounts for that. And yup, you still get to keep them on Steam. GOG Connecting is not a permanent opportunity, so get in while the offer is open.