GOG launches summer sale (in spring)

Those wild rebels of GOG have once again denied the majesty of the astronomical calendar, launching their big summer sale while it’s still spring. Over one thousand games are discounted, and buying anything will also get you a free copy of Rebel Galaxy – a spaceship shooter our Brendan liked enough for it to be a fair freebie. If you don’t know where to start with such a huge sale, hey, check out the picks we put together for GOG.
GOG have also once again launched GOG Connect for a bit, letting people get DRM-free GOG copies of certain games they own on Steam.
If you hit GOG’s home page, you’ll noticed it’s covered in deals. Loads of ’em! A great many good games.
Our list of picks has some okay games, I guess, but my own personal top tip is, as in every big sale, Deadly Premonition for £1.99. When it is good, it is very very good – but when it is bad it is horrid. For £2, it’s worth a pop to discover if you love or loathe it.
If you buy anything at all in the sale or in the open beta of Gwent, you’ll get Rebel Galaxy for free. Our Brendy lost interest in Rebel Galaxy but Richie Shoemaker later declared it one of the best space games, so I suppose we’ll need to get them to fight to settle this.
The sale will end on Tuesday, June 20th, at 2pm.
If you fancy GOGifying your Steam games, swing on by GOG Connect. This latest round lets people redeem GOG copies of 40 games on Steam, including AI War, Amnesia, Defcon, Downwell, Dropsy, La-Mulana, Reigns, and Stacking. You’ll need to connect your GOG and Steam accounts for that. And yup, you still get to keep them on Steam. GOG Connecting is not a permanent opportunity, so get in while the offer is open.
07/06/2017 at 14:41 Rao Dao Zao says:
07/06/2017 at 14:20 Drib says:
June is still spring?
But neat. Cheap games.
07/06/2017 at 14:30 Sakkura says:
It’s complicated
link to en.wikipedia.org
Cheap games is cheap games, luckily
07/06/2017 at 14:42 Drib says:
I guess living in the American southeast has put me in a different mindset as to what ‘summer’ is. I tend to put it starting in May and running till about the end of September.
Silly England with its silly terrible weather and not jungle-like humidity and heat all year.
07/06/2017 at 16:05 BenWH says:
I’d also noticed this odd creep towards considering the 21st June as the start of summer – even in schools. Thank god there are still a few sane people left. There is no sense in the longest day being the first day of summer when you think about it… point of view of course.
07/06/2017 at 14:27 TheMightyEthan says:
In what gods-forsaken frozen wasteland is June considered spring?
07/06/2017 at 14:33 kalirion says:
link to google.com
I find it kinda weird myself, that seasons start on the 21st and sometimes 22nd.
07/06/2017 at 14:53 Zorgulon says:
It’s also weird because the summer solstice is also known as Midsummer’s Day, despite being the start of summer by this reckoning.
Long story short, there’s no consensus. But any attempt to have a regular date on which “summer starts” is generally based around the longest day of the year.
07/06/2017 at 15:18 jezcentral says:
How odd. Summer was always June, July, August to me. And all other sane people around the world.
07/06/2017 at 15:59 gunny1993 says:
There is consensus, there just happens to be two of them XD There’s a meteorological seasonal calendar and an astronomical one.
link to metoffice.gov.uk
07/06/2017 at 16:42 SaintAn says:
Astronomical is a fact. Meteorological is an alt-fact that sounds like something some people made up to help stupids keep track of the seasons even if they’re wrong a large amount of the time.
07/06/2017 at 16:09 alh_p says:
Well, solstice it might be, but as nice weather/heat lags behind the sun’s movement we feel the largest amount of heat (summer – if we’re so lucky) from its sojourn in our hemisphere only after it has already started moving away again! Weather has terrible lag.
07/06/2017 at 16:18 Nauallis says:
Just long load times. The connection seems fine to me.
07/06/2017 at 15:50 Jeremy says:
The Northern Hemisphere I’m afraid. I am a stone’s throw from Canada and we’re just starting to hit 70s consistently.
07/06/2017 at 14:31 kalirion says:
I wasn’t gonna buy anything, but then I noticed the Rebel Galaxy offer and that was too tempting to pass up. So I picked up Downfall, having recalled how much I enjoyed The Cat Lady (from the same devs, sharing the same universe.)
07/06/2017 at 14:41 Rao Dao Zao says:
If Springwatch is on TV, it must still be Spring.
07/06/2017 at 15:23 ButteringSundays says:
“GOG have also once again launched GOG Connect for a bit, letting people get DRM-free GOG copies of certain games they own on Steam.”
This is all well and good but as crazy as it might sound I’d be more interested in DRM versions of my GOG games.
I’d completely forgotten I even owned Theme Hospital until I launched the GOG client by accident the other day.
07/06/2017 at 15:35 obsidian76 says:
In the UK June is a summer month even in the frigid north – i swear the media corporate or not really take us for idiots
link to en.wikipedia.org
07/06/2017 at 16:04 Nauallis says:
Rather than some corporate conspiracy, this is actually based on science. But hey, whatever gets you off.
07/06/2017 at 16:11 alh_p says:
FAKE NEWS! SAD! WITCH HUNT!
Now vote for me!
07/06/2017 at 16:44 SaintAn says:
June 20th, not all of June.