Have You Played… Batman: Arkham Knight?

Maybe it’s the E3 scent in the air or maybe it’s just that I’m craving some big budget biffing, but I’m missing my favourite Multiple-A franchises right now. The Arkham games in particular. Oh, to be the bat-like man once more.
The Arkham games might have been a case of diminishing returns, though I prefer Knight to City, but even when they became bloated, they didn’t lose track of their combat flow. It’s not a particularly complex system, though if you really want to rack up the experience points variety in takedowns is a necessity, but the crunchy violence is beautifully presented and leaves enough room for grandstanding. Stand motionless in the centre of a circle of goons and wait for them to make the first move before countering and then taking down the entire crew. All it’s missing is a taunt button, or perhaps even a key press that makes Batman tap unsuspecting mobsters on the shoulder before administering nocturnal justice.
Arkham Asylum is still my favourite and the later games feel like big comic book arcs that are changing the state of the DC Universe forever rather than the one long, bad night. That’s my preferred form of Batman storytelling and Asylum nails it. Within the confines of the titular building it manages to be an expansive look at the DC world that reminds me why I enjoyed the comics in the first place.
I was lucky enough to play Knight with few technical hitches though and despite the bloat, I think it’d be a shame for people to skip it entirely. Not as tight and controlled as Asylum, sure, but it adds plenty to the formula that does work and despite hitting too many predictable beats, the story is good blockbuster fodder.
So, yes, I miss my big silly blockbuster game and I would very much like to see it return (with the Mordor Nemesis system please thanks).
07/06/2017 at 15:49 Dominic Tarason says:
Once it was properly patched up, most of the performance horror stories regarding Arkham Knight were due to a single, specific bottleneck: VRAM
Simply put, at the time of release, most common video cards didn’t have the RAM to handle the game at 1080p/60fps. Nowadays, a relatively cheap mid-spec card like the 1060 can without breaking a sweat, assuming you turn off the Nvidia-exclusive physically-modelled smoke effects. That one setting is the sole domain of exceptionally beefy machines. 1070s and higher only apply. Literally every other setting? Feel free to crank it all up.
It looks chuffin’ lovely when all (nearly) maxed out, and you don’t need god’s own PC for it.
As for the much-maligned Batmobile, after you’re done with the tutorial missions for it, go into the options menu and flip ‘Battle Mode Toggle’ in Game Options to On. This gives you a whole new control layout for the Batmobile that makes VASTLY more sense if you’ve ever played a driving game before.
Oh, and if you can get it cheap (it’s frequently just a couple quid in sales), the season pass offers a whole mess of little side-stories and missions, and a HUGE upgrade to the arcade mode side of things. So many new characters and maps to play.
I still hear the game being called one of the worst PC ports ever made, but coming to it a little late, it looks and runs just about perfect on my relatively cheap machine. Digitalfoundry even did a video on running it at 30fps but 4k resolution on an even weaker system.
07/06/2017 at 16:21 Dominic Tarason says:
Oh yeah, one more Bat Tip for good performance:
Unless you’ve got a ton of system overhead, you probably don’t need to switch to High texture detail. It just forces it to use uncompressed textures which are functionally identical to what you see on Normal mode, but it uses up more VRAM and GPU power.
07/06/2017 at 15:50 Drib says:
“big comic book arcs that are changing the state of the DC Universe forever”
Those are what made me stop reading DC universe forever. Every day was some big huge deal that was going to change everything, and ended up changing nothing.
But yeah, Arkham was a good, self-contained story that fit the hero and fit the setting. I thought it was pretty grand.
07/06/2017 at 15:50 DuncUK says:
Like I said on the last Batman post, I did enjoy the story arc of Batman AK… not so much the specifics of how it reaches its conclusion, more that the whole game telegraphs that this is the Batman’s last hurrah, that it’s not going to end especially well and that Batman wants desperately to retire on a high. It’s very apocalyptic with a constant feeling that Batman cannot possibly win, I personally found the ‘true’ ending to be a nice payoff that tied the scarecrow story off nicely.
Admittedly the Arkham Knight story arc and reveal are not particularly well handled being a barely concealed cut/paste/rename from the comic books of a different character. It also relies on a lot of backstory that doesn’t actually occur during any of the preceding games and so has to go out of it’s way to explain it, whilst not being able to explain why its there. It’s hard to care about the historical fates of characters you’re not familiar with.
That said, the gameplay was mostly excellent, the game was very polished if it worked for you (no bugs for me at all) and it was a satisfying conclusion to the series. I can’t wait for the much-rumoured Superman game!
07/06/2017 at 15:57 Phantom_Renegade says:
1. Fix your damn log-in system. This cannot be said enough.
2. I didn’t really care for Asylum, but I understood what they were going for, and they nailed it. I loved City and even Origins, though that was far more buggy for me then Knight, with the added insult that they announced they weren’t even going to try and fix it.
As for Knight… I tried. I really did. But the story was ugh, the controls felt somehow wonky and that fucking car was pushed constantly despite it handling like a wet blanket. I hated that damn car. Everyone who puts vehicle sections in a game that isn’t a vehicle game deserves to stub their toes several times a day.
Steam informs me I played Knight for 6 hours before giving up, which is a lot more I usually give games. I didn’t quit the game because of bugs, I quit because I didn’t like it, didn’t like what they’d made of it. I didn’t like the weird story. I didn’t like the way they gated mission progress, letting you do bits and then making you stop. I didn’t like the bat-vision blockers, as bat-vision is the whole damn point of the predator encounters. I didn’t like that there were even fewer predator encounters.
I got what they were going for with Asylum, City and even Origins. But I have no idea what they were going for with Knight. The game was an incoherent mess.
07/06/2017 at 15:57 TrentTech says:
I liked Arkham Knight, but I would have liked it a hell of a lot more if they didn’t force you into that bloody battank for half the game. The chase missions were okay, but the tank combat was just awful, so mediocre and veered so far off the Arkham gameplay formula into generic shooter 101 territory it was just frustrating to have to do because there were so many and they were all identical. It’s not like they were particularly intense action sections either, just boring aim-shoot-dodge-the-targeting-lines-repeat. A couple of exceptions with the tanks you needed to sneak up behind, which were less challenging and more just annoying, and the boss tanks, but generally there was no difficulty or challenge to it, just a grind. The Riddler car puzzles and races were passable, but not a touch the proper Riddler puzzles in the previous games.
Worst of all is they took Deathstroke, previously one of my favourite boss fights of the series (and the best thing about Origins), got you all hyped up for a big show down with him and turned him into a stupid tank boss, which also happened to be a nearly identical, but slightly toned down, version of the tank boss which the Arkham Knight drove in an earlier fight.
The game would have been infinitely better if they just focused on what made the Arkham games great. The batmobile should have just been batmobile, not a tank.
07/06/2017 at 16:27 DuncUK says:
I agree, the bat tank was rubbish and made up some of the worst sections of the game. It’s a shame, they clearly really wanted the Batmobile in the game but couldn’t find enough of a reason to include it without adding the tank conversion. In batmobile mode it’s not really any faster as a mode of transport than grapple-gliding (which is mostly more fun). Also Deathstroke (for me) was a bizarre late game addition to make up for you having defeated the Knight as someone needed to be in charge of the Knight’s troops. It was oddly tacked on though, I’m not really familiar with the comic Bat-universe but the game doesn’t do much with him.
07/06/2017 at 16:23 JaguarWong says:
The game’s insistence that you use the hideously handling Batmobile for the first 2 hours caused me to uninstall.
It’s the game’s job to keep me interested, not my job to stay interested in the face of terrible design.
07/06/2017 at 16:28 Stense says:
I happened to replay this last month, so it’s relatively fresh in my mind. I enjoyed the game, despite it being far too bloated and full of itself. It’s certainly the weakest of the Arkham games in my view, but I still enjoyed batting around in it’s ginormous city. I still have issues with how Rocksteady portray women in their games (they are truly awful it at, but I think City was worse in that regard), and the batmobile sections were at best rather dull, however the core mechanics of the game are just as good as the rest.
I didn’t play the game until after it had been patched up – and even then I did a lot of tweaking to things like texture streaming and rendering in the .ini files – so I didn’t have to suffer through the notoriously bad state it launched in. I probably wouldn’t have been as forgiving of the games flaws if I’d been running the botched original release version.
07/06/2017 at 16:36 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
I’m one of the weirdos who actually likes Knight the best. The Arkham franchise is interesting in that it shifts pretty dramatically in scope with each installment (except for Origins, which is more of a spin-off anyway), and I guess I’ll take that kind of ambition over a sequel that plays it safe any day.
I also think Knight has one of the most successful open worlds I’ve ever experienced, in terms of having a wide variety of stuff to do and creating a nice sense of flow as you just roamed around doing activities. Integrating predator encounters into the free-roam areas was a nice touch, as was having [REDACTED] appear at random points in the environment to snark at you.
The story was…not entirely successful (I’m still a little mad about the way certain characters are treated), but the presentation was so damn cool and unique at certain points that I can’t fault it too much. Definitely excited to see what Rocksteady is doing next.