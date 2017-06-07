Mass Effect: Andromeda will let spacemen smooch Jaal

Men of space, soon you may hold, thrill, and kiss Jaal in Mass Effect: Andromeda [official site]. BioWare have announced the next patch for their boldly-going RPG, which will expand the character creator options, rework an awkwardly-written trans character, fix some bugs and balance bits, and make Jaal smoochable by both male and female Ryders. It won’t fix Andromeda’s broader boringness but hey, I never expected huge changes from patches.
If you play a male Ryder and you’re into that ‘blood-bloated prolapsed organ’ look, you’ll be able to date Jaal once patch 1.08 hits. Why rewrite his sexuality? BioWare explain:
“Scott Ryder did not have a same-sex squadmate available as a romance option, nor could the achievement for completing three romances be achieved with only male same-sex partners. And as the angara have expressed their fluidity in how they perceive gender, it seemed only natural that Scott could have a relationship with Jaal.
“However, we understand that a character’s orientation is an important part of what makes them feel real. The relationships with your crew are some of the most loved and cherished parts of our games, so we wanted to make sure we got it right. We consulted with members of the LGBTQ community, both externally and within our own studios. After carefully considering all feedback, we decided this was an important change to make, and one that made sense for Jaal, Scott, and the angara.
“Our writing, editing, and animation teams worked together to ensure this change made sense for Jaal’s character, and the result is a relationship we hope feels as fulfilling and memorable for Scott as it does for Sara.”
God, he looks like he’d cum blood.
The expanded character creator options sound solid. BioWare say they’ve added one new female head option and one male, a greater range of skin tones, and a new bald hairstyle. All haircuts are now available to both sexes too. They’ve also popped in a way to change your look mid-change on the Tempest. I always value mid-game changes, as options that look good in creators often look rubbo in-game. BioWare add, “And for fans of Alec Ryder’s iconic appearance, you can now choose to keep the default Alec, rather than having his appearance be based on your custom Ryder.”
As for Hainly Adams, BioWare say “Dialogue for Hainly Abrams was adjusted to change the flow of personal information she discusses with Ryder.” She’s a minor crew member who is trans and very clumsily makes that known. Sam Greer wrote a good bit about this problem for Eurogamer. BioWare apologised and said they’d correct it in a future patch; here we go.
BioWare don’t say when they’ll launch patch 1.08. Patch notes are down at the bottom over here. And this isn’t the final patch, Mass Effect producer Michael Gamble has tweeted.
Presumably we’ll soon start hearing about DLC. BioWare have teased little bits related to the Quarians, the dome-faced aliens whose absence from Andromeda seemed a big flashing “INSERT DLC HERE” neon sign of a plotpoint.
Rumour has it that the next Mass Effect may be in jeopardy after EA moved staff onto other projects. Shuffling people onto other games after a game ships is a fairly common practise in the industry, mind, as a lot of people don’t have much to do in the early days of development.
07/06/2017 at 11:24 Carra says:
It’s a 7/10 game: enjoyable but I expected a lot more. So no, I’m
not looking forward to a possible sequel.
07/06/2017 at 11:43 wombat191 says:
yay im in before the “bioware are pushing an lgbt agenda crowd arrive”
personally im looking forward to the patch and will start a new game when it drops, the new augmentations look interesting., glad they improved the romance options and are fixing up the god awful conversation with the transgender npc.
that said i want some story DLC.. i have question bioware.. i demand you answer them !
07/06/2017 at 13:04 ButteringSundays says:
“yay im in before the “bioware are pushing an lgbt agenda crowd arrive””
We really don’t need the silly ‘in before’ crap either tbh. You realise by doing that you’re only a few notches better than the imaginary person you’re referring to. And you actually exist.
07/06/2017 at 14:57 wombat191 says:
actually many notches better :P
love you too sweety
07/06/2017 at 12:40 Maxheadroom says:
Was about to pick this up despite the so-so reviews, was just waiting for a few patches to land. Now they’ve shelved the franchise though (wasnt this supposed the be the start of a new trilogy?) I too have shelved my plans to buy it.
07/06/2017 at 13:07 Captain Yesterday says:
From what I recall, there were no definite plans for Andromeda part 2, or whatever, even before Andromeda was released into a sea of indifference.
Not to spoil anything, but while the game does dangle some threads that could be expanded by DLC, there’s no cliffhanger ending.
07/06/2017 at 13:00 Samudaya says:
When production was behind the devs could have cut any sort of content. They cut gay content. And it’s not the first time. Mass Effect has a history is treating gay content as undesirable. The first two games had lesbian content but no gay content. In the third game gay content was less in terms of quantity and quality compared to straight content. Andromeda did even worse. It’s very clear gay stuff is not high in Bioware’s priority list. They must have numbers to confirm that there are not enough people who use gay content to warrant a higher priority. In itself, for a business this is understandable but in the end gay players pay the same amount of money as straight players and get less for their money.
07/06/2017 at 13:34 Eightball says:
I mean, gay people are also like 4% of the population, so…
07/06/2017 at 13:52 Ghostwise says:
As it happens, you are wrong.
07/06/2017 at 13:54 Eightball says:
Kinsey overestimated it. Most surveys put it around 4-5%.
link to en.wikipedia.org
07/06/2017 at 14:19 Ghostwise says:
If you read the Wiki article, you will note that the point it makes is considerably more complex than “4%”.
And the notion that same-gender romance in a video game would only be of interest to people firmly identifying as gay in their personal life makes no damn sense.
There’s also the matter of “but gay folks are only x% of the population !” having been for decades a talking point for everything from denying rights to letting thousands die of AIDS.
07/06/2017 at 14:31 Eightball says:
You don’t think the size of a demographic might affect business decisions? Remember that videogames are a business first and foremost. I’m not offering any commentary on whether its the right decision or not, just pointing out that there’s a straight(heh)forward business explanation for the decision.
07/06/2017 at 14:02 Samudaya says:
Yet Dragon Age managed to do it well.
07/06/2017 at 16:50 Deviija says:
So…? It is a roleplaying game where you play out a character you create. One does not need to be gay or a certain sexuality in order to enjoy same-sex (or opposite-sex) content and storyline in-game — or in any media in general. Plenty of people roleplay the romances regardless of what their personal sexuality is, because it’s roleplaying.
07/06/2017 at 13:14 Samudaya says:
Too little, too late.
The game has shipped. It was judged. Players have moved on. Mass Effect is already shelved. Bioware Montreal won’t be making Andromeda 2 anytime soon.
I’m much more interested how the next Dragon Age will turn out without openly gay Lead Writer David Gaider and how gay-friendly Project Dylan will be.
07/06/2017 at 13:18 Jane Doe says:
Nice PR stunt. If your game is mediocre at best, just dig out the old Porn Effect media outrage to boost sales.
I’d rather do a Hanar than that fugly blobmonster with the personality of a brick.
07/06/2017 at 13:45 Drib says:
Real question is, why CANT we do a hanar?
07/06/2017 at 14:20 Ghostwise says:
Because many of you are British, as as the proverb goes, “Hanar shy in the UK”.
07/06/2017 at 14:34 Earl-Grey says:
I just had an aneurysm.
07/06/2017 at 15:12 Pich says:
Elcor or bust!
07/06/2017 at 13:19 Michael Fogg says:
So in order to make up for the initial lack of a gay romance option they create one with this grotesque manta ray man. Exactly what the audience wanted, I’m sure. End it, EA. Just end it.
07/06/2017 at 14:18 Samudaya says:
Mass Effect never treated gay gamers very well. But Bioware games are the only major titles where being a gay protagonist is regularly possible and where this actually amounts to something more than marrying a random NPC without personality, entering a romance written to be gender-neutral or having a trait somewhere that really means nothing. At least there would have been the chance to have better gay content next time. So in way it’s a bit sad.
07/06/2017 at 14:59 wombat191 says:
actually hes got a lot of fans haha
07/06/2017 at 15:25 Samudaya says:
No idea who Bioware consulted. I certainly wouldn’t have chosen this weird looking creature over a human squad mate. I don’t think the majority of gay men would. Maybe if he was like the Asari just a man with blue skin but not this thing.
07/06/2017 at 15:43 brucethemoose says:
Well that’s just personal preference then. Alot of people liked Thane, or, hell, even Javik, and they’re less humanoid than the angara.
No they didn’t have gay romance options, I know. I’m talking about general physical attractiveness.
Javik’s personality, on the other hand, is a problem you can’t patch out.
07/06/2017 at 16:41 Samudaya says:
Blonde hair is a preference. Big butts or muscles are a preference. I wouldn’t call a human body a preference, more like hard-wired biology.
07/06/2017 at 13:21 phuzz says:
Hmm, it’s still £50 on Origin, but what’s this? Origin now have a wishlist!
Except it won’t email me when ME:A is on sale, so it’s basically useless.
Keep trying EA, maybe you’ll get there eventually (and that at least puts Origin one small step above uPlay and the Windows store).
07/06/2017 at 15:29 Joe The Wizard says:
“God, he looks like he’d cum blood.”
And THIS is why I keep coming back. Keep up the good work, RPS!
07/06/2017 at 16:11 brucethemoose says:
I romanced Jaal as femRyder.
It wasn’t BAD, but… Well, let me put it this way:
Near the end, I was hoping the whole crew (except SAM and Drak) would perish in a fireball of glory, so we could get different characters in MEA2. But I was merely indifferent about Javik, as opposed to actively hoping I would never see the rest again.
If I see him in MEA2, I’ll be like “Oh, hey you! You weren’t awful”, and will feel the tiniest bit of guilt as I continue flirting with something else right in front of him. But if I see Liam with his vocal cords intact, I’ll start banging my head against a wall.
07/06/2017 at 16:25 brucethemoose says:
Oh, has anyone seen the movie “Her”?
With a fierce loyalty to Alec and some good lines, SAM is the most interesting crew member on the Tempest by far, IMHO. And Ryder’s relationship with SAM is quite… intimate, if you think about it.
The game works towards some sort of familial bond, but I wish Bioware had given us a slow-burning romance option as well. Now THAT would’ve been more interesting than Jaal.
07/06/2017 at 16:40 Deviija says:
Many issues aside, there is a lot in this game to enjoy and love. Adding Jaal as a romance for Scott is one of the realms that will improve upon what was lacking and poorly constructed upon release (Gil and Reyes are really poor in content and lacking in content/resolutions and amount of dialogue compared to other companions; also no squadmate romance and you can’t be gay Scott and gain that Matchmaker achievement in one playthrough like everyone else could). Being that it is a first entry into a new series, done by a new team, in a fairly new engine for BioWare, I thought it was a solid effort. If they do have a sequel, I’d only hope they would improve on the areas that are weak in this first outing.