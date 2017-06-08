Epic’s Fortnite enters early access in July

Epic Games today announced that their base-building zombie apocalypse looter-shooter Fortnite [official site] will enter paid early access on July 25th. It will eventually launch as free-to-play in 2018 but, if you want to team up with your chums to scavenge, build bases, and kill zombies now now now, you will be able to pay to start before the game is finished. If you don’t want to, hey, no one will force you to buy it. (Will they? Are they? Are you safe? Double-space your comment if you need help.) Before that, check out this new trailer explaining what Fortnite is about:
So! There are zombies. You are not a zombie. The zombies want to eat you. You do not want to be eaten. So you gather resources, build bases, craft traps and weapons, and kill zombies. With your chums, if you’d like. It looks a bit like an arcade-y 7 Days to Die.
Our professional acquaintances at Eurogamer recently played a bit of Fortnite and came away less than impressed.
“Alongside turret defence it’s also a third-person shooter, and a melee action game, and looter, and builder, and so on forever and ever. Play however you want is the well-intentioned philosophy, but it’s sadly misguided. Games you can play however you want are completely open – imagine if Minecraft only gave you rigid, prefab walls and ramps for just one type of castle, instead of its flexible barebones blocks. Fortnite, by contrast, is a conglomeration of other games and their accompanying rules and systems, awkwardly stuck together. There seems to be a misplaced hope that adding more features, mechanics, and curated playstyles will also add more flexibility, but it does the opposite. I feel like in playing one way, I’m funneled into the other, because of a belief that all of these different games are fun – and so they should all be in this game together, at the same time.”
Hmm!
If you want to pay to play early, packages with access and gobs of microtransaction doodads start at £35 and go up to £125. People who pre-order packages will get access from July 21st. Yes, early access to a game in early access does seem silly.
Epic first announced Fortnite way back in 2011. People Can Fly came onboard later after Epic bought the Bulletstorm studio. People Can Fly did keep working on it after regaining their independence but I’m not sure how involved they are these days. Oh! If you didn’t hear the news, PCF are working on an unknown game with Square Enix.
08/06/2017 at 16:29 Williz says:
Wew lad that’s expensive, I’ll wait…
08/06/2017 at 16:29 Freud says:
It’s looking good. Probably not a rabbit hole I will jump down. I’m getting a Orcs Must Die vibe from it, with a bit of open world and base building.
08/06/2017 at 17:00 DuncUK says:
Orcs Must Take Seven Days to Die?
08/06/2017 at 16:33 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
Is that Ashly Burch on the narration? Seems like she’s everywhere lately (which is great!)
Also, lord, 2011. No wonder if feels like I’ve been hearing about this forever. I quite like the Saint’s Row-style aesthetic, so here’s hoping it turns out well!
08/06/2017 at 16:43 DingDongDaddio says:
Didn’t expect to see this game pop back ever again. The concept sure excited me back in 2011, but we’re quite a ways off from that now. This game was piggybacking ideas that weren’t even new in 2011 and now with an extra 6 years of seeing shit just like this come out time and time again… bleh.
On top of that, a $40 fee to test the beta for them? Gosh, where do I sign up!?
08/06/2017 at 16:53 skyturnedred says:
Can’t wait for the hero shooter fad to end.
08/06/2017 at 16:57 GameCat says:
So, 6 or more years in development and they will release it as early access and then f2p?
Brilliant.
08/06/2017 at 17:54 Turkey says:
Seems like sort of a relic in the age of Plunkbat. I’m sure it’ll be successful, though.