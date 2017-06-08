Intel’s 18-core CPU and, er, other exciting stuff

As I was saying, an 18-core CPU is obviously irrelevant for PC gaming. Actually, I was speaking then of AMD’s then-staggering 16-core Threadripper CPU. Two weeks later, Threadripper is already ancient news. It’s been comprehensively gazumped by a new 18-core CPU from Intel and suddenly the PC hardware landscape looks a little potty. I know I’ve been bleating for literally years about Intel’s carpet bagging and how we needed AMD to spice things up. But this is a bit ridiculous. Be careful what you ask for…
First and foremost, this is a developing situation. Just two weeks ago, it seemed Intel was all set to unleash its first 12-core desktop CPU. Now the ante has been upped to fully 18 cores in an official announcement for the Computex tech fest in Taiwan.
But the announcement was unusual in that it included some fully fleshed out details, including the full model names of the new chips along with core and thread counts, but excluded other critical items such as clockspeeds and power consumption ratings. It’s pure speculation on my behalf, but this feels to me like a very last-minute response to AMD’s CPU roll outs of late.
Anywho, the short version of this rather unusual story is that Intel is wheeling out no fewer than nine new processors for its equally new high-end platform, the latter composed of, again, a new socket in the form of LGA2066 and yet more newness courtesy of the X299 chipset.
Topping things off is the Core i9 (yup, the i9 family is new, too) 7980XE with 18 cores and 36 threads, but no known clockspeeds for now. It’s yours for $1,999 or very likely a painfully similar figure preceeded by a pound sign and is almost certainly irrelevant to all of us.
Ryzen 9 begat Core i9
Intel, of course, has long had the ability to fire out this kind of CPU. It has offered Xeon CPUs with almost countless cores for several generations. But it has taken AMD to finally force its hand. How many of these CPus get sold into the high-end desktop market, I’m not sure. My sense is that chips like the 7980XE are as much or possibly more about ensuring bragging rights for Intel as actually generating sales revenue.
The i9 line up also includes a range of nearly but not quite as exotic 16, 14, 12 and 10-core chips, the last of which seems almost accessible by comparison at $999. But it’s really the new core i7 models that are gamer-relevant. The new eight-core Core i7-7820X clocks in at $599 and has very healthy clockspeeds of 3.6GHz base, 4.3GHz Turbo and 4.5GHz Turbo 3.0 (that’s a special Turbo mode that actively determines which cores are capable of running at the highest stable frequency).
If you can afford it, that does rather seem to offer a pretty comprehensive combo of single-threaded frequency and multi-core parallelism that should make light work of pretty much any game for a few years to come.
But I’d say it’s the new Core i7-7800X that’s most interesting. It’s not exactly cheap at $389, but it is Intel’s most affordable six-core CPU yet and offers a decent Turbo speed of 4GHz. Certainly, it would be a tough choice between the 7800X and the lower end of AMD’s eight-core Ryzen 7 family. AMD still offers better value, to be sure. But Intel is at least more competitive at that rough price point.
I count 20 cores. Like I said, a developing situation…
As for the oddball Core i7-7740X and Core i5-7640X will sit in the bottom two rungs of Intel’s new LGA2066 range, I’m not sure what to make of them. My understanding is that they are the existing Kaby Lake quad-core CPU dies, as seen in the Core i7-7700K and Core i5-7600K for the mainstream LGA1151 socket, but rewired for LGA2066 and with the integrated graphics disabled.
At $339 and $242 respectively, they’re price parity with their LGA1151 cousins – at least at pre-announcement pricing for the existing pair – though they offer very slightly higher baseclocks but not Turbo speeds.
The only way I can see to make sense of them is as gateway CPUs for the LGA2066 platform. In other words, they help keep the overall up-front cost of upgrading to an LGA2066 PC under control and allow a future upgrade path to those big core count CPUs.
As things stand right now, then, these latest developments from Intel and AMD arguably don’t have much direct impact on the choices most gamers must make when configuring a new PC. All the 10-core and beyond models are arguably too much money for far too little gaming relevance.
Ermegerd, so many pins…
Even Intel’s new six and eight-core CPUs are probably too pricey for the majority. Meanwhile, the new Intel quad-core models come with some expensive baggage in terms of requiring an X299 motherboard.
In other words, the real-world choice remains that of Intel’s existing Core i5 and Core i7 chips for the LGA1151 socket, which offer the safest bet for ensuring good gaming performance in this very here-and-now, or AMD’s Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7s, which are clearly better value and might well prove more future proof thanks to offering more affordable six and eight-core options.
Like I said, the situation is developing fast. I fully expect to see Intel add a six-core chip for its mainstream LGA1151 socket later this year and I’m hoping that will be part of a further re-jigging of prices that will see six cores slot in where Intel’s best quad-core chips currently reside in the price lists and those in turn become yet more accessible.
Things are moving in the right direction, then. But I’d be holding out just a little longer to see how things develop later this year before pulling the trigger on that new gaming rig.
08/06/2017 at 21:35 causticnl says:
If I can the talk Linuxtech had was very informative, and shows what absolute mess currently the new chipset and socket is.
09/06/2017 at 00:46 Buuurr says:
It is always fun to see the cattle flock to the sound of the farmer. One who is not of the herd cannot help but be fascinated by the blind obedience and trust.
In short, the chips are not released yet. Intel has most always NOT been a disappointment in their releases. There is no evidence that this will be any different. What we have are fan boys with empty pockets crying yet again.
08/06/2017 at 21:57 Tyrmot says:
My next chip will be an AMD (for the first time)
08/06/2017 at 23:08 brucethemoose says:
Xeons work in desktop motherboards, but ya’ll already know that.
What most people don’t know is that single socket Xeons (previously branded as E5-1xxx) are generally overclockable.
For example, when the i7-4960X was supposedly the baddest kid on the block, you could buy a 8C E5-1680v2 and overclock it. It even had better thermal properties, as it used a huge 12-core die with 4 cores disabled (whereas the 4960X used a small 6 core die).
So, while it will probably be a weird OEM SKU us mere mortals can’t buy (as was the case with Haswell/Broadwell), an unlocked 24 core+ Skylake-e monster could exist.
09/06/2017 at 00:26 Jokerme says:
If you buy a Xeon to overclock it, you are doing something wrong.
09/06/2017 at 00:49 Buuurr says:
Why? Explain?
08/06/2017 at 23:10 Banks says:
Despite the slower clocks and the high dependence on faster RAM, ZEN cpus are outstanding. IMO, they are so good that building with Intel right now is a mistake.
Intel could have reacted to this in many ways, but I think they have done it in the worst possible way.
08/06/2017 at 23:17 sandineyes says:
If I were in a position to make a new build, the $599 i7-7820X would seem to be the best of the line-up for the price. The cheaper skylake-sp lacks the fancy new Turbo Boost, and the clock rates are not great if you are in it for gaming. The $999 part seems to just have more cores and pci-e lanes.
I’m not sure what the purpose of the Kaby Lake-X parts are, except perhaps to offer an entry point into the platform. You don’t get the four channel memory, nor increased pci-e lanes, nor the Turbo Boost 3.0, nor the AVX-512 instructions. Seems like it would be better to wait for Coffee Lake.
08/06/2017 at 23:23 Don Reba says:
I would really like to see a Threadripper vs Skylake-X benchmark making the most of available AVX instructions.
08/06/2017 at 23:48 ravenshrike says:
Here’s the problem for Intel. The boards for X299 are probably going to start at around 200 dollars. Whereas you can get the 6 core Ryzen part and an overclockable motherboard for all of 320 bucks, 300 if you’re willing to go small form factor. This vs figure almost double for the 6 core Skylake-X and mobo.
09/06/2017 at 00:53 Buuurr says:
The problem you are siting has never been a problem for Intel. They hold 80% of the market share for processors. They have held this share for a good 15-20 years now. AMD has always been the cheap alternative, as it is the case now. The status quo has in no shape or form changed. How could this be defined as a problem for Intel? From a business standpoint it is off to the market as usual.