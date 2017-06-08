PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds patch brings minor performance improvements

Thursday is patch day in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds [official site] and voila, this week’s early access update is out right now. This is one of the smaller weekly patches, as opposed to the larger monthly patches which add new features, but its fixes and tweaks are still welcome. We’re getting minor improvements to server performance, minor client performance improvements in specific circumstances, and a few fixes. They’re nothing major but this is only one of the weekly patches.
Here are this week’s Plunkbat performance improvements.
Server Performance
- Improved physics engine performance on game servers.
- Mitigated an issue with the character stopping moving when a large amount of data is sent.
Client Performance
- Improved client performance in the lobby.
- Improved care package airplane rendering performance.
Sure, I’ll take those. I’m keenly awaiting bigger boosts, though. While my PC is a hardware generation above the official minimum spec, Plunkbat runs iffy even at Very Low settings. The game’s sound often gets overloaded and starts stuttering – sometimes simply when enough ambient world sounds are playing. Unhelpfully, this glitching can sound a bit like the dirt footstep sounds. Yes, I jump when the wind blows.
Check out the Week 11 Update patch notes for details on other changes. The patch download is around one gigabyte.
Developers Bluehole Studios have spoken recently about investigating server performance so I’d assume bigger changes are still to come.
Plunkbat is the first multiplayer FPS I’ve happily played solo in a long time. I’d almost thought I was past that, so this has been a pleasant surprise. Playing with chums is a lark, whether we’re crawling through crops or foolishly bouncing across a mountain ridge in a jeep, but I do enjoy the different pace of solo play too. Parachuting into hot zones can be a blast, or I can pick quiet corners if I want a contemplative wander. I like getting to dictate my own pace. And if I die, hey, matchmaking is so quick I’m playing again in one minute.
Oh, and do remember that this month’s Twitch Prime bonus is hideous Twitch-themed Plunkbat clothing, included with Amazon Prime membership (or just a trial). I give you my solemn word that I will attempt to murder anyone who wears that ugly outfit in the Fashion Battlegrounds (Fashbat).
08/06/2017 at 11:53 c-Row says:
Quick matchmaking is indeed one of the great things about PUBG – never had to wait longer than a few seconds to find my next server.
08/06/2017 at 14:55 PiiSmith says:
But do they match make with other players of your skill or just try to fill in any open game?
08/06/2017 at 15:21 vahnn says:
This is one game where I feel like this doesn’t matter.
08/06/2017 at 16:43 Eastman says:
There’s supposed to be an Elo rating matching people.
08/06/2017 at 12:19 ButteringSundays says:
Breaking news: game receives minor performance update!
Who is this for? The people that own the game get the patch and the patch notes right there in steam. This is so utterly uninteresting. Why?
08/06/2017 at 12:36 c-Row says:
It’s the flavour of the day right now, being firmly planted in the Steam sales Top Ten every week so there’s definitely an audience.
My best advice is to simply skip news on games that don’t interest you. We have all been there before – personally I couldn’t have cared less for what felt like an endless stream on DOTA news coverage but that too faded out at some point.
08/06/2017 at 13:07 Alice O'Connor says:
It’s for you, specifically. Every Plunkbat post I write, I’m thinking of you and only you. I’m delighted you’re finally noticing.
08/06/2017 at 17:36 Ghostwise says:
And all along I sincerely thought it was for *me*.
I am crushed. Waah.
08/06/2017 at 13:34 mollemannen says:
The game is known for two things. One is being popular and the other is being broken to the point were it’s unplayable for some people. I think it’s nice to let as many people as possible know when a fix is available.
08/06/2017 at 13:44 Jekhar says:
Why? Here’s a hint: Check the news section of any given title on steam. Is the top entry not by RPS? Is it an older title? Expect a “Have you played?” article soon. Is it newer? Something like this article will arrive shortly. Quite simple, really.
08/06/2017 at 15:25 vahnn says:
It says exactly what the article will be about right there in the title you clicked to get here. If you don’t care about this game, let alone that it’s getting a minor patch, then why did you click it and read it? Puzzling behavior, friend.
Me, I play the game and like getting a reminder that the patch will mean I can’t play at my usual time, plus I get a handy link to the full patch notes. Crazy, I know!
08/06/2017 at 12:28 pH101 says:
But is it an FPS? I’m waiting for a dedicated FPS server mode until I consider it. I just don’t rate 3rd person combat, allowing people to magically seeing around corners is not good in a shooter. Maybe I’m getting old.
08/06/2017 at 13:58 fish99 says:
You may or may not be getting old, but it’s undeniable that the 3rd person camera allows a lot of cheap kills and encourages camping in both PUBGEEEE and H1Z1:KotK. They have talked about adding a first-person-only hardcore mode, so hopefully that proves popular when it arrives.
08/06/2017 at 14:58 PiiSmith says:
I am not sure if it encourages “camping” more than the other game mechanics do. It is a pretty legit strategy to head for the centre of the circle and stay put for as long as you can.
First person only could also lead to a bunch of people not even willing to make single step, because they are scared even more.
08/06/2017 at 15:30 fish99 says:
It encourages camping because being round a corner is such a huge advantage when you can see someone and they can’t see you. You can pick your moment to strafe out and have someone down to half health before they can react. You can look over a wall, or through a window, without revealing your position at all. It encourages everyone to get in a building and gives you a huge advantage over anyone else that tries to enter that building.
I’m sure people would still camp if it was 1st person only, but at least the fights would be fair.
08/06/2017 at 15:36 Bent Wooden Spoon says:
I know, being able to see around corners without stepping your whole body around them is totally unrealistic.
08/06/2017 at 16:13 pH101 says:
Yeah true that. BUT. In 3rd person you can undeniably see from angles far from the position of your body in game, much further than say, leaning, which I guess is what you infer. If it was a true FPS, I would totally support a lean key too.
08/06/2017 at 12:51 Gothnak says:
It’s weird, i pretty much can’t play any PvP multiplayer games these days, i just expect people to have more time to get good at games and so i’ll just get slaughtered and that invariably people will do really annoying things. :p.
I would love to play this co-op vs bots though, as then i can set the difficulty to whatever i choose, and therefore have a balanced game.
08/06/2017 at 13:04 laiwm says:
I’m like that with most FPSs too, but this one’s more about movement and strategy than shooting so it’s quite rewarding to play in a more laid-back way (I’ve won twice and only killed 1 or 2 people in each of those games). The mechanics add a good dose of luck too so it’s not strictly about knowing the best locations/loadouts.
It helps that games have 99 players each, so while there might be 10 or so players who are very good and will snapshoot you on sight, your chances of running into one are fairly low.
08/06/2017 at 15:54 DTPO says:
Keep it up boys. Good job.