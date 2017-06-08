Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show talks RiME, Endless Space 2 and OrbLands

The RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, was recently brought out of retirement for one last job. But it turns out that job takes place on a weekly basis. That’s why the third episode is out now, in which Pip, Adam and I talk about sunny platformer RiME, alien-smashing grand strategy Endless Space 2, and walking simulator-with-bullets OrbLands.

This week also features Quickfire Questions with one of the developers from Night in the Woods, and some chat about our recent bestest best games of 2017 so far feature, where we talk about some reader suggestions to decide if they are worthy of the list or not. Also: some board game chat! We’ll try not to make a habit of it.

You can listen above on Soundcloud or download it for later. You can also get the RSS feed here or find it very soon on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Happy-go-lucky theme music is by Jack de Quidt.

