Dontnod’s Vampyr rising in November

After Dontnod Entertainment announced a second Life Is Strange, I did half-forget that they’re making another game. They are! Vampyr [official site] is an action-RPG with a bloodsucker skulking around London in 1918, tangled up in secret societies, monsterfights, and other undead antics. Supposedly there will be consequences to who we choose to snack on, though it’s definitely more along the lines of Dontnod’s face-punching Remember Me than Life Is Strange’s story-o-rama.
Now publisher Focus Home Interactive have announced that Vampyr will launch some time in November 2017, and for now have popped out the obligatory E3 trailer.
As is the way with E3 trailers, it’s more a music video (‘Devil’ by Ida Maria, if you’re asking) than anything informative. Let’s see if the marketing blurb can explain anything:
“You are Dr. Jonathan Reid, a famous surgeon home from the Great War and recently turned into a vampire against your own will. As a doctor, you have taken an oath to save lives and take care of the sick. As a vampire, you are cursed to hunt those you vowed to heal.
“To survive against deadly foes roaming the streets – vampire hunters, undead Skals and other monstrosities – you will need to choose which civilians to feed on, so you can grow stronger and evolve your vampiric abilities. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you – but be prepared to live with the consequences of your actions. A web of interconnected citizens with unique lives and relationships react to your decisions, and killing just one may cause the downfall of an entire city district. Your actions will save or doom London.”
Alrighty then!
08/06/2017 at 13:52 Babymech says:
08/06/2017 at 14:07 fish99 says:
Looks intriguing, although I’m not sure what the gameplay will entail. If it’s Vampire Souls I’d be all over that.
08/06/2017 at 14:25 Rince says:
08/06/2017 at 14:25 second_hand_virgin says:
My Dishonored-kind-of-game instinct tingled, but Remember Me was so awful in terms of gameplay that it’s hard to have hope for a good game.
08/06/2017 at 14:36 smeaa mario says:
Any news on the “free roaming” and “open world” front? I don’t see this game working without these two elements.
08/06/2017 at 14:49 poliovaccine says:
From what I understand, it’s exactly both.
08/06/2017 at 14:56 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
I actually dug Remember Me quite a bit and have been hoping Dontnod would take another shot at doing an action game. Do hope they’ll put out some gameplay footage soon.
I think this came up in another thread not too long ago, but in a way it’s strange that Vampire games aren’t more plentiful–they’re an excuse to bring “magic” into basically any setting you want, you’ve got ready-made moral choices and an explanation of why the main character is stronger than everyone else, etc.
08/06/2017 at 15:43 poliovaccine says:
Maaan, I wonder *frequently* about the lack of games with: vampires, pirates, sci-fi settings for RPGs (slash, space games where you can actually walk around on stations or planets, instead of basically playing as a ship), cyberpunk that isnt topdown and turn-based, horror games actually based on H.P. Lovecraft (I mean for all the allusions and homages you’d think at least a few direct adaptations would exist!), detective games in general (but especially murder mystery/Clue style multiplayer, like was briefly attempted by The Ship), spy games, and western themes! *All* of those seem like just *eminently* tappable sources for videogame material, and yet they go oddly underrepresented. Vampires may be the very worst-represented of them all, though, cus not only are there very few such games, but half of em are just embarrassingly bad (cough Bloodrayne end cough).
Like I say too, though, I’m also surprised at the lack of plenty more stuff I’d think gamers would eat up like candy…. sci-fi and/or cyberpunk in first or third person, whether action or RPG – seems like there’s plenty in topdown, turn-based format if you want sci-fi or cyberpunk (i.e. Shadowrun/s, Satellite Reign, et al) but when it comes to a more immersive format, i.e. first or third-person, apart from the Mass Effect series, and the Deus Ex series/the incoming Cyberpunk 2077 game, respectively, I feel like those are equally untapped areas of just swollen, disgorged, ready-past-ripe potential… as in, at this point, folks want that stuff so bad that almost anything along those lines will be gobbled up – it just has to not completely, *aggressively* suck. Hell, it even kinda can – people made excuses for EYE Divine Cybermancy for a looooong time… People are wayyy ready to see it attempted by something other than Deus Ex, that’s all.
Basically, there’s a lot of stuff I feel like publishers could’ve been making hay with over the years, if they werent so busy with WWII or near-future/hi-tech counterterrorism, but some stuff is just so… well, *classic,* that I sort of wonder why we havent seen anyone do it well any sooner?
Vampires, pirates, westerns, sci-fi RPGs, immserive sim cyberpunk, detective sims, Lovecraftian horror, spy games… I feel like all of these tropes even have one or two singular, shining successes correlated to em, but then, mysteriously, nobody else ever tries to follow up… (respectively, in order: Vampire Bloodlines, ACIV Black Flag/AC Rogue, Red Dead Redemption/Fallout New Vegas, Mass Effect series, Deus Ex series, L.A. Noire, Call of Cthulu/maybe Amnesia, NOLF series/Splinter Cells) – yknow what I mean? I can only name one or maybe two examples of each type of game, but each of those examples was a well-regarded cult hit at worst and a fucking masterpiece at best! Any of those could have kicked off whole trends, and it doesnt always make sense to me how they didnt.
Then again, I used to wonder why more folks didnt use slasher flicks or Battle Royale or brutal survival scenarios or zombies for game inspiration, but lately they totally do. Here’s hoping the rest of those beloved tropes catch up!
But especially vampires and sci-fi RPGs, please, so long as I’m casting idle wishes into the entropic abyss!
08/06/2017 at 15:06 poliovaccine says:
*I* hadnt forgotten about this! This is what I’m hoping upon hope will be a proper spiritual successor to Vampire: The Second Subtitle – Bloodlines. I’m also pretty interested in how Dontnod do a proper open world, since Remember Me was full of gorgeous and appealing ideas, but its city was very much a linear cardboard backdrop, more meant to suggest a city. That said, it was a pretty enough fascimile that I actually bought and played through the game for it, and I kinda dont care at all about fighting games. I pretty much just played it as a story game like Life Is Strange (when it’s a short title like that do you capitalize the “Is” or not?) wherein the fighting bits are boring but necessary obstacles to the next bit of story. In retrospect, I can maybe see how they moved from a fighting game to an adventure/story like Life Is Strange – they probably noticed over the course of Remember Me that story was what they were most interested in and best at anyway.
I rather hope whatever combat this has isnt too reminiscent of Remember Me, just because that was definitely leaning to the “arcadey” side of things, but I am *really* pumped to see their devs/artists cut loose to just build an open world city. Also, I am sick of the best vampire sim currently in existence being a modded-up Skyrim. That just isnt right.
08/06/2017 at 15:17 vahnn says:
I think you just don’t capitalize articles and short conjunctions. So Is is capitalized.
08/06/2017 at 15:43 Kefren says:
It depends on what case you adopt: Start Case, Sentence Case, or Title Case. (A bit like talking of “average” is meaningless without knowing if it is the mean, median or mode average).
See link to en.wikipedia.org for some of the options!
08/06/2017 at 15:50 poliovaccine says:
Thanks, that looks right anyway. Though I suppose you would still leave “a” uncapitalized in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” right? I have some vague notion that capitalizing “a” might be somewhat relative to its role in the title, but I don’t remember if that’s a hard and fast rule of grammar or just a stylistic convention I was told once.
Edit: Kefren, jinx-posted, thanks, and for the link! God I love posting someplace where I can ask that question in earnest and receieve an earnest answer…