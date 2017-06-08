An XCOM 2 expansion pack? Sure looks like it…

I’d been glumly thinking it was all over for XCOM 2 [official site], as we’ve had a clutch of DLC followed by the officially-endorsed Long War mod. I figured it’d now be all quiet on the Solomonian front for a couple of years, until such time as Firaxis broke cover with a full new XCOM game. But no! Something is stirring. XCOM 2 is making an E3 reappearance next month, showing off something being referred to with the slogan ‘the real war begins.’ It could even be a title, you know. Whichever: it’s beginning to look a lot like expansion pack Christmas.
This is the SURPRISE TWEET ATTACK which seems to have suddenly brought XCOM 2 back to life:
There’s little to go on, other than this triptych of facts:
– whatever this is is appearing at the PC Gaming Show, the conference-within-a-conference organised by cheery RPS tribute site PC Gamer.
– XCOM 2 creative lead Jake Solomon has heavily implied on the Twitters that he’ll be in LA for E3, which would unlikely to be the case were this another Long War-style mega-mod.
– Traditionally, Firaxis puts out its major expansions within one to two years of the base game’s release, and we’re pretty squarely within that window right now (XCOM 2 was released in February 2016).
And, well, that’s it. I’m guessing ‘the real war begins’ won’t be its name, and neither will ‘real war’, which would be hilariously inappropriate for a game about psychic aliens. But what could that phrase imply? Larger squad sizes? Bigger battlefields? A strategy map mode that’s more about raising armies than shuffling back and forth across the planet to gather resources and visit the shop?
I mean, sure, I’d like to see those things, but again I’m going to look at Firaxis tradition, which is expansion packs that remix the middle or late game rather than reinvent things entirely. Look to the way Civ expansion packs bolt on religion or trade, or how XCOM the first’s Enemy Within slotted in robo-troopers as an optional unit upgrade path for the mid-game…
I think we’re better off thinking along those kinds of lines, but certainly I’d welcome anything that rethought how the rather bitty and naggy campaign map element works. More than anything, though: an excuse to go back. I will always take that.
More information as we have it. We will have boots on the ground at E3 gathering intel.
08/06/2017 at 15:50 Drib says:
Long War 2 is still stupidly unplayably difficult and it makes me sad. It’s a neat idea, and I wish it was reasonable. But it’s just not.
08/06/2017 at 16:17 coldvvvave says:
Huh? Long War 2 was too difficult? I completed it on max difficulty with ironman. It was fine.
08/06/2017 at 16:56 Drib says:
While I’m sure everything you do is super easy and you beat every game on the first try, I can’t play LW2 because I can’t fight missions with aliens outnumbering me ten to one.
The game is weird and seems to rely on some particular optimized chain or something that I can’t figure out.
08/06/2017 at 17:07 Heliocentric says:
I lose a lot in Long War 2 but I wouldn’t want to miss out on the diversity of the missions and application of forces.
More content is always good.
08/06/2017 at 15:55 NetharSpinos says:
Maybe we’ll be taking the war to the aliens in an interstellar fashion? Orrrr we’ll be heading underwater.
08/06/2017 at 16:03 Xocrates says:
Which raises the question if they will add a new campaign, expand the current one past the current ending, or simply do an Enemy Within and just add new bits and bobs while keeping the campaign largely the same.
Given they set up for a continuation of the story at the end of the game, I’m hoping for one of the first two. Personally I would really like a new campaign in a different setting, but I doubt that will happen before a proper XCOM 3
08/06/2017 at 17:39 Rituro says:
I have to assume it’s going to be a follow-up to the canonical end-game of XCOM2. The final cinematic was pretty clear about what comes next.
Not exactly looking forward to it thematically, though excited about the gameplay potential.
08/06/2017 at 16:10 grimdanfango says:
“…cheery RPS tribute site PC Gamer.”
Fine trolling :-)
08/06/2017 at 16:29 SaintAn says:
08/06/2017 at 18:01 jomurph86 says:
You OK?
08/06/2017 at 16:38 stringerdell says:
Don’t care exactly what it is, more XCOM is a cause for celebration!
08/06/2017 at 16:39 DanMan says:
Get rid of the timers on every mission and I might be interested.
08/06/2017 at 16:48 coldvvvave says:
Why don’t you just install a mod?
08/06/2017 at 16:50 Sleepy Will says:
Want to get rid of timers completely, there’s a mod for that.
Timer that starts when the aliens discover you, mod for that.
Extend timers to your personal preference, mod for that too.
08/06/2017 at 16:50 Jerppa says:
Could “the real war begins” mean an actual, real-life alien invasion?
08/06/2017 at 17:15 Wormerine says:
Doda it mean the will finały patch it???
08/06/2017 at 17:36 Daiz says:
The background alien in the image is giving off vibes of an Ethereal face, so at least we might see them as regular enemies again.