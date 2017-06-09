Best PC gaming deals of the week

After a wild ride, this week is coming to a close. Whatever you’re planning on doing this weekend, we’ve gathered up another week’s worth of the best gaming and tech deals from around the web and brought them to you, here. Let’s take a look at ’em. Me? I’ll be sitting and waiting patiently for another episode of Twin Peaks to show up.
As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.
Giveaway time!
Once more, we’re going to kick things off with a competition. This time, we’ve partnered up with the folks from Gamesplanet to give away three PC copies of this week’s release, Dirt 4. These will be Steam keys and entry closes at midnight on Sunday 11th June. If you’d like to be in with a chance of winning one of these, head over to the link below and enter away.
Win one of three PC copies of Dirt 4 from Gamesplanet and Jelly Deals
UK & US Deals (and presumably elsewhere)
There’s a whole range of discounts on Deep Silver games going on right now at Gamesplanet, too. Everything from Saints Row and Dead Island to Deadlight and Homefront is up for grabs with up to 85% off. You can find the whole range on the link below.
Deep Silver sale range from Gamesplanet UK
Here’s some fun for anyone like me, who spent far too many hours of their early gaming years playing through countless Sega Mega Drive (or Genesis, to our overseas friends) games. Bundle Stars is currently offering you the chance to build your own Sega Classics bundle, where you can pick a number of classic Mega Drive games – up to 20 of them for £2.79 / $3.99 in fact. Here’s how the offer breaks down.
Choose any 3 for 99p / $1.50
Choose any 10 for £1.99 / $2.99
Choose any 20 for £2.79 / $3.99
You can choose from a whole bunch of games, too, including the Streets of Rage series, Phantasy Star, Wonder Boy, Golden Axe, Space Harrier, ESWAT, Gunstar Heroes and more.
Build your own Sega Classics Bundle from Bundle Stars
As you’ve probably seen by now, GOG’s Summer Sale 2017 is in full swing right now with over 1500 titles involved, getting discounts of up to 90% off. If you somehow missed this news up to this point, then welcome! You’ll also get a free copy of Rebel Galaxy with your first purchase. Here are some highlights from what’s on offer:
GOG.com Summer Sale highlights:
The Witcher 3: Game of the Year for £17.49 / $22.56
Swat 4 for £4.79 / $6.18
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines for £3.89 / $4.99
Stardew Valley for £7.39 / $9.44
Little Nightmares for £11.99 / $15.47
The Witness for £15 / $19.34
Kentucky Route Zero for £9.69 / $12.49
Owlboy for £12.99 / $16.66
Firewatch for £6.79 / $8.68
Obduction for £15.99 / $20.59
If you missed out on Resident Evil 7: Biohazard earlier in the year, you can make up for it now and pick up a PC copy of the game for £26.79 / $34.99 from Green Man Gaming. It, along with the rest of the available Resident Evil franchise are all together in one big offering on the site. Dig in.
Resident Evil franchise sale from Green Man Gaming
To celebrate Oceans Day (which, by the way, was Thursday 8th June) and raise awareness for Whale and Dolphin Conservation charities, Humble has put together a pack of the best games you could hope for with the theme of vague water based stuff. That includes the wonderful Abzu and Brothers among others, and it’s absolutely worth a look. The entire set of 12 games will cost you $10 / £7.73.
Humble Oceans Day Bundle for $10 / £7.73 from Humble Bundle
Now that we’re in June and all that, it’s time for a fresh set of Humble Monthly games. As a reminder, for £10 / $12 each month, you’ll get a stack of Steam keys from Humble and give some money to charity along the way. This month’s instant-access game is Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, which you’ll get the minute you sign up at Humble’s site, which is rather nice.
Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin for £10 / $12 with Humble Monthly
UK Deals
In the more luxurious side of deals this week, Microsoft is offering up to £665 off its range of Surface Books when you buy directly through its own site. That means a Surface Book with an i7 processor and 256GB of storage will cost you £1619 rather than £2000 today. This won’t be an impulse buy but it’s worth checking out if you’ve been eyeing up one of these things recently.
Up to £665 off Surface Book range from Microsoft Store
Over at Zavvi, you can pick up a set of Sennheiser HD471G over-ear closed headphones for the lowest price they’ve been available for so far – £49.99. These things routinely hover around £80-£90 most of the time, so it’s not a bad discount if you’re in the market for a new set of cans.
Sennheiser HD471G over-ear headphones for £49.99 from Zavvi
US Deals
To celebrate E3 2017, Amazon US is offering a range of gaming headsets, mice, mechanical keyboards, routers and other related hardware with an extra 20% off right now. Enter the code 20OFFE3 during checkout to get that extra discount on whichever product you go for.
20% off selected gaming accessories and electronics using code 20OFFE3 from Amazon US
Any of you who have previously wanted to get your mitts on one of luxurious Xbox One Elite controllers – whether for PC or Xbox itself – but don’t quite have it in you to shell out over $120 for one of them, you may just want to head over to Best Buy this week. There, you can get yourself a refurbished Elite controller for $79.99 with a full warranty, if you fancy it.
Refurbished Xbox One Elite Controller for $79.99 from Best Buy
If you’re looking for a decent second monitor or happen to be building a new rig entirely, you may want to head over to BuyDig this week, where you can take $79 off the price of this LG 27-inch IPS gaming monitor. That brings the price down to $149.99 with free shipping, which isn’t terrible for an IPS display with 75Hz refresh rate.
LG 27MP59HT-P 27-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor for $149.99 using code SQLPRO18 from BuyDig
09/06/2017 at 12:15 Didero says:
I’m kind of tempted by the Humble Monthly deal, since I’ve been curious about Dark Souls for a while.
I’m just wondering whether a) Dark Souls is a game for me, since I don’t (usually) like really punishing games, b) Dark Souls 2 is a good entry point to the series, if I care more about the gameplay than the story or lore.
I’m sure the wise people of the RPS comment section can answer both questions for me, thanks in advance!
09/06/2017 at 12:29 basilisk says:
First of all I’d say that a lot of the talk about the difficulty of DS is just marketing. The games are not nearly as hard as you’ve probably been led to think. They require patience and they don’t hold back when you make a mistake, yes, but there are also a lot of ways to cheese them if you want to. I personally don’t like punishing games either and I have all the achievements in DS1, so it can’t be that bad.
Second, DS2 is the odd one out by any standards. If you’re looking for refined gameplay, then DS2 is clearly better than DS1, but DS3 is better still. If you’re looking for interesting world/level design, you’ll find that (alongside a brilliant-if-obscure story) in DS1. DS2 isn’t best in the series in anything it does. It’s fine. It’s pretty good. But it’s second-tier compared to the other two, and I don’t really see a reason to recommend it when the other two exist.
There is no real continuity between DS1 and DS2, just some minor nods here or there (and the DS2 story as a whole is a half-finished mess anyway), so it’s not really a problem to start with this one, but what you’re getting is the weakest entry in the series, and the one that’s most prone to artificial difficulty spikes and rushed and frequently nonsensical level design.
But it’s basically fine.
09/06/2017 at 12:49 Zordan says:
Unfortunately DS 2 is the worst entry point in the series. It mimicks what made Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls great, but it lacks, well Soul. (I think Matt Lees described it this way but it is pretty on point.)
If you play mostly recent games and own a PS4 or a up to date PC, start with DS3. It is streamlined and has current gen visuals.
If you are a purist and play the occasianal retro or at least last gen game, go for DS1. It is the masterpiece, the lightning in a bottle. The game that invented a genre and influenced a generation of designers. A game so fundamental that it ruined other games for thousands of players.
09/06/2017 at 12:50 Nelyeth says:
It’s overall a great game, but it’s the worst one of the three. Except for the three DLC (which are wonderful), the game is lackluster compared to the 1 and 3.
Level design is “just” good (in comparison with the huge interconnected world of DS1, and the tentacular levels of DS3), enemies are meh, bosses are both bland and easy (as far as Dark Souls boss can be).
Honestly, I’d go for Dark Souls 1. It’s getting a bit old, but not enough for it to matter. Dark Souls 3 is my favourite of the three, but it has a faster gameplay, a harsher start, and a lot more of those “unfair” moments, while Dark Souls 1 is definitely challenging, but less rage-inducing. As far as lore and level/bosses design go, it’s the clear winner.
09/06/2017 at 14:29 poliovaccine says:
Just wanted to throw out there – Dark Souls 1 may be “getting old,” but even before any texture mods or anything it still looks damn good. I’d hate to see someone shrug off trying it for, of all reasons, the *graphics.*
Also, DS2 may be the weakest entry point into the series, but it was still mine, and that was still enough to get me hooked. I mean, calling it the “worst of the series” makes it sound outright “bad,” but this is a series of 3 (to 5, depending how you count em) games total, which run the narrow gamut from “still pretty good” to “pee-pants fucking excellent,” and basically somebody’s gotta be last.
Also yeah, the difficulty is more of a trick you need to learn than anything. Once you get used to how enemies move and telegraph their hits, you can start enjoying being good at it.
That being said, if you want to just cheese your way through, using a sorceror and their ranged spell attacks is a pretty easy way to do it. You can basically combine your ranged spell with the binoculars to line up shots from further back than the AI even detects you – i.e. playing as a sniper. Which is definitely cheesing it in a game full of swords and armor, but hey, it’s an option, if the difficulty is offputting.
These are all really just mini-points stemming from the same one, larger point: just try it! There’s a reason people hype the series so hard. I dont like “punishing” games either, but DS games arent really “punishing,” you just have to actually pay attention to combat. If you ever got sick of how rote and uninvolved the combat was in Assassin’s Creed, for example, you’re gonna find a lot to like here.
09/06/2017 at 16:09 DelrueOfDetroit says:
Scholar’s of the First Sin is ideally supposed to be played after you’ve already finished the vanilla version. I kind of wish I had known this before buying it myself.
09/06/2017 at 16:18 basilisk says:
I’m really not sure why you’d want to do that. It’s a big game and playing two slightly different versions of it doesn’t strike me as a particularly attractive proposition. And saves are not compatible.
09/06/2017 at 17:23 abobo says:
Yeah, there has been no reason to play vanilla DS2 since SotFS was released. Originally DS2 suffered some odd bugs due to being ported from consoles. SotFS cleaned things up, made it shinier and packaged in the DLC.