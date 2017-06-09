Best PC gaming deals of the week

After a wild ride, this week is coming to a close. Whatever you’re planning on doing this weekend, we’ve gathered up another week’s worth of the best gaming and tech deals from around the web and brought them to you, here. Let’s take a look at ’em. Me? I’ll be sitting and waiting patiently for another episode of Twin Peaks to show up.

UK & US Deals (and presumably elsewhere)

There’s a whole range of discounts on Deep Silver games going on right now at Gamesplanet, too. Everything from Saints Row and Dead Island to Deadlight and Homefront is up for grabs with up to 85% off. You can find the whole range on the link below.

Deep Silver sale range from Gamesplanet UK

Here’s some fun for anyone like me, who spent far too many hours of their early gaming years playing through countless Sega Mega Drive (or Genesis, to our overseas friends) games. Bundle Stars is currently offering you the chance to build your own Sega Classics bundle, where you can pick a number of classic Mega Drive games – up to 20 of them for £2.79 / $3.99 in fact. Here’s how the offer breaks down.

Choose any 3 for 99p / $1.50

Choose any 10 for £1.99 / $2.99

Choose any 20 for £2.79 / $3.99

You can choose from a whole bunch of games, too, including the Streets of Rage series, Phantasy Star, Wonder Boy, Golden Axe, Space Harrier, ESWAT, Gunstar Heroes and more.

Build your own Sega Classics Bundle from Bundle Stars

As you’ve probably seen by now, GOG’s Summer Sale 2017 is in full swing right now with over 1500 titles involved, getting discounts of up to 90% off. If you somehow missed this news up to this point, then welcome! You’ll also get a free copy of Rebel Galaxy with your first purchase. Here are some highlights from what’s on offer:

GOG.com Summer Sale highlights:

The Witcher 3: Game of the Year for £17.49 / $22.56

Swat 4 for £4.79 / $6.18

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines for £3.89 / $4.99

Stardew Valley for £7.39 / $9.44

Little Nightmares for £11.99 / $15.47

The Witness for £15 / $19.34

Kentucky Route Zero for £9.69 / $12.49

Owlboy for £12.99 / $16.66

Firewatch for £6.79 / $8.68

Obduction for £15.99 / $20.59

Summer Sale 2017 from GOG.com

If you missed out on Resident Evil 7: Biohazard earlier in the year, you can make up for it now and pick up a PC copy of the game for £26.79 / $34.99 from Green Man Gaming. It, along with the rest of the available Resident Evil franchise are all together in one big offering on the site. Dig in.

Resident Evil franchise sale from Green Man Gaming

To celebrate Oceans Day (which, by the way, was Thursday 8th June) and raise awareness for Whale and Dolphin Conservation charities, Humble has put together a pack of the best games you could hope for with the theme of vague water based stuff. That includes the wonderful Abzu and Brothers among others, and it’s absolutely worth a look. The entire set of 12 games will cost you $10 / £7.73.

Humble Oceans Day Bundle for $10 / £7.73 from Humble Bundle

Now that we’re in June and all that, it’s time for a fresh set of Humble Monthly games. As a reminder, for £10 / $12 each month, you’ll get a stack of Steam keys from Humble and give some money to charity along the way. This month’s instant-access game is Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, which you’ll get the minute you sign up at Humble’s site, which is rather nice.

Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin for £10 / $12 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

In the more luxurious side of deals this week, Microsoft is offering up to £665 off its range of Surface Books when you buy directly through its own site. That means a Surface Book with an i7 processor and 256GB of storage will cost you £1619 rather than £2000 today. This won’t be an impulse buy but it’s worth checking out if you’ve been eyeing up one of these things recently.

Up to £665 off Surface Book range from Microsoft Store

Over at Zavvi, you can pick up a set of Sennheiser HD471G over-ear closed headphones for the lowest price they’ve been available for so far – £49.99. These things routinely hover around £80-£90 most of the time, so it’s not a bad discount if you’re in the market for a new set of cans.

Sennheiser HD471G over-ear headphones for £49.99 from Zavvi

US Deals

To celebrate E3 2017, Amazon US is offering a range of gaming headsets, mice, mechanical keyboards, routers and other related hardware with an extra 20% off right now. Enter the code 20OFFE3 during checkout to get that extra discount on whichever product you go for.

20% off selected gaming accessories and electronics using code 20OFFE3 from Amazon US

Any of you who have previously wanted to get your mitts on one of luxurious Xbox One Elite controllers – whether for PC or Xbox itself – but don’t quite have it in you to shell out over $120 for one of them, you may just want to head over to Best Buy this week. There, you can get yourself a refurbished Elite controller for $79.99 with a full warranty, if you fancy it.

Refurbished Xbox One Elite Controller for $79.99 from Best Buy

If you’re looking for a decent second monitor or happen to be building a new rig entirely, you may want to head over to BuyDig this week, where you can take $79 off the price of this LG 27-inch IPS gaming monitor. That brings the price down to $149.99 with free shipping, which isn’t terrible for an IPS display with 75Hz refresh rate.

LG 27MP59HT-P 27-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor for $149.99 using code SQLPRO18 from BuyDig

