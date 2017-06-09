What could possibly go wrong? New Bubsy announced

Mate, I don’t know what’s going on in the world. Have you seen? Have you heard? Did you wake up, rub your eyes, and say “Nahhh” then “Wuhhh?” followed by “Ohhh?” It’s real, it really is real: Bubsy the bobcat is back, baby! The rubbish platformer series will return this autumn with the all-new Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back [official site], because 2017 is the year we deserve. I’m being a mite over-dramatic. Bubsy was of course perfected by the Arcane Kids with Bubsy 3D: Bubsy Visits the James Turrell Retrospective but I suppose someone thinks they can live up to that golden standard.
That someone is Gianna Sisters: Twisted Dreams developers Black Forest Games, who can at least make solid platformers.
Bubsy, which started on the SNES, is a 2D platformer known for tedious collecting, instant death, bad level design, fun death animations, and rubbish puns (all puns are rubbish, of course). But every game finds fans, and Bubsy has his – even if the game’s surge in profile over recent years was driving by sarky streamers and ‘Tubers playing them for giggles.
What’s going on with this new one? Peep the trailer:
And today’s announcement blurb:
“Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back is an all new Bubsy adventure featuring Bubsy in a bevy of exotic locations as he travels the planet looking for the beloved Golden Fleece. Bubsy must use all of his classic moves and a few new ones to dodge and out bobcat a battalion of Woolies, sharks and bess, not mention the gnarliest UFO bosses to ever grace a Bubsy adventure. The wisecracking lynx also adds over a 100 new one liners to his lexicon to keep fans guessing what he’ll say next.”
Also revived is Accolade, the brand of the developers who made it. It’s very much the brand rather than the studio, being worn as a glove by Billion Soft. Accolade say to also expect the return of Hardball, Slave Zero, Deadlock, Eradicator, Redline, “and more!”
I wonder what tone Woolies Strike Back will strike. Bubsy does have fans but is more widely known as a joke game, one of those gag gifts passed around on Steam and laughed at on streams. Do you press that “ho ho isn’t this bad!” angle, try to make an actually good Bubsy game, or perhaps try to make a decent modern game poking fun at Bubsy’s past?
09/06/2017 at 12:43 Maxheadroom says:
I still have the Bubsy the Bobcat mug from the computer shop i worked at in the mid 90s. ‘Bout as close as i ever got to playing that soulless, derivative Sonic cash grab
Anyway Zool was much better :)
09/06/2017 at 12:47 phuzz says:
Rubbish puns?
Bin there, dun that.
09/06/2017 at 14:09 Umama says:
What a waste of a comment.
09/06/2017 at 12:47 Suits says:
Instead of a terrible game, looks like this one will be just be terribly mediocre. Which might be even worse.
09/06/2017 at 12:54 welverin says:
I actually saw the news before I went to bed, but then I’m five hours behind you.
I gave said news a mental shrug, unlike the negative reaction of the two people reporting on it, but then I never played any of the original games.
09/06/2017 at 13:01 Turkey says:
My only memories of Bubsy is renting a SNES copy over a weekend when I was 12. I still remember that awful feeling of spending all my allowance on a stinker.
09/06/2017 at 13:19 Gus the Crocodile says:
A few moments later, the President said, “I need Bubsy, I expect Bubsy.” I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence. The conversation then moved on, but he returned to the subject near the end of our dinner.
09/06/2017 at 14:07 poliovaccine says:
“I did not respond, nor ask him what he meant by, ‘that woolie thing.'”
09/06/2017 at 14:26 CowboyCurtis says:
Just be thankful they’re not reviving the Bubsy cartoon series. That would truly herald The End Of All Things.
09/06/2017 at 14:59 davethejuggler says:
Am I alone in having really fond memories of the megadrive bubsy? I mean, it was no sonic, but I don’t remember it being as bad as everyone seems to think it was.
09/06/2017 at 16:30 Lolsmurf says:
You’re not alone. Just classic RPS bandwagon behaviour. If the writer says it’s bad, it surely must be. The music in the game was awesome, so were the bossfights.
09/06/2017 at 15:48 Chromatose says:
I have no strong feelings on Bubsy eitherway, but a new Slave Zero would be fantastic!
09/06/2017 at 16:28 Viroso says:
Maybe this is the real frog fractions 2.
09/06/2017 at 17:10 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Forget Bubsy. Accolade is back? Way to bury the lede here.
09/06/2017 at 17:20 Ghostwise says:
No. Accolade isn’t back.
09/06/2017 at 17:10 Seyda Neen says:
I was super excited until I saw it was a sequel to the real Bubsy and not Bubsy 3D.