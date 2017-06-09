Have You Played… Caves Of Qud?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
Look, the way this normally works is that I ask “have you played [name of game]?” and then I sort of assume that you haven’t and tell you why you should. It’s a little different this time though because even though I have played Caves of Qud [official site], I’m hoping you lot can tell me why I should go back and play it again, because I’ve barely managed to scratch the surface.
I think – and I may be wrong – that the main obstacle between me and enjoyment of Qud is the language. Character creation involves deciphering the oddities of the various castes and callings to figure out what kind of person you’re actually going to be, and what skills might be useful to that kind of person, and whether you’re going to die as soon as you encounter a monster. There’s no doubt in my mind that I want to be an Arconaut because it sounds like the kind of thing I’d be good at, Arconautical activity, but what does it actually involve?
Well, it involves talking to a farmer then wandering north and getting killed by the first critters I see.
As does being a Greybeard.
As does being a Marauder.
As does being a Pilgrim.
As does being a Syzygyrior.
In each instance, my equipment is vaguely baffling, my destination is obscure, and my abilities appear to be a combination of occasionally helpful mutations and cack-handed combat skills.
None of this is to say that Caves of Qud is doing anything wrong. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t, the point is that I haven’t been able to get past those first minutes with each character. I should read a guide or just put aside half a day to learn the ropes, but until I do, Qud remains a mystery to me, and a somewhat frustrating one. It’s a roguelike as written by Will Self at his most mischievously obscure.
09/06/2017 at 15:37 Neurotic says:
You know, I look at a screenshot like that, and I want to like it. I know it’s the kind of thing I’d love, but at this point the ASCII thing just makes my 44-year-old eyes glaze.
09/06/2017 at 18:14 Kaeoschassis says:
‘s not ASCII.
Really, it’s not. At all. It uses (actually quite charming and generally pretty visually clear) graphical tiles.
09/06/2017 at 15:37 Drib says:
I bought this for the interesting visuals and the promise of an indepth old style roguelike.
I bounced right off.
I haven o idea how the game works or what to do in it.
Still though, looks sorta neat.
09/06/2017 at 15:39 Lord Custard Smingleigh says:
Pick a Praetorian character to start, put points in Strength and Toughness. You will start with a couple of artifacts, which you can hand to the guy in the building to the left of where you start to skip through the first couple of quests so you start the “find copper wire” quest leveled up a bit.
Do not awaken the Slumberlings.
09/06/2017 at 18:17 Kaeoschassis says:
A chimera with multi-arms and decent toughness is also a surprisingly easy start, but yes, this. Good man.
09/06/2017 at 15:45 conronc says:
I’m gonna take flak from hardcore roguelikers but I just use the ‘wish’ (cheat) function. The first 5-10 character levels of the game are all very samey, and while I enjoy having a story to tell ‘killed for the umpteenth time by a persistent saltchipper’ after spending half an hour grinding kobolds doesn’t hold my interest.
Just skip to level 5 or 10 and get to the fun parts of the game.
09/06/2017 at 16:09 Harlaw says:
I’ve been eyeing it for a long while but haven’t actually leapt into the breach yet. I don’t generally get along with roguelikes but the science fantasy setting, pretty visuals, and supposedly larger-than-usual emphasis on plot (for roguelikes) have made me interested.
Can anyone comment? Is the worldbuilding/story worth the apparently impenetrable gameplay?
09/06/2017 at 16:22 JonasKyratzes says:
This has a lot more in common with something like ADOM than with what’s usually called a roguelike these days. It’s more accessible, but it still takes a certain amount of effort to get into, and it can definitely be frustrating. It’s not *that* impenetrable, though. Look around for some guides to creating good builds for beginners and you’ll find your way into it. Having a character who doesn’t get instamurdered by some horrible alien creature will help you to get a grasp of the mechanics.
Personally, I think Caves of Qud has some of the best, most enjoyable game writing I’ve ever seen. Just examining objects fills me with delight. It also does some interesting stuff with how it approaches procedural generation (which again reminds me of ADOM).
09/06/2017 at 17:30 Alesch says:
So, you want to be an Arconaut? Well, let me tell you pal, being an Arconaut isn’t just swaggering back to Joppa with an armful of shiny artifacts, trading them for enough water to drown a Slumberling, and regaling the local vinefarmers with your tales of daring-do! Being an Arconaut is about descending into the rusted metal husks of ruined cities and dead arcologies with nothing but your wits, a short blade, and a better-than-average knowledge of what the artifacts you find actually do. It’s about tangling with the things that live down in the rust wells, and there’s worse than snapjaws down there.
If you’ve got the right stuff though, then you just might make it as an Arconaut. You’ve just got to remember to take it slow. Even a Marauder–at least a Marauder who lives long enough to collect any scars–knows better than to charge from fight to fight without pausing for breath in between! Don’t try to carry every scrap of junk that you come across either, no one’s going to give you a dram for snapjaw brute’s loincloth. Focus on gathering the good stuff, a good Arconaut brings up working artifacts, not scraps of wire. Most importantly, remember that it’s better to use the artifacts that you find and survive than it is to leave a treasure trove on your corpse. Don’t forget to throw those grenades!
09/06/2017 at 17:41 Catterbatter says:
Bravo!
09/06/2017 at 18:22 muki0 says:
I tried to, but was repelled by the fact that today in 2017, roguelike DF-alikes still insist on making the user interface as ambiguous as possible. They seem to be allergic to buttons, computer mice, drop-down menus and complete words.
It’s not a bash. I love the idea of these games, the deep lore, the difficulty, the roll of the dice, I watch lets plays of these because they’re fascinating to watch. I would so enjoy playing one, but I want the game itself to be a challenge, rather than the controls, commands and the readability of relevant information.