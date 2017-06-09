Project Cars 2 racing out on September 22

Yep. It’s racing, alright. There’s a new trailer for Project Cars 2 [official site], featuring — no surprise — lots of different cars racing round lots of different tracks in lots of different weather conditions. Oh, and there’s a release date, too: 22 September.
Project Cars came to PC in 2015 with bugs splattered all over its windscreen and had to be quickly patched up in Slightly Mad’s virtual game garage. Or wherever it is developers go to fix a game. Just six weeks after release, a sequel was announced. So, hopefully the team have had enough time to ensure that the follow-up arrives all spick and span.
If you haven’t played the original, it basically aimed to be a super realistic sim, and had cars ranging from rallycross to hypercars. Project Cars 2 will be much of the same plus new features like ‘loose surface’ track types, co-op career, dynamic weather and more.
The video itself is an E3 “Sizzle” trailer, apparently. Whatever that means. Here it is:
I mean, it looks as you’d expect, right? Whether it’s any good will depend on how the cars handle, and how they respond to all that rain. Project Cars was a decent racing sim, once all those bugs were wiped away, so folks will have high hopes for this one.
09/06/2017 at 14:13 Catweasel says:
With how they instantly dropped the first to work on a sequel I really can’t get behind this.
09/06/2017 at 14:23 grimdanfango says:
Lying, narcissistic bully Ian Bell can shove this game up his ass. He’s pulling his usual crap of (very literally) buying out every enthusiast racing sim fan-site in order to make them his PR puppets during the launch, and alas, it’ll work – he’s a master of churning up hype and browbeating dissent until it fades away and he can convince everyone… *again*… that their reasonable but shakily coded sim is the second coming of auto-sim christ. He won’t get a penny out of me ever again however. The arrogant ass.
Let’s see how many new fans he personally instabans from forums for failing to be ass-kissing sycophants, and daring to politely, non-confrontationally asking about bugfixes *this* time.