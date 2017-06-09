Play The Division, Steep and Trials Fusion for free this weekend

There’s a platter of free stuff going at Ubisoft this weekend. Post-apocalyptic online shooter The Division [official site], winter sports sim Steep [official site] and two-wheeling platformer Trials Fusion [official site] all available to play for diddly squat until 8pm on Sunday (UK time) through Ubisoft’s Uplay client.

Now, I know some of these games are getting long in the tooth but there are probably some of you out there that, like me, have been meaning to play at least one of them but have never got round to it.

I may well try out The Division, which I’ve been waiting to drop in price (it’s still £40). I mean, I don’t think I’ll end up buying it after I dump a few hours into it, but who knows?

Now I think about it, I might pick up Steep as well. I was a huge fan of the Skate series on Xbox 360, with which it shares some similarities. Brendan liked the environments but thought the game had a mountain of problems so maybe it’s one to dip into, take some screenshots, and then never play again.

I’m less bothered about Trials Fusion, which by Craig’s reckoning lacks the passion of the earlier, brilliant games in the Trials series.

To play these, download the Uplay client and look for the trials in the ‘Free Games’ section.

If you want to keep any of them, all three games are on sale on Uplay this weekend.