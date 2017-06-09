Kingdom Come: Deliverance rides out in February 2018

Kingdom Come: Deliverance [official site], the swish-lookin’ real-world medieval RPG from Warhose Studios, will arrive on February 13th, 2018. It’s the tale of a lowly blacksmith’s son in 14th century Bohemia (the Czech Republic, for younguns) who gets caught up in a civil war after his village is massacred. Here, a new trailer celebrating today’s announcement gives a look at how that story kicks off:
As you can see, it’s almost exactly like The Witcher but without wizards, a Grand Theft Auto prequel set 600 years prior, a Mass Effect prequel set 800 years prior, or Dwarf Fortress with fancier pictures but without the building, the management, the simulation, and the dwarves.
Kingdom: Come Deliverance boasts of an open world ranging from mountains and forests to villages and castles, a non-linear story with multiple quest solutions, a dynamic world, and other things which sound exciting as feature bullet points. It’s a big dream but it’s certainly looking good in trailers. And obviously we’ll get to murder men in a variety of ways with a variety of weapons.
Also, Brian Blessed is in it.
Warhorse Studios were founded by Daniel Vávra, the writer and director of the first Mafia (though also the writer of the second). The novel, movie, and stage play based on their story are bewilderingly different from this reality.
Kingdom Come’s Kickstarter in 2014 pegged its release for the end of 2015 release but, er, that’s Kickstarters for you.
Premilinary system requirements are up on Kingdom Come’s new Steam page, for those who are keeping an eye on this and contemplating an upgrade. Those specs may change over the ten months, mind.
09/06/2017 at 10:58 Janichsan says:
Huh, the facial animations aren’t great – but that’s maybe forgiveable since it’s a fairly small studio. Other than that, it looks interesting.
09/06/2017 at 11:04 KillahMate says:
I’m sort of cheering for this game to kick off historically-based RPGs as a viable genre, the way CoD Modern Warfare did for… modern warfare. Would make a good counterpoint to all the elves and dwarves.
09/06/2017 at 11:21 dashausdiefrau says:
The big difference that Modern Warfare did not appeal for realism, so it is popular, this does and that will be a turnoff for many.
09/06/2017 at 11:20 dashausdiefrau says:
My greatest fear that it will have an OK, but slightly clunky combat system with a below average adventure and world systems. They have high goals, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they need 2-3 iterations to improve things, in the end they are a small studio with their first project.
09/06/2017 at 12:04 Menthalion says:
Don’t know if they’re still going for episodes, but if they do they should look into leasing Mordhau’s combat model if theirs doesn’t pan out.
They could share more, like models, since they both depend on composable character and weapon models, grounded in history.
Being a SP RPG and a MP only title, they wouldn’t interfere too much sales wise.
For niche games like this it might be a good model. Harebrained and Piranha are doing similarly for their Battletech products
09/06/2017 at 13:15 UncleLou says:
That’s not unlikely, but I find these games often have their own charm, if we’re lucky. In some ways, the first Witcher is still my favourite out of the series.
09/06/2017 at 11:48 wombat191 says:
anyone else hoping you can avoid the whole be a hero bit and be a blacksmith :D
09/06/2017 at 12:19 ElementalAlchemist says:
You can! But then you get brutally murdered and it’s game over.
09/06/2017 at 12:01 hjarg says:
The scenery looks awesome!
And well, Medieval simulator without mages sounds interesting as well.
Fingers crossed for this one to be good!
09/06/2017 at 12:34 Harlaw says:
I was really excited about the whole realistic, open world medieval simulator bit until… I realized you can’t be the blacksmith’s daughter. I don’t know if this was already publicized earlier and I just overlooked that aspect but it’s left me kind of disappointed.
Yeah, getting caught up in fighting in civil war might be slightly less likely if you’re a woman, but still – Joan of Arc also happened, people.
I imagine there’s no female option because it’s a small studio and they couldn’t spare the resources, but unless the reviews turn out to be stellar I’ll still be giving this one a pass.
09/06/2017 at 13:49 Micky Nozawa says:
You’re really excited for the game but won’t play it because you can’t be a woman? What?
09/06/2017 at 14:15 GrumpyCatFace says:
Social justice, ladies and gentlemen. Rewriting history for feelz.
09/06/2017 at 14:44 Rosveen says:
While I don’t mind that Warhorse didn’t want to or didn’t have the resources to create a separate story for a female character, I have a problem with this “rewriting history” criticism. Though rare, female warriors existed in the Middle Ages (as did female blacksmiths). There is historical precedent for this. Video game protagonists are usually atypical from the get-go, accomplishing extraordinary feats and enjoying unusual strokes of luck. It stands to reason that if we can have an atypical man, we could also have an atypical woman.
09/06/2017 at 15:08 Gothnak says:
I agree, making this game about a woman would have been awesome with all the difficult social situations she’d get into.
However, making it for both characters would be extremely difficult.
I assume they went for the male character as for the moment there is a general consensus (Which may be wrong) that many male gamers prefer playing a male character whereas female gamers are more easy going and don’t mind as much.
09/06/2017 at 18:08 JamesFaith says:
First, it is wrong generalizing Medieval era. When something worked in England or Italy, it not necessarily worked in rest of Europe. At this time there were dozens competitive law systems with many differences.
Second – in Bohemia daughter can’t become blacksmith, it was forbidden by guild laws (and these laws preserved to present). Only wife could replace her dead husband and only temporary till
a) She married again.
b) Original apprentice is acknowledged by guild.
c) New blacksmith took this job.
09/06/2017 at 15:51 Harlaw says:
It has very little to do with social justice and much more with my personal preferences. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Your comment about rewriting history also confuses me. Women have always fought in combat throughout history. Not to the level men have, certainly, but warrior women are not unheard of by any means. I already mentioned one in my first comment.
09/06/2017 at 16:42 pepperfez says:
The guy who runs the studio worked hard to cultivate a fanbase among the reactionary/GlopGoblin set, so you get a lot of responses treating any criticism off the game as cultural marxist propaganda or whatever.
09/06/2017 at 17:34 GrumpyCatFace says:
I think it’s quite a stretch to say that “women have always fought in armies”. Outside of Boudica and Joan of Arc, few other examples come to mind. Of course the Celts would be an exception, and perhaps some ancient/aboriginal tribes, but in the Western medieval time period (where this game takes place), they wouldn’t be safe anywhere near an army. Nor would they be allowed to lead one, outside of VERY unusual circumstances – holy writ from the Church, or something along those lines.
I’d be interested to play such a game, as Joan of Arc for example, but there’s so little detail available on what her life would have been like, that it would end up as generic fodder anyway.
Historical games should reflect historical reality. Otherwise, what’s the point?
09/06/2017 at 15:29 Serenegoose says:
You’re aware that like, if someone didn’t much like a games leaf shader, they’re allowed to not play the game for that reason, right? It’s not ran by a committee or anything, where if you don’t have an approved reason you’re sat at your computer at gunpoint until you buy and play the game. You can not play a game for any reason. Any at all. That’s the true meaning of freedom.
09/06/2017 at 15:46 Harlaw says:
We’re inundated with games which (only) have a man as the main playable character as it is. By this point, most of them have very little new or interesting to offer. As someone who prefers playing as women (because I am a woman, and it is nice to see yourself reflected in the media you consume), why should I bother playing a game with a male main character unless I know it’s actually stellar? Hence my comment about the reviews being a factor in whether I’ll give it a pass or not.
That doesn’t mean I’ll never play a game with a main dude. I adore the Witcher games, for example. It just means games with a dude as the main character need a better hook – whether that’s gameplay or story – to get me enthusiastic about them. I think that’s pretty reasonable.
09/06/2017 at 14:51 Gothnak says:
Maybe there are a lot of plot points that work better with the main character being a man, and due to it being a small studio means every interaction with the character would be very different if you played as a woman.
Having worked on a number of 3rd person action rpgs where you can play as either sex, it is a LOT of work to make playing characters of two different sexes believable way beyond different animation sets. Just the audio across the game would be huge for example.
Best stick with something manageable is the sensible option.
09/06/2017 at 15:56 Harlaw says:
Oh, yeah, I know. Like I said, I figured they couldn’t spare the resources. I should also clarify that I’m not mad at the developers or anything. Their choice makes sense. It just makes me less interested in the game too, that’s all.
09/06/2017 at 16:33 pepperfez says:
It almost certainly is a budget decision, but the studio boss seemed pretty committed to claiming it as heroic resistance to the totalitarian menace of feminism.
09/06/2017 at 13:39 Catchcart says:
I backed this on Kickstarter but ended up demanding my money back (which I got, to be fair). In my view, the only truly mortal kickstarter sin is silently dropping promises and hoping noone notices. Warhorse just stopped talking about linux/mac platforms and removed references to them from their site. When they were called out on it, they promised that they would talk about it after E3 last year. Never heard another thing.
09/06/2017 at 16:30 X_kot says:
Good on them for honoring the refund request, but regardless, that is not encouraging behavior.
09/06/2017 at 13:42 Eightball says:
Exciting stuff, but certainly not the type of production you pre-order. Hoping it all turns out well.
09/06/2017 at 16:56 JRHaggs says:
Argh. Why set it in Bohemia if you’re just going to use English accented voice actors? What’s so special about Bohemia? And if it’s so special, why can’t the voice acting reflect that/those special qualities?
I know this is pretty trivial. I just don’t get it. Especially in the context of a historically-based, “real world” game.
Meh? Probably meh.
09/06/2017 at 17:28 GrumpyCatFace says:
That is a very solid point. We have very few historical games of any kind with non-English/American voice actors. I can’t actually think of one…
09/06/2017 at 17:52 CartonofMilk says:
All (most?) of the Assassin’s creed games
For example you can play Unity in French and put english subtitles. Or Assassins’ Creed II in italian with english subtitles.
09/06/2017 at 18:22 GrumpyCatFace says:
Italian w/English subtitles actually sounds amazing.. I might have to try that.